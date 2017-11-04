Set your clocks back tonight!

We get an extra hour of sleep tonight (or, if you’re a workaholic, an extra hour of work tomorrow). Daylight Savings Time ends tomorrow in the U.S. (at 2 a.m. to be precise), so set your clocks back an hour before you go to sleep:

  1. Randall Schenck
    Nice clock. If g*d wanted us to mess with time he would have invented the atomic clock. Oooops…

  2. W.Benson
    Those who do not reside in the US can ignore this message.

    • whyevolutionistrue
      Yes, that’s why I addressed it to U.S. readers.

    • Diana MacPherson
      Except the following places also change to Standard Time along with the US. Many others moved to Standard time in October (curse you GWB for changing it to November)

      – Bahamas
      – Bermuda
      – Most of Canada
      – Cuba
      – Haiti
      – Saint Pierre & Miquelon

      • darwinwins
        You should curse the candy makers. Congress passed the bill to extend DST to allow more daylight time for Halloween trick-or-treaters.

  3. Diana MacPherson
    I think you mean Daylight Saving Time ends at 2AM. We will be back on Standard Time.

  4. Blue
    Ms Cher’s: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E9Vm9v4J-3E

    Likely not a popular opinion and I have no
    knowledge of surveilled poll results, say,
    to report here; but I ‘d like to have
    “savings” time in the USA altogether go away
    … … back to “regular” scientific, (whatever that means !) “time”. For always.

    As far as I am concerned, I would like to
    have clocks, calendars and all other alleged
    “measurings” of “time” go all the way away
    … … and I ? I ‘d be and go wholly and
    utterly, then, off of the grid. For always.

    Blue

    • Diana MacPherson
      Arizona eschews it. In Canada, Saskatchewan never bought in. There are pockets here & there. I personally hate losing the hour in the summer. Just leave the time alone. If I have to get up earlier, I will.

  5. Chris
    I don’t mean to be a stickler, but Daylight Savings ends tomorrow. We want to “save” an extra hour of daylight for the evening during the summer when most people are awake (as opposed to 4:00am).

