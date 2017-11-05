Reader Damon Williford from Texas sent a bunch of diverse photos. His notes and IDs are indented.

Attached are photos of various wildlife species that I took during my last three trips out to West Texas. The first five are from what was my first trip out to Big Bend National Park during June of last year:

Plateau Spotted Whiptail (Aspidoscelis gularis septemvittata):

Mexican Jay (Aphelocoma wollweberi):

Spotted Towhee (Pipilo maculatus):

The BugGuide website helped me identify the genus of the tarantula and the bee but couldn't get any farther than that. The next four photos were taken on my second Big Bend trip that occurred during April of this year: Desert Millipede (Orthoporus ornatus):

Bagrada hilaris): A pair of mating Painted Bugs

Greater Earless Lizard (Cophosaurus texanus):

Greater Roadrunner (Geococcyx californianus):

Say's Phoebe (Sayornis saya). I took this at Monohans Sandhills State Park on my trek from Big Bend to Forth Worth.

The final photo is of a Mexican Ground Squirrel (Ictidomys mexicanus) took in August at the Fort Lancaster Historic Site: