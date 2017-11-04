Further attempts to rehabilitate “Allahu akbar”

The phrase above, as we all know, means “God is the greatest” or “God is greater”, and is used by Muslims to express gratitude when something good has happened. For a few terrorists, that “good” involves mowing down people by trucks, beheadings, tossing gays from buildings, or other massacres of infidels. Thus, when a mass murderer shouts it, it’s a clue that that that murder was one inspired by Islam. I think we all realize that nearly all the time the phrase is used just as Americans say, “Thank god”: not in a pernicious way. But the phrase is a touchstone for the motivations of a killer.

Nevertheless, the fact that the truck terrorist in Manhattan shouted that phrase as he exited his car, having killed eight people, has got Muslims upset, for they want to reassure us that the phrase is really a perversion of Islam. These people want their “Allahu akbar back”, which means they want its use by terrorists disconnected from Islam (see here and here). As Maajid Nawaz responded to Linda Sarsour, who also wants her “Allahu akbar” back, “To make your priority right now ‘the image of Islam’ and not the 8 dead victims is—frankly—disgusting. You. Are. Not. The. Victim. Here.”

But Karim Shamsi-Basha, writing in the HuffPo (of course), gives it the old college try. (He’s identified as “Arab-American, American-Arab, Writer, Photographer, Lover of mankind.”) Click on the screenshot to go to the piece





I won’t belabor the piece as it’s the usual apologetics, to wit (my emphases):

For the majority of Muslims, to shout God’s name as you killed the innocent is an abomination. Muslims no more want innocent people killed than anyone else. So why is the phrase used by terrorists?

For the same reason ISIS and Al-Qaida exist: The misinterpretation of Islam. When you use religion as the motive for you actions, you have the power to appeal to the masses. It’s a brain washing if you will. The terrorists who flew the planes into the World Trade Center on September 11th are no different than any suicide bomber in Israel/Palestine, are no different that the one who mowed down bicyclists in New York. They are people who misunderstood and misused the religion. They are sick and twisted and evil. The phrase is to remind Muslims that God is supreme. That’s it. It was never to be used as a battle cry during horrendous actions furthering political agendas with evil motives.

My heart sank when I heard the terrorist shouted the saying after the attack. I will never understand the link between Islam and Terrorism. The Islam I grew up amidst condemns such actions. It preaches love and peace and tranquility and feeding the hungry and clothing the poor and sheltering the homeless. One of the five main requirements of Islam in addition to prayer and fasting is to give a percentage of your money to the poor. Let’s take his statement that “Muslims no more want innocent people killed than anyone else.” Here are the data from Pew’s 2014 survey on Islamic extremism, which questioned Muslims in various Asian and African countries. The last column (shaded) tells you the proportion of Muslims in each country who think that “suicide bombing and other forms of violence against civilian targets are often or sometimes justified in order to defend Islam from its enemies.” Although we don’t have a comparison of Hindus, Buddhists, Jews, and Christians here, Shamshi-Basha is clearly wrong to imply that only very few Muslims often or sometimes approve of killing innocents to defend their faith. After all, 24% of Egyptian Muslims comes out to roughly 21 million people, and 47% of Bangladeshi Muslims is about 72 million people. The total is 93 million who can see some justification for killing innocents to bolster Islam, and that’s in only two countries! Clearly, several hundred million Muslims are okay with suicide bombing. You can find data from Muslims in other countries at this site, and believe me, the proportion of believers who approve of terrorist acts or suicide bombings is not miniscule, even in the West. As for terrorists misinterpreting Islam, and Shamshi-Basha seeing no link between terrorism and Islam, or “Allahu akbar” and killing, the man must be blind. The Qur’an repeatedly calls for the killing of infidels, and I strongly suspect that as Muhammad and his minions went on their killing sprees, one might hear an occasional “Allahu akbar.” Perhaps Shamshi-Basha wasn’t brought up that way, and I’m sure many Muslims aren’t, but to claim that killing infidels is a perversion of “true” Islam bespeaks either deliberate ignorance or blindness. Who, after all, gets to decide what “real” Islam is? I believe that Shamshi-Basha is a good man and really does deplore the killing of innocent people as well as the appropriation of Islam in the cause of jihad. But to say he doesn’t understand it, that such killing doesn’t exist, or that terrorists aren’t practicing the dictates of “real Islam”—well, that’s bald-face whitewashing. He ends his piece as follows: I have one wish, well maybe two. The first is for my children to thrive and go through life without any judgment based on their last name. The second is for this world to know that Muslims mean no one any harm. The people who mean harm are as far from Islam as the KKK is far from Christianity. “Muslims mean no one any harm?” Since when did this man because The Arbiter of What Islam Really Says? The data above contradicts his statement. As for the KKK, I suspect that many of those sheet-wearers who lynched blacks were motivated by simple racist bigotry, not by the defense of Christianity. After all, Amerian blacks are not infidels, as most are Christians. I also suspect that, contra Shamshi-Basha, the proportion of Christians who think suicide bombing is okay is far, far smaller than the proportion of Muslims who feel that way.