Woman fired for giving Trump’s motorcade the bird

This is a story about the conflict between freedom of speech and a company’s desire to maintain its image. The story has been recounted widely, but most extensively in the HuffPo, so, sadly, I’ll link to their account.
Juli Briskman is a 50-year old woman, a liberal, who was biking to work about week ago when Donald Trump and his motorcade were leaving a golf course in Virginia. As they went by, Briskman instinctively did what many of us would do: she flipped the bird to the motorcade. Unfortunately, a White House photographer snapped her picture at that moment:
The photo went viral online, to the point where Briskman unwisely (it turned out) decided to use it as her Facebook profile photo. That, I suppose, is how they identified her, since you can’t tell who she is from the photo above.
Briskman works for the construction company Akima LLC, which does a lot of government work, and she decided she’d better tell her Human Resources office about the picture. The next day she was fired:
By Tuesday, her bosses called her into a meeting and said she had violated the company’s social media policy by using the photo as her profile picture on Twitter and Facebook.
“They said, ‘We’re separating from you,‘” said Briskman. “Basically, you cannot have ‘lewd’ or ‘obscene’ things in your social media. So they were calling flipping him off ‘obscene.’”
Briskman, who worked in marketing and communications at Akima for just over six months, said she emphasized to the executives that she wasn’t on the job when the incident happened and that her social media pages don’t mention her employer. They told her that because Akima was a government contractor, the photo could hurt their business, she said.
Virginia is an employment-at-will state, meaning employers can fire people anytime and for any reason. But Briskman said what’s been particularly infuriating is that a male colleague kept his job after recently posting lewd comments on his Facebook page that featured Akima LLC as his cover photo. She said this colleague was reprimanded for calling someone “a fucking Libtard asshole” on Facebook, but was allowed to delete the post and keep his job.
Clearly, Briskman’s action did constitute legal freedom of speech: she didn’t violate the law. But she didn’t have the right to keep her job, either. This disturbs me for two reasons. First, in “employment at will” states you can’t just say or do whatever you want, even if it’s legal, without facing unemployment. Your freedom of speech doesn’t give you freedom to keep your job. I can understand the company’s rationale and all, but it doesn’t seem right. \
Second, there’s the double standard in which a male colleague did essentially the same thing as Brisman but was allowed to keep his job and just delete his post. Somehow, it seems, being nasty to Trump is a more heinous offense. (I suppose I can understand the company’s position: you can lose more business by dissing Trump than dissing a random person on Facebook).
According to HuffPo, Briskman isn’t too bothered about her firing, and hopes to get a job in a more progressive company, one itself engaged in activism. I wish her well. But somehow I think the company should have been more understanding, tolerating a degree of public dissent. Most states in the U.S. are in fact “employment-at-will states,” though there are specific exceptions, which means that in most places she could be fired for her actions. I suspect, though, that if there’s unequal treatment of employees who do the same thing, it becomes a legal matter.
My question is this: “Even if it was legal to fire Briskman for her actions, was it the ethical thing to do?” You can weigh in below. But first look at this amusing graphic that someone posted on Briskman’s Facebook page:
h/t: Woody
It was not the ethical thing to do. (Firing her.) Not even close.
Assume that Akima loses one government contract because of her actions and ends up firing 5 people due to loss of work. The fact that her actions went viral gave Akima no choice.
But there was nothing linking the photo to Akima until she mentioned it to HR, as I understand it. Her Facebook presence did not mention her employer. Did I misread?
Presumably the line “land of the free” is sarcastic.
When has it ever really been free?
As the hardest working president ever, this is obviously fake news as Trump has no time to play golf.
It’s generally unwise to allow your employees to flip off the ceo of the only organization that is legally allowed to buy your product. Freedom of speech does not protect you from the wrath of your employer.
If you click through to their website, you’ll see that Akima claims to have customers “across the U.S., Middle East, Europe and Asia”. So apparently the Executive branch of the US government is not the only organization legally allowed to buy their products.
In order to sell to any of those places, they have to get permission from the US government.
You’re saying they need permission from the US government to sell to non-government customers in the US?
Businesses exist to make a profit not to be ethical. They can protect their brand as they see fit. Free speech prevents the government from suppressing speech.
Having said that, i certainly support changes to tax law that favor ethical behavior, more civic engagement, and improved employee protections by until that happy day employee beware.
She decided to perform a vulgar action in public and it went viral. As a marketer, she should understand that companies do not want this as part of their public image. Government contractors especially do not want to be associated with political vulgarity and, of course, she was fired. It was the publicity not the action that doomed her.
Her colleague action may have be worse but it was not viral and therefor did not have the potential harm for the company.
Flipping off a Trump motorcade? I want that as part of my company image.
She should be promoted. Shows initiative and quick thinking on a bicycle. What firing her does is show the company for the petty outfit they are and what they need are a few clients calling to tell them just that. Hell, she could have been fingering the car. Maybe she does not like Suburbans.
+1
This is why I support anonymity on the internet.
She should at least have had her Facebook account closed to public access so her employer and people other than friends could even see it. I would guess most people leave it wide open.
I would never work for any company that required me to open my media access to the company.
It depends on how one uses Facebook. In my case, I deliberately leave almost everything public because the main reason I’m there is to try (in my small way) to influence public opinion. But I have the luxury of not working for a company at which expressing one’s opinion outside of the workplace is a problem.
Whether you like Trump or not, if you work for a gov contractor, expect to face consequences for flipping off the president.
She’ll probably get a bunch of better job offers now, due to her new-found notoriety.
As a European I’m just amazed that a “WEIRD” country would have “at will” employment laws.
But then seeing Kinder chocolate eggs as more dangerous than assault rifles is also somewhat idiosyncratic.
+1
You are correct about employment-at-will states. You can be fired for any reason, except when the reason violates a discrimination statute, such as if it involves a handicapping condition, sex disparity, religious practice that can be accommodated, because you were called up for military duty, etc. I am a retired attorney and don’t keep up any longer with the details of employment law, but this is my understanding of the current standards.
The First Amendment’s constitutional right of free speech, which is applicable to state and local governments under the incorporation doctrine, only prevents government restrictions on speech, not restrictions imposed by private individuals or businesses unless they are acting on behalf of the government. However, laws may restrict the ability of private businesses and individuals from restricting the speech of others, such as employment laws that restrict employers’ ability to prevent employees from disclosing their salary with coworkers or attempting to organize a labor union.
The company’s major customer is the government. If they fired her to protect contracts with the government how does this differ from being fired by the government?
No, it was not the ethical thing to do. Punishing an employee for expressing their political opinion when off the job is not ethical.
However, businesses do not exist to practice ethics. They exist to make money, period, no matter how much they may say they care about their communities, schools, favorite charities, etc.
In this case, the company may have been concerned, however misguided, that this employee’s actions would cause them to lose out on contracts with the government. They may have been concerned that their company would be viewed as too liberal, too anti-Trump. It is also likely, based on my employment as a government contractor in the Washington area, that this company is mainly run by persons on the more conservative side of the political aisle, making them likely to view her action negatively.
As for employment-at-will: my employer, who is basically pretty decent, has also reiterated more than once that they can fire us at anytime for any reason, lest we forget this important fact.
That’s a decent employer? Does it sack someone once in a while just to make the point?
Maybe this will get some liberals to think a bit harder before they thoughtlessly parrot the libertarian argument that government doing something (restricting free speech) is bad, but powerful private interests doing the same thing is not bad because only government can be bad.
You used that word “libertarian”. That’s a real can of worms!
I would call that a petition for redress of grievances.
I’m surprised Trump didn’t order the SS to take the woman out right there. Or arrest her and ship her out to Gitmo.
Don’t be silly. Trump doesn’t have an SS. It is the Brown Shirts he would order to do it.