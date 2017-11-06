I’m the token dissenter on orangutans for the BBC

A woman at the Beeb contacted me this morning asking me about the description of the new “species” of orangutan from Sumatra. As I wrote at the link, calling this isolated population a new “species” is a purely subjective decision, as is separating the Bornean from the Sumatran orangutan (the new species, the Tapanuli orang, is actually more closely related to the Bornean “species” than to the Sumatran “species”).
I came across your blog article about the new orangutan species, and would be interested in adding a quote from you into the website news article we are putting together for the BBC Wildlife Magazine website.
If you are interested, could summarise why you disagree with this taxonomic decision in 50-60 words?
Well, good for them to try to get balance. But in 50-so words? Oy!
You can find their article by clicking on the screenshot below:
Actually my statement was actually 82 words long:
However not all scientists agree with the new classification. Professor Jerry Coyne, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Chicago says, “Two populations belong to different species if, when they encounter each other in nature, they do not produce fertile offspring. Since the Tapanuli orangs don’t currently encounter the north Sumatran population, their species status becomes a pure judgment call.”
“They did produce fertile hybrids up to 20,000 years ago, after which the populations became geographically separated. A subjective criterion based on arbitrary differences in appearance and genes means almost any isolated population could be called a new species, including populations of humans!”
If you’re going to take issue with what I said, please first read Chapter 1 and the Appendix of Speciation by Coyne and Orr (Sinauer, 2004); I wrote both of these sections. Pay particular attention to what I say in Chapter 1 about what the BSC is meant to be used for: what “problem” it was designed to address.
When do we get to read the popular-level version of “Speciation”?
Or perhaps Prof. or other readers could make a suggested reading list for those of us who are not quite ready for that professional level book?
sub
Whaddya mean? Hollywood makes multi-million dollar deals all the time based on the “elevator pitch” of “25 words or less [sic].”
The press would prefer that determining species was just a matter of reading the DNA “bar code” of each individual and seeing if they match.
And there are many examples where different geographic populations have diverged to some extent but their inter-fertility is partial or reduced (population A interbreeds with B, B interbreeds with C, but A and C don’t). In these cases, there appears to be NO simple answer to whether the set of populations comprises one species or two. And in some cases it appears that we are catching the speciation process in progress. We get so hung up on the Latin binomials (and a kind of typological thinking that harks back to creationism), that we end up with a case like these orangs where there is probably excessive splitting.
Aren’t skunks a stinky form of “black and white kitty”?
I recommend that all of you, including Dr. Coyne, do not look up “skunk in the woodpile” with Google because you probably won’t like what you read.
On second thought, maybe Dr. Coyne should look up the expression because he’s also used it several times in the past.
Just a heads up.
Oh sweet Jesus; I had no idea. I’ll change the title immediately. OY!!!!!!
Skunks are a different species from cats altogether, by far.
Thanks. We live in an area quite frequently redolent of skunks and we jokingly call them “black and white kitties”. I guess not many others do that.
And, by the way, if those proposing the new Orang species didn’t test for their ability to procreate with other Orang “species” to produce fertile offspring, why not?
But they can be regarded here as honorary cats. Along with foxes and owls.
Pithy and pointed.
sub
That last sentence of Jerry’s is pretty much what I always think when “new species” are claimed.