Diane Morgan tries falconry

Diane Morgan, my beloved Philomena Cunk, has stepped outside the Cunk persona to do a short sponsored video in which she tries falconry—with unexpected results. It’s pretty clear though, that Morgan— as she’s said herself—really is Philomena Cunk.

This is a lovely video, and brings Morgan’s work back to the quality level of her work for Charlie Brooker. Long may she run! I love it when she and the bird become enamored of each other.

I hear she’s got a new t.v. show on tap, and I hope it’s good.

h/t: Amber

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on November 6, 2017 at 2:30 pm and filed under birds, Philomena!. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

5 Comments

  1. BobTerrace
    Posted November 6, 2017 at 2:38 pm | Permalink

    All alone in the field…Just Diane and the falcon…

    …and the camera person.

    Reply
  2. Liz
    Posted November 6, 2017 at 2:42 pm | Permalink

    “Hello, I’m Diane. I’m not scared of birds.”

    Reply
  3. Paul S
    Posted November 6, 2017 at 3:36 pm | Permalink

    Wonder if Springwatch is online. Catch up on a few episodes in case I have the opportunity to invite a falcon for lunch.

    Reply
  4. Diana MacPherson
    Posted November 6, 2017 at 3:40 pm | Permalink

    The camera angles between Diane & the falcon are hilarious.

    Reply
  5. Ken Kukec
    Posted November 6, 2017 at 3:54 pm | Permalink

    Good to see the Mancunian bird back in the saddle (so to speak), as sharp and fine as ever.

    Good to know, too (pace Yeats), that the falcon can eventually, even in s widening gyre, hear the falconer.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: