Woman fired for giving Trump’s motorcade the bird

This is a story about the conflict between freedom of speech and a company’s desire to maintain its image. The story has been recounted widely, but most extensively in the HuffPo, so, sadly, I’ll link to their account.

Juli Briskman is a 50-year old woman, a liberal, who was biking to work about week ago when Donald Trump and his motorcade were leaving a golf course in Virginia. As they went by, Briskman instinctively did what many of us would do: she flipped the bird to the motorcade. Unfortunately, a White House photographer snapped her picture at that moment:

The photo went viral online, to the point where Briskman unwisely (it turned out) decided to use it as her Facebook profile photo. That, I suppose, is how they identified her, since you can’t tell who she is from the photo above.

Briskman works for the construction company Akima LLC, which does a lot of government work, and she decided she’d better tell her Human Resources office about the picture. The next day she was fired:

By Tuesday, her bosses called her into a meeting and said she had violated the company’s social media policy by using the photo as her profile picture on Twitter and Facebook.

“They said, ‘We’re separating from you,‘” said Briskman. “Basically, you cannot have ‘lewd’ or ‘obscene’ things in your social media. So they were calling flipping him off ‘obscene.’” Briskman, who worked in marketing and communications at Akima for just over six months, said she emphasized to the executives that she wasn’t on the job when the incident happened and that her social media pages don’t mention her employer. They told her that because Akima was a government contractor, the photo could hurt their business, she said. Virginia is an employment-at-will state, meaning employers can fire people anytime and for any reason. But Briskman said what’s been particularly infuriating is that a male colleague kept his job after recently posting lewd comments on his Facebook page that featured Akima LLC as his cover photo. She said this colleague was reprimanded for calling someone “a fucking Libtard asshole” on Facebook, but was allowed to delete the post and keep his job.

Clearly, Briskman’s action did constitute legal freedom of speech: she didn’t violate the law. But she didn’t have the right to keep her job, either. This disturbs me for two reasons. First, in “employment at will” states you can’t just say or do whatever you want, even if it’s legal, without facing unemployment. Your freedom of speech doesn’t give you freedom to keep your job. I can understand the company’s rationale and all, but it doesn’t seem right. \ Second, there’s the double standard in which a male colleague did essentially the same thing as Brisman but was allowed to keep his job and just delete his post. Somehow, it seems, being nasty to Trump is a more heinous offense. (I suppose I can understand the company’s position: you can lose more business by dissing Trump than dissing a random person on Facebook). According to HuffPo, Briskman isn’t too bothered about her firing, and hopes to get a job in a more progressive company, one itself engaged in activism. I wish her well. But somehow I think the company should have been more understanding, tolerating a degree of public dissent. Most states in the U.S. are in fact “employment-at-will states,” though there are specific exceptions, which means that in most places she could be fired for her actions. I suspect, though, that if there’s unequal treatment of employees who do the same thing, it becomes a legal matter. My question is this: “Even if it was legal to fire Briskman for her actions, was it the ethical thing to do?” You can weigh in below. But first look at this amusing graphic that someone posted on Briskman’s Facebook page:

h/t: Woody