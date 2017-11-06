The 2017 Pie Challenge

When you finish reading this post, you’ll be sorry you didn’t have pie for breakfast, for pie is one of the world’s best breakfasts. This will replace today’s Reader’s Wildlife Photo post.

Yesterday, as I do every year when I’m in town, I went to the South Side Pie Challenge: a contest in which bakers young and old enter their best pies, with proceeds (and the pies!) going to feed the hungry on Chicago’s South Side. First there are a few hours in which judges sample all the pies (what a great job!), and then the public is admitted at 2 p.m. to buy slices. There are dozens and dozens of them: fruit pies, nut pies, cream pies, pumpkin and sweet potato pies, and so on. For $10 you can buy four pieces of pie (or $3 each, but who can limit themselves to a single slice?), so I laid down my sawbuck and went to town.

First I scouted the pies to determine which four I was going to purchase. It was tough! Here are some entries (please excuse the fuzziness; I was hand-holding my camera under ambient light for most of these, with a shutter speed of 1/8 second).

The scene, with pies arranged by type (fruit pies in foreground, nut pies to left, cream pies at rear, and so on):

Pecan caramel pumpkin pie:

“The Panda” (I don’t know what was in it):

“Sweetie pie” (looks like a mixture of nuts, caramel, and apples):

Chocolate-painted bottom coconut pie:

Chocolate ganache peanut butter pie (the removed slice was MINE):

“Key” Lime pie (made with Persian limes): I had a piece of this, too, and it was spectacular:

Mixed berry pie:

Pecan pie:

Backdoor sweet potato pie (don’t ask), with dragons:

And an American classic: apple pie, this one called “Ratchford apple pie”

And the grand prize winner as well as sectional prize winner in fruit pies: Senior Lecturer in Biology Chris Andrews, who used to help teach our Ecology & Evolution course. I’m so pleased she won the overall prize with her cranberry pie, and I’m sad I didn’t try it. But I’ve asked her to reserve an entire pie for me next year!

My four pieces: chocolate peanut butter pie, chocolate pecan pie, “Key” lime pie, and banana cream pie (I eschewed fruit pies this year):