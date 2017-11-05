Gravity waves: a reader’s take

I’m busy much of today, but have a few contributions from others to show.

I thought I had posted on the discovery of gravity waves from the LIGO Project when it happened, but I can’t seem to find the post. (I did mention the award of this year’s Nobel Prize in physics to its discoverers.) At any rate, you can read about that discovery, which detected the almost-undetectable but predicted waves coming from the collision of two black holes, at the website of Official Website Physicist™ Sean Carroll. The detection of those waves, and the apparatus required to do it, is to my mind one of the great intellectual achievements of our species.

This came to mind when I got an email yesterday from reader Tim Anderson, who regularly sends us photos of animals and stars. Here’s what he said (the emphasis is mine):

I don’t know if you read the story about the detection of the radiation from the collapse of two neutron stars. Seventy observatories around the world collected data from all wavelengths between gamma and infrared after LIGO observed the gravitational waves coming out of the event. We can see the event happening in real time. But here is the most astonishing measurement. LIGO measures gravitational waves via a metric called “peak strain”. Imagine an object that is one metre long and that is aligned along the wave path from the neutron star-pair collapse. The “peak strain” measures how much spacetime distorts the object from end to end as the wave passes through. LIGO measured the peak strain to be 1 X 10 ^ – 22 m. That is less than one quarter of the diameter of a proton. And we measured it! And here is another astonishing thing. The lead paper covering the discovery has 4500 listed authors (approximately one-third of the professional astrophysicists on our planet). They are listed in alphabetical order, so this paper will be forever known as Abbott et al.

Wikipedia has a nice article about the LIGO project, which has now detected gravity waves five times, and using two independent stations 1865 miles apart:

Each detector has two arms, each 4 km long. Here’s a photo of the one at Hanford, and you can read more about this apparatus and the experiment at the LIGO site

The paper, which does indeed have 4500 authors, can be seen here (pdf here ), and if you want the full list of names, click on this icon after the title:

Here’s just part of it. It’s so long that there’s even a Coyne in the list (no relation):