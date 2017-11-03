Friday: Hili dialogue

We’ve reached the end of another work week, as it’s Friday, November 3, 2017. It’s National Sandwich Day, and I believe Subway has some 2-for-1 deals today (if you’re going to comment “I don’t like Subway sandwiches,” don’t bother!) What’s weird is this information about sandwiches posted on the Foodimentary page:

Here are five things to know about Sandwich: Americans eat about 300 sandwiches everyday.

There are four other “facts.” But why the capitalized Sandwich without an article? It sounds like a pet’s name. And “everyday” as one word? But weirder than that: “only 300 sandwiches are consumed by all Americans every day”? That’s not very many! Alternatively, it could mean that each American eats 300 sandwiches per day. But that’s not true, either. What gives?

On this day in 1908, William Howard Taft was elected the 27th President of the United States; at 340 pounds, he was our heaviest President, but the rumor (heard by many Americans) that he once got stuck in a bathtub appears to be false, though his girth once caused a hotel tub to overflow, flooding the dining room beneath. On November 3, 1936, Franklin Roosevelt was elected to his second term as President; he would be elected twice more and then die during his fourth term. On this date in 1957, the Soviets launched Sputnik 2, containing Laika, the first animal to orbit the Earth. The poor dog, picked up as a stray in Moscow, died from overheating during the first four orbits, though the Soviets didn’t disclose that. I always thought it was incredibly cruel to put an animal into space knowing it would die, so here’s to Laika: a photo and a Romanian postage stamp in her honor. She was a cute dog:

On November 3, 1964, Lyndon Johnson was elected to his only full term in the White House, aided by the residents of Washington D.C. voting for a President for the first time. Finally, on this day last year, the Chicago Cubs won the World Series in a squeaker in game 7, defeating the Cleveland Indians and winning their first Series in 108 years. It may be another 108 until they win again, but I never saw such celebrating in this town (unless you include Obama’s election night).

Notables born on this day include photographer Walker Evans (1903), James Reston (1909), Charles Bronson (1921), Michael “Tank Boy” Dukakis and Amartya Sen (both 1933), and Anna Wintour (1949). Those who died on November 3 include Annie Oakley (1926), Wilhelm Reich (1957), and William J. Coyne (2013; no relation but a lawyer and politician in Pennsylvania).

Evans took some magnificent and heartbreaking photos during a stint working for the government’s Farm Security Administration; his job was documenting rural America. It was during the Depression, so we have photos like this:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Cyrus shows his low self esteem:

Hili: A penny for your thoughts. Cyrus: I wouldn’t give that much.

In Polish:

Hili: Grosik za twoją myśl.

Cyrus: Ja bym tyle nie dał.

From Heather Hastie, who has an excellent collection of tweets in her latest post. The first shows how different things were in Afghanistan not that long ago. All these women would be veiled now, and I’m not sure there would be a mixed-sex class:

And a few nice cat tweets:

— Tshirt Store (@TshirtstoreUs) November 3, 2017

From Matthew:

Friend lost her cat 10 years ago. Moved from CA to CO. After the fires, someone found a burned cat and took it to the vet. It's her cat!

From the ever-edifying Ziya Tong:

This is a baby aardwolf. You're welcome. [photo: H van den Berg]

I follow only one creature on Twitter—Paddles. She’s New Zealand’s First Cat, staffed by the new Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. And she’s polydactylous! (Paddles, not Jacinda)

Look at those toes!