A creationist writes in

I usually throw creationist comments into the trash, but for some reason I put up this one, by Alex (you can see it here), for reasons I can’t quite fathom. But if you want, go ahead and reply below (I’ve already asked him—assuming he’s male—to provide evidence for god and for the truth of his religion over, say, Islam and Hindisum, and urged him as well to read WEIT). Alex’s comment appears after yesterday’s post, “Does the nature of the universe show that there’s no God?” (I should have said “. . . makes the existence of God less likely?”) Anyway. heeeere’s Alex:

This article is trying to explain the existence of God from the nature of the material world, and therefore the premise is absurd. Everybody knows that the material world is constrained by space and time. God is not. St Augustine said: “we must not try to imagine a God who exists somewhere and sometime in what we believe to be reality. The reality which God possesses, which is inherent in his being, does not require time to exist.” What is extremely unlikely is that the universe is the result of random evolution that out of luck brought a world full of structure and consistency (which almost sounds like a fairy tale).

Alex isn’t banned, just moderated, so if you respond below he may get a chance to show off his knowledge of God (and his ignorance of evolution) in further comments. I’ll let him know about this post.

My own comments are only two. First, Alex appears to have missed the point of the piece, which was not that God is constrained by space and time, but that the nature of the Universe doesn’t seem to comport with the God of the Bible, a god concerned with humanity. After all, the material universe, for believers, is a product of God, presumably reflecting his concerns.

Second, Alex apparently knows nothing about evolution, but appears to think it’s a “fairy tale”. For one thing, evolution by natural selection isn’t completely “random”. I recommended that he read WEIT, but of course the chance that will change his mind about evolution, given that he’s a believer, is roughly 0.0000000073.