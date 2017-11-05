Gravity waves: a reader’s take

I’m busy much of today, but have a few contributions from others to show.

I thought I had posted on the discovery of gravity waves from the LIGO Project when it happened, but I can’t seem to find the post. (I did mention the award of this year’s Nobel Prize in physics to its discoverers.) At any rate, you can read about that discovery, which detected the almost-undetectable but predicted waves coming from the collision of two black holes, at the website of Official Website Physicist™ Sean Carroll. The detection of those waves, and the apparatus required to do it, is to my mind one of the great intellectual achievements of our species.

This came to mind when I got an email yesterday from reader Tim Anderson, who regularly sends us photos of animals and stars. Here’s what he said (the emphasis is mine):

I don’t know if you read the story about the detection of the radiation from the collapse of two neutron stars. Seventy observatories around the world collected data from all wavelengths between gamma and infrared after LIGO observed the gravitational waves coming out of the event. We can see the event happening in real time.
But here is the most astonishing measurement. LIGO measures gravitational waves via a metric called “peak strain”. Imagine an object that is one metre long and that is aligned along the wave path from the neutron star-pair collapse. The “peak strain” measures how much spacetime distorts the object from end to end as the wave passes through.
LIGO measured the peak strain to be 1 X 10 ^ – 22 m. That is less than one quarter of the diameter of a proton. And we measured it!
And here is another astonishing thing. The lead paper covering the discovery has 4500 listed authors (approximately one-third of the professional astrophysicists on our planet). They are listed in alphabetical order, so this paper will be forever known as Abbott et al.
Wikipedia has a nice article about the LIGO project, which has now detected gravity waves five times, and using two independent stations 1865 miles apart:
Each detector has two arms, each 4 km long. Here’s a photo of the one at Hanford, and you can read more about this apparatus and the experiment at the LIGO site.
The paper, which does indeed have 4500 authors, can be seen here (pdf here), and if you want the full list of names, click on this icon after the title:
Here’s just part of it. It’s so long that there’s even a Coyne in the list (no relation):
  darwinwins
    Posted November 5, 2017 at 9:34 am

    Oh goodie, a chance for me to be the first pendant. LIGO detects gravitational waves not gravity waves. They are different.

    Reply
    darwinwins
      Posted November 5, 2017 at 9:43 am

      Pedant, to be pedantic.

      Reply
      MKray
        Posted November 5, 2017 at 9:47 am

        I have known people who study gravity waves, and for them the difference is not pedantry. For the record, they are waves in the upper atmosphere a bit like waves on the sea.

        Reply
        dutchdoc
          Posted November 5, 2017 at 10:17 am

          “.. they are waves in the upper atmosphere”

          You’re specifically talking about ‘atmospheric waves’, but the term ‘gravity waves’ applies to much more: In fact ‘waves in the sea’ are not just ‘like’ it, they too ARE gravity waves.

          And yes, gravitational waves are something else entirely. Unlike what some news outlets reported, NO one got the Nobel Prize this year for the discovery of gravity waves (which only would have taken a trip to the seashore).

          https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gravity_wave

          Reply
      Speaker To Animals
        Posted November 5, 2017 at 10:11 am

        Actually I thought that was deliberate. I often call pedants 'pendants' because they can't resist 'correcting' me and probing my point.

        Reply
  Justin Zimmer
    Posted November 5, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Hmm… Three Abbots and not a single Costello.

    Reply
  alexandra Moffat
    Posted November 5, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Wish that Feynman was still alive to be part of this…..

    Reply
  Coel
    Posted November 5, 2017 at 9:52 am

    <They are listed in alphabetical order, so this paper will be forever known as Abbott et al.

    Budding scientists are advised to change their name to Aaron A. Aardvark.

    Reply
    Speaker To Animals
      Posted November 5, 2017 at 10:19 am

      Not a good idea if Judge Cal ever becomes Chief Judge.

      Reply
    Ken Kukec
      Posted November 5, 2017 at 10:22 am

      Works for bail bondsmen.

      Reply
      yazikus
        Posted November 5, 2017 at 10:24 am

        You need a symbol/numeral first, #1 Aaron A. Aardvark. (And yes, I knew a bondsman when he was setting up his business and this very much was a topic of discussion).

        Reply
  yazikus
    Posted November 5, 2017 at 9:58 am

    A neat tidbit, the calculations have to take wolf activity on the reservation into account. If anyone ever has a chance, a tour of Hanford is well worth the time!

    Reply

