Diane Morgan tries falconry

Diane Morgan, my beloved Philomena Cunk, has stepped outside the Cunk persona to do a short sponsored video in which she tries falconry—with unexpected results. It’s pretty clear though, that Morgan— as she’s said herself—really is Philomena Cunk.

This is a lovely video, and brings Morgan’s work back to the quality level of her work for Charlie Brooker. Long may she run! I love it when she and the bird become enamored of each other.

I hear she’s got a new t.v. show on tap, and I hope it’s good.

h/t: Amber