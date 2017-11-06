Reader S Mark sent me this screen capture from last night’s NBC Nightly News with Kate Snow (Mark clearly added the circle!). No commentary is needed.
-
Theodicean irony
Why all the sadness? We should rejoice as the souls of the faithful victims are now all with God in heaven for eternity.
And what’s more, I was amazed to hear the reporter on NPR this morning describe this little Texas town as “the last place on earth” where you would expect such a horrible scene to unfold. WHAT?
Seriously? Aren’t we forgetting about all those thousands and thousands of places on earth where nobody owns a semi-automatic rifle because they’re illegal?
Speaking of irony. I watched the police and press response to this event on MSNBC from the start. One of the first people interviewed on the scene was asked by a reporter: “Were any of your friends or family members killed today?” “No,” the woman gleefully responded. “Gawd intervened and my family and friends attended the other church in town. Thank Gawd!”
Wow, that God’s such a great guy!
Apparently Hemant Mehta across at Friendly Atheist is to blame
http://www.patheos.com/blogs/friendlyatheist/2017/11/06/the-activist-mommy-is-trying-to-blame-me-for-the-texas-church-shooting/
I’d have had more sympathy for Hemant Mehta if he hadn’t jumped the gun (so to speak) by blaming this on Christianity.
This looks very much like a spree killing that started out as a domestic dispute. Gloating because it’s (mainly white) Christians in a church isn’t an appropriate, especially now the press has zeroed in on his social media connections to atheism.
Strange that all those thoughts and prayers after the last mass shooting did nothing to avert this one.
Prof. Coyne’s post on Weinstein and free will apply to this poor sod as well.
Actor Wil Wheaton had a tweet about this, mostly expressing outrage at politicians who do nothing about gun control offering prayers.
There used to a sign in some bars across America:
In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash
How about:
In God We Trust, All Others Check Their Guns at the Door
La mort de l’ironie.
We’ve entered the Post-Ironic Age; we truly have. No way can an ironist keep pace with reality nowadays.
The Transcendent Ironic Age. If people can still maintain their faith looking at that bumper sticker, thinking upon this tragic episode, then they have made a decision to temporarily ignore reason.
This is an example of how religion can be such a powerful mechanism to hijack critical thinking skills.