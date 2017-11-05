Spot the Great Blue Heron!

This was sent yesterday by Stephen Barnard in Idaho. It’s a great photo, but somewhere in it is a Great Blue Heron (Ardea herodias). Can you spot it?

Reveal at 11:30 Chicago time.

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on November 5, 2017 at 8:08 am and filed under spot the nightjar (and other beasts), spot the ________. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

7 Comments

  1. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted November 5, 2017 at 8:12 am | Permalink

    I think so. Might be more than one.

    Reply
  2. Tim Hanrahan
    Posted November 5, 2017 at 8:14 am | Permalink

    Yes

    Reply
  3. GBJames
    Posted November 5, 2017 at 8:19 am | Permalink

    The heron is doing a wonderful impression of a mallard.

    Reply
  4. SharynS
    Posted November 5, 2017 at 8:22 am | Permalink

    I see more than one spot on the field and a duck.

    Reply
  5. Randall Schenck
    Posted November 5, 2017 at 8:30 am | Permalink

    Yes, I would say, maybe two…

    Reply
  6. Taskin
    Posted November 5, 2017 at 8:31 am | Permalink

    A beautiful landscape. I also see a mallard and a heron or two.

    Reply
  7. Kevin Henderson
    Posted November 5, 2017 at 8:32 am | Permalink

    Fantastic picture once again. I will shuffle that one into my phone backgrounds with all you other pics.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: