Saturday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Saturday, November 4, 2017. Formally, it’s National Candy Day, but for me it’s the day of the South Side Pie Challenge, when all of Hyde Park’s bakers will be competing to win ribbons for their homemade pies. When the judging is over at 2 pm, eager eaters like me are allowed to enter, buying tickets for slices of the pies of your choice. I’m planning on buying five slices (eating them over several days), and of course will document the event on this site, as I have before (see here, here, and here). If you’re in Chicago and love pie, you can’t do better than this; and it’s for a good cause, too (proceeds go to fight hunger on Chicago’s South Side). I hope to see you there!

On November 4, 1847, the Scottish doctor Sir James Young Simpson discovered that chloroform could be used as an anesthetic. On this day in 1922, archaeologist Howard Carter and his team found the entrance to the tomb of Tutankhamun (“King Tut”). Lots of U.S. Presidents were elected on this day: Calvin Coolidge in 1924, Dwight Eisenhower in 1952, Ronald Reagan in 1980, and Barack Obama in 2008. On this day in 1956, after the Hungarians had rebelled against Soviet occupation, Soviet troops invaded the country, killing thousands of Hungarians while thousands more left the country. On November 4, 1960, according to Wikipedia, “At the Kasakela Chimpanzee Community in Tanzania, Dr Jane Goodall observes chimpanzees creating tools, the first-ever observation in non-human animals.” Many of you may remember this day in 1979, when Iranians—most of them students—invaded the American embassy in Tehran, taking 90 hostages, 53 of them American. The crisis lasted 444 days, and was on the news every night. Finally, on November 4, 1995, Yigal Amir, an Israeli extremist who opposed the Oslo Accords, assassinated Israeli prime minister Yitzhak Rabin. Amir remains in prison serving a life sentence.

Here’s Howard Carter and one of his men examining the mummy case:

Notables born on this day include the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb (1618), Will Rogers (1879), Walter Cronkite (1916), Laura Bush (1946), and Sean “Puffy” Combs (1969). Those who “went to sleep” on this day include Felix Mendelssohn (1847), Wilfred Owen (1918; killed in action on November 4, exactly one week before the Armistice), Cy Young (1955), Michael Crichton (2008), and Andy Rooney (2011). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili finds that apple pie is not to her liking:

Hili: It’s not interesting.

A: Praise the Lord!

In Polish:

Hili: To jest mało interesujące.

Ja: Dzięki Bogu.

Reader John sent me this notice that is apparently displayed on Qatar Airlines planes:

I wonder, though, how they know the direction of Mecca? Do they twist in their seats?

I forgot who sent me this tweet, but it shows a lovely jungle cat and her kittens.

When a jungle cat (Felis chaus) & her two kittens show up in a backyard in southern #Iran! pic.twitter.com/VO33dr4dGh — Arash Ghoddousi (@ArashGhoddousi) November 2, 2017

Nobody thinks much about Asian jungle cats, but they are pretty; here’s one (they’re small but larger than a house cat):

This is from Dr. Cobb:

After a long & torturous process learning to read & 177 pages of irrelevance, Mabel was incensed at her book's lack of useful information. pic.twitter.com/g60yfPyEbC — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) November 4, 2017

This was sent by Heather, who knows I love Pallas’s Cats (Otocolobus manul) most of all. Look at that fluffball!

A Tibetan Pallas cat chilling on a branch… pic.twitter.com/Lxk5sxWXjb — Wild Nature (@wildnature8040) October 22, 2017