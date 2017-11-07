Paddles is dead

The one year old polydactylous cat Paddles—staffed by recently elected New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford—is dead. She was hit by a car. Paddles had recently assumed her status as First Cat of New Zealand, and had a Twitter account that was hilarious. In fact, Paddles was the only creature on Twitter I followed.

I don’t like Twitter fights, and I don’t have time to follow people on that site (most tweets I get from readers), but every day I looked forward to reading what Paddles had to say. She (or her amanuensis) was funny and sassy. She was an atheist, too, once tweeting this after getting a picture of a cat reading The Dog Delusion:

Look at those toes!

From Newshub: That account has since expressed condolences for the loss, saying “the whole world will mourn her”.

The polydactyl feline belonged to Ms Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford. The admin behind the account says they have been in touch with Mr Gayford about how mourners can help – and now encourages anyone who “who would like to remember Paddles” to donate to the SPCA. Paddles herself was adopted from the animal rescue charity. The cat was by Ms Ardern’s side for many of her pivotal political moments, including interrupting her phone call with US President Donald Trump. She leapt up onto the chair next to Jacinda and began announcing her very squawky arrival,” Mr Gayford told The Spinoff. “There was a flurry of action as I tried to hustle it into the next room while quite literally the leader of the free world was connected through to our little home in Pt Chev.” Paddles’ Twitter bio said she was an “Independent cat- not affurliated with the Labour pawty”. The cat had strong international relations, and had been officially greeted by ‘Diplo Dog’ Gracie Brown, who is US Ambassador to New Zealand Scott Brown’s dog. Hundreds of tributes are pouring in for Paddles on social media. The Twitter account for Ms Brown’s dog Gracie says she is “very sorry to hear” the news. “We will all say a prayer tonight.” [JAC: Paddles was an atheist; see above.] The Twitter account for the cat says it is inquiring how people can send cards to the Prime Minister and her partner.

Paddles will be missed. Indeed. Paddles was only one year old, Ardern only 37. I was looking forward to years of pleasure reading Paddles’s tweets and following the exploits of her and her lively young staff. I’m very sad, but I’m sure that her staff is far more devastated. RIP Paddles.