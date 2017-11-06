Diane Morgan tries falconry

Diane Morgan, my beloved Philomena Cunk, has stepped outside the Cunk persona to do a short sponsored video in which she tries falconry—with unexpected results. It’s pretty clear though, that Morgan— as she’s said herself—really is Philomena Cunk.
This is a lovely video, and brings Morgan’s work back to the quality level of her work for Charlie Brooker. Long may she run! I love it when she and the bird become enamored of each other.
I hear she’s got a new t.v. show on tap, and I hope it’s good.
h/t: Amber
All alone in the field…Just Diane and the falcon…
…and the camera person.
“Hello, I’m Diane. I’m not scared of birds.”
Wonder if Springwatch is online. Catch up on a few episodes in case I have the opportunity to invite a falcon for lunch.
The camera angles between Diane & the falcon are hilarious.
Good to see the Mancunian bird back in the saddle (so to speak), as sharp and fine as ever.
Good to know, too (pace Yeats), that the falcon can eventually, even in s widening gyre, hear the falconer.