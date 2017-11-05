Here’s the great blue heron!

Did you spot the great blue heron in this morning’s photo? It wasn’t too hard, and here it is (click to enlarge). Stephen said this:

The image may be too small for a fair test, but it’s the first thing I see when I look out over the field. (The are actually two herons visible).

And some lagniappe:

These other two photos are of a heron that caught a vole and a Northern Harrier (Circus cyaneus) trying to steal it.