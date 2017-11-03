Seth Andrews: Is the atheist movement dead?

Here we have a longish video by Seth Andrews (of “The Thinking Atheist”) addressing the oft-asked question, “Is New Atheism dead?” His answer is basically, “Hell, no!”

If you want to go straight to the question, start about 17 minutes in. His claim rests on “New Atheism” not differing from “Old Atheism”, and on the observation the “New Atheists”, even if they don’t differ from the “old” atheists (he cites Russell, for instance, which is a pretty good call; go to 31:00), continue to draw capacity crowds. Further, secularism, as well all know, is growing in the U.S. Nonbelief is clearly growing, and even if people malign the “Four Horsepeople,” that means that atheism of any sort is very much alive.

I like Seth and he pulls no punches: he notes at 27:16 that atheism has a diversity problem, with not so many women or minorities being part of the “movement” (if we have one), though that may be due to different degrees of religiosity and preference rather than to bigotry and exclusion, which is what the critics always proclaim about us.

The only issue I wish Seth had covered is whether if you’re an atheist, you must perforce embrace principles of social justice as laid out by certain bloggers whom I won’t name. I happen to believe, like Seth (see 1:03:00), that atheism entails humanism—that is, a morality that embraces the well being of your fellow humans rather than the dictates of a god—but that there’s no necessary contradiction between not believing in God and being, say, a Republican. I wish that Seth had addressed the “Atheism Plus” dictum that if you don’t believe in God, you’re a hypocrite unless you accept certain social justice issues.

But this is still worth a listen. I wonder if Seth speaks off the cuff, in which case he’s remarkably eloquent (and I think he is), or whether he writes this out in advance, in which case he’s not only eloquent but diligent!