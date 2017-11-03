A must have kitchen tool

On my post about the proper eating of Weetabix, reader Vaal brought to our attention a remarkable product, only $5.33 on Amazon! (Click on screenshot to go to the product.)

Actually, it doesn’t work that well, and you can imagine why. Here’s a fake video about the product, but the guy has also made a fake informercial about it:

What I like about this is that it is one of those Amazon products where the reviewers go full-on funny in their reviewers

  1. busterggi
    Did Ray Comfort invent this?

    • Ant (@antallan)
      Ha! You beat me to it… 

      I was going to post, “What would Ray Comfort say?”

      /@

    • Ken Kukec
      You didn’t hear? Ray Comfort merged with Ron Popeil; this is the product of their combined efforts.

      If the Almighty really had designed bananas, wouldn’t they already come in bite-sized portions, like grapes?

  2. Andy Lowry
    If you’re ever feeling down, search Amazon for the “BIC Pen for Her” and read through the reviews. Your day will brighten and your faith in humanity will be restored.

  3. Randall Schenck
    This would something for Ronco, sold on TV only. Cannot buy it in stores because then you could take it back.

    • busterggi
      hey now, I still have a working Veg-o-matic!

      • Randall Schenck
        It slices and dices. I like the spray on rubber to stop leaks in the roof.

    • Ant (@antallan)
      It’s not uncommon in kitchen shops in the UK.

      /@

  4. GBJames
    LOL. Thanks for ending my week on a good belly laugh!

  5. grasshopper
    It is not long enough to slice a bananana.

    • busterggi
      Trump bananas.

    • Ken Kukec
      But did it lead to the split-up of the Brit pop group Bananarama?

  6. Ant (@antallan)
    BA-NA-NAAA!

    /Kevin

  7. Frank Bath
    And then you’ve got to wash, and scrub, and dry it. A knife you lick.

