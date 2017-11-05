Spot the Great Blue Heron!

This was sent yesterday by Stephen Barnard in Idaho. It’s a great photo, but somewhere in it is a Great Blue Heron (Ardea herodias). Can you spot it?
Reveal at 11:30 Chicago time.
I think so. Might be more than one.
Yes
The heron is doing a wonderful impression of a mallard.
I see more than one spot on the field and a duck.
Yes, I would say, maybe two…
A beautiful landscape. I also see a mallard and a heron or two.
Fantastic picture once again. I will shuffle that one into my phone backgrounds with all you other pics.