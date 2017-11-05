Another horror in the headlines: 20 or more killed in Texas church

From CNN; click on the screenshot to go to the story.

The shooter has been killed (or committed suicide), and there’s no more information at this time.

This seems to happen weekly now, but we can’t let ourselves become inured to the misery of dozens of grieving and uncomprehending families, friends, and lovers. People will certainly say “we must carry on as usual”, but surely there are things we can do besides “carrying on.”

  1. yazikus
    This is becoming too close to normal, too frequent and too expected. I’m not an anti-gun nut by any means, but this is just madness. There are sensible gun policies that could be passed that would make these sorts of acts more difficult. Call your legislators! Tell them that prayers and thoughts aren’t enough!

    • Don
      No use. It’s too clear that the money and the allegiance are staunchly on the side of the firearms industry. That won’t change until private money can no longer buy the votes of our so-called representatives.

      • yazikus
        We can fire those bought reps. They are our employees.

  2. BobTerrace
    At least 27 dead, 24 wounded. Paul Ryan, the spineless speaker calls for prayers.

    • infiniteimprobabilit
      Prayers? It was in a church, wasn’t it? If prayers worked…

      cr
      (sorry, no-one ever accused me of good taste)

  3. ariel
    we can’t just carry on, as we have no free will to do so.

  4. Stephen Barnard
    Well, there are thoughts and prayers.

    I try to imagine the tortured soul of Wayne LaPierre when one of these happens.

  5. Janet
    Trump tweets may God be with them. Ha. You’d think He woulda already bee there, in his own house, duh?

    Reply
      Yes, if there be a g*d, how does this happen? The all powerful, all knowing creature in the sky. Could he at least reduce the number of bullets per gun or put metal detectors in every church. Seems such a weak g*d when we consider the results.

    • Ken Kukec
      Yeah, supplicants attend Sunday services to petition the Lord with prayer, but He won’t lift an incorporeal finger to spare innocent children there from a gunman. Sounds like something Ivan Karamazov would’ve included in “The Grand Inquisitor.”

  6. Geoff Toscano
    Every time I switch on my iPad I dread I might see the headline alert ‘gunman kills…’. It’s horrible. Is there no hint of a grassroots movement, some sort of political pressure, to try and address the madness of unbridled gun ownership? No, don’t answer.

    ‘Carry on as usual’ is rapidly becoming a phrase it wasn’t originally intended to be.

  7. Graham
    People killed in church. Police vehicles on the scene with ‘In God We Trust’ written across the back. Beyond parody.

    • Don
      Mysterious ways, doncha know.

  8. Don
    It should be all too clear by now. No matter how many horrifying mass shootings occur, there will be no significant change in how we regulate firearms sales and ownership in this country until we can get private money out of our elections so that those we vote for will heed the voters’ wishes and not those of the corporations who pay for their campaigns. And even that distant day will only amount to a beginning.

  9. Janet
    How many of the people in that church do you suppose were gun owners themselves? Guns they presumably bought for protection. Guns that were undoubtedly sitting at home.

  10. Historian
    As in the aftermath of every mass shooting, nothing will be done. People need their guns so that they have a means to fight the government when it comes to take away their freedom. How do I know? The NRA tells me so.

  11. sminer51
    Have amendments ever been repealed? Asking for a friend.

