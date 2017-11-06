Theodicean irony

Reader S Mark sent me this screen capture from last night’s NBC Nightly News with Kate Snow (Mark clearly added the circle!). No commentary is needed.

  1. YF
    Why all the sadness? We should rejoice as the souls of the faithful victims are now all with God in heaven for eternity.

  2. Don
    And what’s more, I was amazed to hear the reporter on NPR this morning describe this little Texas town as “the last place on earth” where you would expect such a horrible scene to unfold. WHAT?

    Seriously? Aren’t we forgetting about all those thousands and thousands of places on earth where nobody owns a semi-automatic rifle because they’re illegal?

  3. Rev. El Mundo
    Speaking of irony. I watched the police and press response to this event on MSNBC from the start. One of the first people interviewed on the scene was asked by a reporter: “Were any of your friends or family members killed today?” “No,” the woman gleefully responded. “Gawd intervened and my family and friends attended the other church in town. Thank Gawd!”

    • Geoff Toscano
      Wow, that God’s such a great guy!

  4. Geoff Toscano
    Apparently Hemant Mehta across at Friendly Atheist is to blame

    http://www.patheos.com/blogs/friendlyatheist/2017/11/06/the-activist-mommy-is-trying-to-blame-me-for-the-texas-church-shooting/

    • Speaker To Animals
      I’d have had more sympathy for Hemant Mehta if he hadn’t jumped the gun (so to speak) by blaming this on Christianity.

      This looks very much like a spree killing that started out as a domestic dispute. Gloating because it’s (mainly white) Christians in a church isn’t an appropriate, especially now the press has zeroed in on his social media connections to atheism.

  5. steve oberski
    Strange that all those thoughts and prayers after the last mass shooting did nothing to avert this one.

  6. miked66
    Prof. Coyne’s post on Weinstein and free will apply to this poor sod as well.

    Reply
    Posted November 6, 2017 at 10:54 am | Permalink

    Actor Wil Wheaton had a tweet about this, mostly expressing outrage at politicians who do nothing about gun control offering prayers.

    There used to a sign in some bars across America:
    In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash

    How about:
    In God We Trust, All Others Check Their Guns at the Door

    • Jeff Rankin
      Yeah, “actor” Will Wheaton tweets about it. Amusing, the lack of self-awareness.

      Shut up, Wesley.

  8. Ken Kukec
    La mort de l’ironie.

    We’ve entered the Post-Ironic Age; we truly have. No way can an ironist keep pace with reality nowadays.

    Reply
    • Kevin Henderson
      The Transcendent Ironic Age. If people can still maintain their faith looking at that bumper sticker, thinking upon this tragic episode, then they have made a decision to temporarily ignore reason.

      This is an example of how religion can be such a powerful mechanism to hijack critical thinking skills.

