I’m the token dissenter on orangutans for the BBC

A woman at the Beeb contacted me this morning asking me about the description of the new “species” of orangutan from Sumatra. As I wrote at the link, calling this isolated population a new “species” is a purely subjective decision, as is separating the Bornean from the Sumatran orangutan (the new species, the Tapanuli orang, is actually more closely related to the Bornean “species” than to the Sumatran “species”).

I came across your blog article about the new orangutan species, and would be interested in adding a quote from you into the website news article we are putting together for the BBC Wildlife Magazine website. If you are interested, could summarise why you disagree with this taxonomic decision in 50-60 words?

Well, good for them to try to get balance. But in 50-so words? Oy!

Actually my statement was actually 82 words long:

However not all scientists agree with the new classification. Professor Jerry Coyne, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Chicago says, “Two populations belong to different species if, when they encounter each other in nature, they do not produce fertile offspring. Since the Tapanuli orangs don’t currently encounter the north Sumatran population, their species status becomes a pure judgment call.” “They did produce fertile hybrids up to 20,000 years ago, after which the populations became geographically separated. A subjective criterion based on arbitrary differences in appearance and genes means almost any isolated population could be called a new species, including populations of humans!”

If you’re going to take issue with what I said, please first read Chapter 1 and the Appendix of Speciation by Coyne and Orr (Sinauer, 2004); I wrote both of these sections. Pay particular attention to what I say in Chapter 1 about what the BSC is meant to be used for: what “problem” it was designed to address.