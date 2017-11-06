Monday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Good morning, and top of the week to you on this Monday, November 6, 2017. It’s National Nachos Day, and Foodimentary gives five fun facts about nachos, though I’m dubious about the first. Did someone take a survey? First, in case you reside in Ulan Bator and don’t know what nachos are, they are these (what I show are “fully loaded” nachos with avocado and meat):

Five Fun Nacho “Facts”:

Nachos are considered the most craved food by pregnant women. The word “Nacho” is actually used as a surname in Argentina and other Latin American countries. Invented in 1943 by Ignacio “Nacho” Anaya. Nachos as we know them aren’t ‘Mexican’ food, they’re Tex-Mex. The first known appearance of the word “nachos” in English dates to 1949, from the book A Taste of Texa

If you are or have ever been pregnant, please weigh in here. I was curious, of course, about Ignacio “Nacho” Anaya, but according to Wikipedia, this story seems kosher (though the nachos above aren’t):

Nachos originated in the city of Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico, just over the border from Eagle Pass, Texas. In 1943, the wives of U.S. soldiers stationed at Fort Duncan in nearby Eagle Pass were in Piedras Negras on a shopping trip, and arrived at the restaurant after it had already closed for the day. The maître d’hôtel, Ignacio “Nacho” Anaya, invented a new snack for them with what little he had available in the kitchen: tortillas and cheese. Anaya cut the tortillas into triangles, fried them, added shredded cheddar cheese, quickly heated them, added sliced pickled jalapeño peppers, and served them. When asked what the dish was called, he answered, “Nacho’s especiales“. As word of the dish traveled, the apostrophe was lost, and Nacho’s “specials” became “special nachos”.

Lots of Presidential elections took place on this day, as it’s early November. In 1860 Abraham Lincoln became the 16th President of the U.S., in 1928 Herbert Hoover became the 31st President, in 1956 Dwight Eisenhower was reelected, as were Ronald Reagan in 1984 and Barack Obama in 2012. Oh, and on this day in 1861, Jefferson Davis was elected president of the Confederate States of America, but we won’t go into that. On this day in 1869, the first official intercollegiate football game was played in the U.S., with Rutgers defeating Princeton by a score of 6-4 in New Jersey (Princeton was then called “The College of New Jersey”).

Notables born on this day include the Ottoman sultan Suleiman the Magnificent (1494), Adolphe Sax, investor of the Saxophone (1814; can you imagine what the instrument would be called had his name been “Katzenellenbogen” [“cat elbows”; a real name in Europe]), John Philip Sousa (1854), Edsel Ford 91893), Sally Field (1946) and Glenn Frey (1948; died last year).

It was also a sparse day for deaths; those who fell asleep on November 6 include Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1893) and David Brower (2000).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is humblebragging. When I told Malgorzata, “Hili is very arrogant today!”, she replied “Oh no! She is her usual humble Queen of Everything.”

Hili: I’m boundlessly proud. A: What of? Hili: Of my immeasurable humility.

In Polish:

Hili: Jestem bezgranicznie dumna.

Ja: Z czego?

Hili: Z mojej niezmierzonej pokory.

Near Dobrzyn, Leon and his staff are delighted to announce that they’ve finally found a contractor who says that, next spring, he will pour the foundations for their wooden home, currently still reposing in Southern Poland. Then they can erect the house on the new site and move from their flat in Wloclawek to a lovely country spot close to Andrzej and Malgorzata:

Leon: And my home will be where the molehill is.

Matthew found this tw**t put up by the BBC archives: a farmer who sang to his pigs:

And a few tweets stolen from Heather Hastie:

And a juvenile Rhinopithecus roxellana; the species occurs in the mountains of southwest China.

