Snoop Dogg narrates Plizzanet Earth

What would happen if Snoop Dogg* replaced David Attenborough? We’d get something like this:

(Be sure to watch the last bit about 9 minutes in.)

*Real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus, Jr.

4 Comments

  1. Mark R.
    I call that seal Mr. Weinstein.

    Though Snoop’s gotta get better at his animal identifications. Actually not, that’s what made it funny for me.

  2. Ken Kukec
    Fo’ shizzle. Top dat, Dizzle Attenbizzle.

  3. Liz
    “Is them rams or billy goats?”

  4. laingholm
    interesting… here’s us watching this bleep bleep homie (well listening more like) watching wildlife, while watching wildlife… we all mother bleep bleep wildlife by this account and ain’t that bleep bleep the amusing truth.
    Let’s eat some arse.

