Why lesbians supposedly like cats

I couldn’t believe the title of this article when I saw it in today’s New York Times (click on screenshot to read it), but the title is hilarious. So is the first half of the article, which explains why she thinks she’ll die alone. The second part of the article, in which Krista Burton gets serious and tries to explain why lesbians like cats more than do other folks (and I’m not sure they do: where are the data?), is off the mark.

Burton recounts her numerous dates in which other women show her pictures of cats, and her growing realization that because she doesn’t like cats (in fact, liking them is a nonstarter for her potential partners), she’ll never have a successful relationship. So far so good.

Do you know who mostly owns cats? Women. Queers. Not all women, and not all queers, obviously, but go on, I dare you — try being queer and hating cats and looking online for dates. So many queers on Tinder or Her or OkCupid are obsessed with their cats. Sometimes they will post pictures of their cats as their only profile picture. The picture they want to show to prospective lovers as representative of who they are? A tabby wrapped in a blanket.

Maybe she’s right here; I just don’t know. And I bet that more single women own cats more than do single men (this is a disparity that must be recitified!). But I don’t know whether “queers” own cats more than do straight people of the same sex. Do we have data on this?

Well, never mind. This is where Burton gets into psychologizing, and I’m pretty damn sure she’s serious here:

. . . I’ve often wondered why women and queers love cats so much, and in the end, I think it might be this: It’s possible we’ve been conditioned to love and perform labor for creatures that don’t necessarily love us back, care about our needs and may even wish us ill. Like women loving cis men. Like all of us in the dating world, intrigued by the person who doesn’t want us but is terribly, terribly cute and elusive and gives us just enough hope to continue the pursuit. Cats mirror bad relationships. They ghost you. You want your cat to love you, so you feed your cat special food it likes; you brush it, you clean up after it and try really hard to win its affection, and in the end — where’s the cat? The cat has been on the top shelf of the closet, sleeping, for 11 hours; the cat doesn’t care. Cats string you along with tiny rewards — a burst of purring on the couch, a 20-second “making biscuits” chest massage (claws can absolutely be felt, but isn’t he sweet!) — and keep you emotionally invested in the relationship. People who really love cats are masochists; they’re so happy to be even acknowledged by their evil-yet-adorable pets that they will keep taking care of them indefinitely, aware they’re being used. Aware that they’re being exposed to bacteria and the incredible nastiness that is cat litter and still O.K. with their end of the bargain. Maybe this is what’s really behind No. 29 on my list of deal breakers: Truly loving cats means hating yourself.’

First of all, cats are not uncaring animals, as anyone who’s had a properly-brought-up cat knows. Yes, they are more independent than are dogs, but I find that a plus: they are not sycophants but more like people: somewhat independent and not so needy they’ll glom onto anyone who picks up their poop. You have to earn a cat’s love, and, like people, they sometimes want to be left alone. Yes, we are the staff of cats, but that doesn’t mean we’re masochists. Who among us would say that having a cat causes us near constant pain?

Further, if women really do favor cats, I can think of other hypotheses. Maybe women admire their grace more than do men. Maybe cats remind women of human babies; after all, they’re the right size and pleasing to the touch. In fact, I’d say that people who love babies are masochists, for babies really are parasites, giving nothing back, not even a purr or a crawl into the lap. Cats don’t mirror bad relationships; cats mirror real relationships. Talk about bad relationships: dogs resemble partners who are so suffocatingly needy that you just want them to go away.

I’m not trying to diss dogs here; I’m trying to show that the cat dissing of Ms. Burton is way off the mark. It’s amateur psychology of the worst stripe. It may be true that women and “queers” love cats more than do men and straight people, but if they do I doubt it’s for the reasons given in this article.