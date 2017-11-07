Reader Bill Turner sent us some splendid bird photos, and his notes are indented:

The first two are of a white-fronted bee-eater ( Merops bullockoides ) eating, well, a bee. I understand that these guys normally hunt on the wing. I don’t know what the bee was thinking—making life so easy. These photos were taken during a work trip to South Africa in 2015.

And, while we are on a bird theme, two from home, Australia, an Emu (Dromaius novaehollandiae) and a magpie (Cracticus tibicen). The emu was taken on a trip to Western Australia last year and the magpie on a fence on my front yard last Sunday. Magpies get their name from the English version, to which they have a passing resemblance, but their song is so much more beautiful and melodic. We have a family that comes in to get feed and they reward us with song. During mating season, they are fiercely protective and attack people, even injuring them (including blinding people). But they are also sweet and friendly and recent work has shown that they can identify and remember friendly faces. My wife and I are perfectly safe from the birds in our street.