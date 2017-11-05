A creationist writes in

I usually throw creationist comments into the trash, but for some reason I put up this one, by Alex (you can see it here), for reasons I can’t quite fathom. But if you want, go ahead and reply below (I’ve already asked him—assuming he’s male—to provide evidence for god and for the truth of his religion over, say, Islam and Hindisum, and urged him as well to read WEIT). Alex’s comment appears after yesterday’s post, “Does the nature of the universe show that there’s no God?” (I should have said “. . . makes the existence of God less likely?”) Anyway. heeeere’s Alex:
This article is trying to explain the existence of God from the nature of the material world, and therefore the premise is absurd. Everybody knows that the material world is constrained by space and time. God is not. St Augustine said: “we must not try to imagine a God who exists somewhere and sometime in what we believe to be reality. The reality which God possesses, which is inherent in his being, does not require time to exist.”
What is extremely unlikely is that the universe is the result of random evolution that out of luck brought a world full of structure and consistency (which almost sounds like a fairy tale).
Alex isn’t banned, just moderated, so if you respond below he may get a chance to show off his knowledge of God (and his ignorance of evolution) in further comments. I’ll let him know about this post.
My own comments are only two. First, Alex appears to have missed the point of the piece, which was not that God is constrained by space and time, but that the nature of the Universe doesn’t seem to comport with the God of the Bible, a god concerned with humanity. After all, the material universe, for believers, is a product of God, presumably reflecting his concerns.
Second, Alex apparently knows nothing about evolution, but appears to think it’s a “fairy tale”. For one thing, evolution by natural selection isn’t completely “random”. I recommended that he read WEIT, but of course the chance that will change his mind about evolution, given that he’s a believer, is roughly 0.0000000073.
“which almost sounds like a fairy tale”
Unlike the book with unicorns, talking asses, bat/bird shenanigans and zombies. Okay.
In other words, bat-shit crazy.
Yazikus, I think you are mistaken comparing unicorns to fairy tales. They do exist, and heavily so. It’s just the name, we call them Indian Rhino’s (Rhinoceros unicornis nowadays.
And were the writers of the text in question exposed to them? Perhaps, I suppose.
So, basically he’s saying Quantum Theory and The Laws of Physics are wrong. Well, good luck with that, Alex. Your Nobel Prize is waiting
Alex,
Evolution has both a random element (mutation) and a non-random one (natural selection). The latter locks in the results of successful mutations so that they persist in the system, replicating themselves. (Richard Dawkins book “Climbing Mount Improbable” deals with this rather well.
This does not necessarily imply the absence of a deity, but does imply that the process of evolution is sufficient unto itself to produce complex life forms without direct intervention.
1- Yes, “Climbing Mount Impossible” explains it quite clearly. A must read, Alex, before you call evolution a fairy tale. And have you read your host’s “Why Evolution is True”? Quite some evidence you will have to explain away.
2- Note that the universe is not really understood to be the result of ‘evolution’. That term refers to the cause of the diversity of life and it’s complexity, and it is far from ‘random’ at that.
3 – Your host did not try to explain the existence of a god from the material world, only that the universe does not appear to support the notion of a god that is specifically interested in humans or Earth.
I had just posted my reply to Alex in the original thread. Here’s the link.
And quite an excellent reply it is! The last line, especially, is a keeper:
“An omnipotent God has no need of physical law, and a world run by physical law has no need of God.”
Dear PCC,
For those not inclined to read much, have you seen this book & do you have an opinion on it?
https://www.amazon.com/Evolution-Visual-Record-Robert-Clark/dp/0714871184
It is absolutely lovely, visually.
“St Augustine said: ”
And? A fictioneer from the 5th century doesn’t impress me.
Simmer down, Shania!
Exactly, St. Augustine is only a valid authority to the extent that what he says clearly represents either the Bible or the actual historical experience of god. He clearly fails both these tests because a) his interpretations are not accepted by most people, b) there is no demonstrable historical experience of god.
And no demonstrable historical experience of Jesus either.
When people imagined gods in everything around us, the gods were always at hand, but when these new fangled gods were created, they were somewhere else. So, if they were somewhere else, where were they? Since we couldn’t see them they must be places we hadn’t been, so deep underground or on the tops of mountains. But eventually we got to the tops of mountains and … no gods. So they must be even farther away, in the clouds and the sky (Yahweh is a sky god.)
Of course, we then invented airplanes and checked out the clouds and sky and .. no gods. So, the gods must be even farther away, out in space. So, we got into space … etc.
So, if they are nowhere to be found, where are they? Oh, they are “beyond space and time.” Try to find them there, mofo!
These idiots should first have to describe what there is “beyond space and time” and how they know that anything can exist under such conditions, before so proudly claiming, that’s where their god is.
The claim that God is not constrained by space and time doesn’t even make sense logically. Anything you say about God deciding, acting, perceiving, or regretting requires the existence of time and time is a property of the universe.
A God unaffected by time is no god at all.
Yup, no use praying to something that exists outside of space and time. Something existing there doesn’t really exist in the first place.
While one must acknowledge Alex’s polite and moderate tone, in contrast to many creationists. However, his comment on the previous thread is no less a non sequitur than the comments of the rude creationists. He doesn’t engage with the actual text of either the post nor the article that inspired it, to say nothing of the many publications explaining evolutionary theory or empirical evidence of evolution.
What’s “absurd” is pretty much everything St Augustine wrote. Some bits are interesting – for example, when he talks about memory – but when he writes about angels, demons, God or the age of Methuselah, it’s all absurd. And talk about fairy tales.
Pick one or the other. Either the material world does not point to the existence of God — or it does. This ‘have my cake and eat it, too” attitude does no credit to the apologist.
As already suggested to you here, you must read Why Evolution Is True and introduce yourself to the real world and not the superstitions of the past. Somewhere in there you will see there are a thousand reason to know that evolution is true and nothing to show it is not. Science is all
about evidence and the search for truth not burying your mind in stuff written 2000 years ago.
If god is out of space and time and has no effect then how does he or St Augustine possibly know that there’s a God.
His comment about evolution is not worth responding to if he ignores the vast amount of evidence.
Perhaps a more humble (for a scientist) question to consider, rather than “Does God exist?” would be, “Has there ever been any spiritual, psychic, or super-natural phenomenon that really did happen – ever?” Has anyone in all of human existence really read another’s mind (in the psychic sense)? Has anyone ever had even the most miniscule effect on the physical universe by thought alone (other than known quantum phenomenon)? Has anyone ever perceived the world from a distance in the extra-sensory sense? Etc.
This sort of thing has been studied scientifically (for years at Princeton, for example; see the book: The Margins of Reality) and the jury is not totally out. Scientific anomalies did show up – anomalies that still remain unexplained. Modern science turns away from considering such questions or the scientific anomalies that resulted from researching them, perhaps somewhat irrationally. The lab at Princeton closed down at least in part because it screwed up student scientist’s careers if being part of that lab was in their resume – even though the lab tried hard to be as scientifically rigorous as it could be.
It is a humble question for a scientist to ask because, like the speed of light anomaly or the double slit quantum experiment, if ever in the entire existence of the universe, one of those sorts of things really did happen, all of science as we know it will need to be revised & updated.