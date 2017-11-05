Biology discussion boots

I had to get dressed up a bit because of the Alda/Wilson thing, and so donned a nice cashmere sweater, khaki jeans, and these boots, an inexpensive pair by Dan Post, bought on eBay. Can you recognize the hide?

  1. Joseph OSullivan
    Posted November 5, 2017 at 7:23 am

    The top of the foot has the pattern of the belly of a snake. Right next to it the pattern looks like how the small scales of the sides of a snake change from the large ones. I’m guessing it’s rattlesnake skin. From my time in the cowboy boot capitol of the world Texas I know rattlesnake boots were popular.

  2. Randall Schenck
    Posted November 5, 2017 at 7:24 am

    Looks like some kind of reptile but I know nothing about this.

  3. Blue
    Posted November 5, 2017 at 7:29 am

    ? rattlesnake ?

    … … darling by the way, even if inexpensive, Dr Coyne.

    I happen to very much like snakeskin stuffs
    — if, indeed, these boots are — and wear of its designing and patterning a lotta.lotta.

  4. Matthew North
    Posted November 5, 2017 at 7:32 am

    Ostrich.

    • Tom Besson
      Posted November 5, 2017 at 12:00 pm

      I think so, too.

  5. Frank Bath
    Posted November 5, 2017 at 7:37 am

    Let it not be an animal.

  6. samitchell79
    Posted November 5, 2017 at 8:04 am

    Must be ant, in honor of E.O.

  7. bundorgarden
    Posted November 5, 2017 at 10:45 am

    Vinyl?

  8. whyevolutionistrue
    Posted November 5, 2017 at 11:45 am

    It’s ostrich leg, showing an affinity between birds and reptiles.

