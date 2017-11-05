Here’s the great blue heron!

Did you spot the great blue heron in this morning’s photo? It wasn’t too hard, and here it is (click to enlarge). Stephen said this:
The image may be too small for a fair test, but it’s the first thing I see when I look out over the field. (The are actually two herons visible).
And some lagniappe:
These other two photos are of a heron that caught a vole and a Northern Harrier (Circus cyaneus) trying to steal it.
Very cool heron catching vole pictures. The harrier’s fan tail is gorgeous!
While we spotted the heron we only knew it to be a heron because you told us what we were looking for. Even zooming in on the object did not reveal the identity.