Sunday: Hili dialogue

Good morning: it’s November 5, 2017, and Ceiling Cat’s Day, on which we are instructed to eat, read science and then nap. Foodwise, it’s both National Chinese Take-Out Day (the name suggests one should go out with a Chinese person) and National Doughtnut Day. In the UK (and, says, Wikipedia, in New Zealand, Newfoundland, and Labrador), it’s Guy Fawkes Night, though I don’t know if that’s even celebrated these days.

My big plans for the day include a special lunch for illuminati in the Economics Department with E. O. Wilson and Alan Alda, followed by a one-hour public discussion between the two (part of the Chicago Humanities Festival) at Rockefeller Chapel (!) across the street. The blurb:

In this rare public conversation, Alda engages Edward O. Wilson, one of the most celebrated biologists of our time, whose The Origins of Creativity offers a sweeping examination of the relationship between the humanities and the sciences and how both are rooted in human creativity—the defining trait of our species. Join a master communicator and the “senior statesman of science” for an eloquent exploration of creativity and its manifestations throughout human history.

I haven’t yet read Wilson’s book, though in the Times Literary Supplement I wasn’t very kind to one of his previous books purporting to explain human behavior. I’ll report tomorrow on the lunch and discussion.

As I said, it’s Guy Fawkes night, and that’s because on November 5, 1605, Fawkes was arrested for his role in the “Gunpowder Plot“. On this day in 1872, Susan B. Anthony defied the law against women voting, and was arrested (along with 14 other women) for trying to vote—and actually casting a vote—in the Presidential election. She was later tried, convicted, and fined $100. Two U.S. Presidents were elected on this day in history: Woodrow Wilson (defeating incumbent William Howard Taft) in 1912, and Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1940, becoming the first President to attain a third term. He was to be elected once more, but the Constitution now restricts Presidents to only two four-year terms. On this day in 1916, the emperors of Germany and Austria-Hungary proclaimed the existence of The Kingdom of Poland. That didn’t last long. On November 5, 2006, Saddam Hussein and his two co-defendants were sentenced to death: the charges were the massacre in 1982 of 148 Shi’a Muslims. On this day in 2007, Google introduced the Android mobile operating system, and exactly two years later, U.S. Army Major Nidal Malik Hasan killed 13 people and wounded 32 at Fort Hood, Texas. He was shot and, paralyzed from the waist down, Hassan was convicted of murder in 2013, sentenced to death, and is now confined in prison at Fort Leavenworth. His case drags on as it’s being reviewed by higher courts.

Notables born on this day include Eugene V. Debs (1855), Roy Rogers (1911), Vivien Leigh (1913), Ike Turner (1931), Art Garfunkel (1941), Sam Shepart (1943; died this year), and Tilda Swinton (1960). Those who “fell asleep” on November 5 include James Clerk Maxwell (1879), George M. Cohan (1942), Alexis Carrel (1944), Maurice Utrillo (1955), Art Tatum (1956), Lionel Trilling (1975), Vladimir Horowitz (1989), Jill Clayburgh (2010; I was unaware that she had died), and Chicago chef Charlie Trotter (2013; I had two excellent meals cooked under his supervision, sitting at the kitchen table in his eponymous restaurant. Trotter was a tyrant in the kitchen, yelling at his sous-chefs and sometimes throwing a plate in the garbage if it didn’t meet his standards).

Tatum, almost completely blind, was one of the greatest jazz pianists in history. Here’s some rare footage of him playing. (To hear a great video discussion of Tatum by two other great pianists, Oscar Peterson and Count Basie, go here.)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili reveals what we all know conditions her every thought:

Hili: For some people worldviews are a digestive function, not a cognitive one. A: You are on to something.

In Polish:

Hili: Dla niektórych poglądy na świat są funkcją trawienną, a nie poznawczą.

Ja: Coś w tym jest.

This tweet was stolen from Heather Hastie, and shows how much of a cat is made up of fur:

what happened here pic.twitter.com/9yyYMMVqkp — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) November 1, 2017

From Matthew; I’ve surely shown this before but you can’t see it too often. Spot the cat!

Completely average run-of-the-mill unadorned regular stair carpet with nothing at all interesting on it of the day. pic.twitter.com/18kPygSp6h — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) November 5, 2017

And a few more stolen from Heather:

Is there a word for sad, embarrassed, and amused all at once? Gotta be a word in German for that, right? pic.twitter.com/NwCE04JXtx — Lemmasmith (@K8_Bowers) November 3, 2017

A fennec fox (Vulpes zerda), clearly an animal of the desert:

Fennec Fox pic.twitter.com/9sqenWVvXJ — Life on Earth (@planetepics) November 4, 2017

And two photos of my new favorite cat, Paddles, staffed by New Zealand’s new prime minister Jacinda Ardern and her partner. Paddles has extra toes.

just spent all morning explaining to cat that she's not even 1 yet so how can she possibly be writing her memoirs

Thanks a lot @FirstCatofNZ pic.twitter.com/JW92LNv926 — Clarke Gayford (@NZClarke) October 24, 2017

Ardern, once a Mormon, left the church because she couldn’t abide its denigration of homosexuality (she had gay flatmates when she was younger), and now says she’s an “agnostic.” That means she’s an atheist, and apparently so is Paddles! (Note that this was tweeted after Ardern became PM; no American president or his pet would dare issue such a tweet!) This tweet may have been a response to Heather’s tweeting to Paddles a photo of a cat reading “The Dog Delusion”.