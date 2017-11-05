Biology discussion boots

I had to get dressed up a bit because of the Alda/Wilson thing, and so donned a nice cashmere sweater, khaki jeans, and these boots, an inexpensive pair by Dan Post, bought on eBay. Can you recognize the hide?
-
« Home
-
-
RSS Feeds
-
Twitter Updates
- Reed students strike back against disruptors whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2017/11/05/ree… 16 minutes ago
____________
____________
____________
____________
-
The top of the foot has the pattern of the belly of a snake. Right next to it the pattern looks like how the small scales of the sides of a snake change from the large ones. I’m guessing it’s rattlesnake skin. From my time in the cowboy boot capitol of the world Texas I know rattlesnake boots were popular.
Looks like some kind of reptile but I know nothing about this.
Blue
Posted November 5, 2017 at 7:18 am |
? rattlesnake ?
Blue
Blue
Posted November 5, 2017 at 7:23 am |
… … darling by the way, even if inexpensive, Dr Coyne.
I happen to very much like snakeskin stuffs
— if, indeed, these boots are — and wear of its designing and patterning a lotta.lotta.
Blue
Ostrich.
I think so, too.
Let it not be an animal.
Must be ant, in honor of E.O.
Vinyl?
It’s ostrich leg, showing an affinity between birds and reptiles.