Gravity waves: a reader’s take

I’m busy much of today, but have a few contributions from others to show.
I thought I had posted on the discovery of gravity waves from the LIGO Project when it happened, but I can’t seem to find the post. (I did mention the award of this year’s Nobel Prize in physics to its discoverers.) At any rate, you can read about that discovery, which detected the almost-undetectable but predicted waves coming from the collision of two black holes, at the website of Official Website Physicist™ Sean Carroll. The detection of those waves, and the apparatus required to do it, is to my mind one of the great intellectual achievements of our species.
This came to mind when I got an email yesterday from reader Tim Anderson, who regularly sends us photos of animals and stars. Here’s what he said (the emphasis is mine):
I don’t know if you read the story about the detection of the radiation from the collapse of two neutron stars. Seventy observatories around the world collected data from all wavelengths between gamma and infrared after LIGO observed the gravitational waves coming out of the event. We can see the event happening in real time.But here is the most astonishing measurement. LIGO measures gravitational waves via a metric called “peak strain”. Imagine an object that is one metre long and that is aligned along the wave path from the neutron star-pair collapse. The “peak strain” measures how much spacetime distorts the object from end to end as the wave passes through.LIGO measured the peak strain to be 1 X 10 ^ – 22 m. That is less than one quarter of the diameter of a proton. And we measured it!And here is another astonishing thing. The lead paper covering the discovery has 4500 listed authors (approximately one-third of the professional astrophysicists on our planet). They are listed in alphabetical order, so this paper will be forever known as Abbott et al.
Oh goodie, a chance for me to be the first pendant. LIGO detects gravitational waves not gravity waves. They are different.
Pedant, to be pedantic.
I have known people who study gravity waves, and for them the difference is not pedantry. For the record, they are waves in the upper atmosphere a bit like waves on the sea.
“.. they are waves in the upper atmosphere”
You’re specifically talking about ‘atmospheric waves’, but the term ‘gravity waves’ applies to much more: In fact ‘waves in the sea’ are not just ‘like’ it, they too ARE gravity waves.
And yes, gravitational waves are something else entirely. Unlike what some news outlets reported, NO one got the Nobel Prize this year for the discovery of gravity waves (which only would have taken a trip to the seashore).
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gravity_wave
Actually I thought that was deliberate. I often call pedants ‘pendants’ because they can’t resist ‘correcting’ me and probing my point.
Proving my point. If they start probing my point I usually make a swift exit.
