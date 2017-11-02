Thursday: Hili dialogue

It’s Thursday, November 2, 2017, and that means Shoulder Therapy Day: a checkup after a hiatus of a couple of weeks (but with daily exercise on my part). It’s also National Deviled Egg Day, celebrating a treat I’m quite fond of, but I have no idea why they call it “Deviled,” and can’t be arsed to look it up. Perhaps a kind reader will inform us. It’s also a mouthful of a holiday promoted by the UN: International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists.

If you’re a baseball fan, you’ll already know that the Houston Astros took the World Series last night, beating Los Angeles 5-1 in game 7.

Today’s Google Doodle celebrates the last day of The Day of the Dead, which started on Tuesday. It’s a nice drawing, though the artist, Lydia Nichols, is definitely not Hispanic, so this is an open and shut case of cultural appropriation. How dare they get an Anglo to draw about a Mexican theme? Time to head over to Twitter. . . .

On this day in 1868, New Zealand adopted its own national standard time. And it’s the 100th anniversary of the Balfour Declaration, which proclaimed (on Feb. 2, 1917) but did not secure British support for the “establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people.” In fact, later on the Brits prevented Jewish migration to what is now Israel. On November 2, 1920, the first commercial radio station in the US, KDKA in Pittsburgh (one of the few radio stations east of the Mississippi that starts with “K” instead of “W”) began broadcasting. On this day in 1930, Haile Selassie was crowned the emperor of Ethiopia, ruling for 44 years thereafter. And two more broadcasting events on this day, both in 1936: the CBC was established in Canada, and the BBC began the BBC Television Service, which was renamed BBC1 in 1964 and is still on the air. Finally, on this day in 1960, Penguin Books was cleared of obscenity charges for publishing D. H. Lawrence’s Lady Chatterley’s Lover (the case of R v Penguin Books Ltd).

Notables born on this day include Daniel Boone (1734), Marie Antoinette (1755), Bunny Berigan (1908), Burt Lancaster (1913), Johnny Vander Meer (1914; pitched two no-hit games in a row in 1938, something that hasn’t been done since) and k. d. Lang (1961).

Those who died on November 2 include Jenny Lind (1887), George Bernard Shaw (1950), James Thurber (1961), nature photographer Eliot Porter (1990; go here to see some of his photos), Theo van Gogh (murdered 2004), and Acker Bilk (2014).

Let’s have an easy start to a rainy day (in Chicago) with a lovely live rendition of Bilk’s most famous song, “Stranger on the Shore“. It was written for his daughter, released in 1961, and reached #1 in the U.S. and #2 in the UK. Remember it?

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili, the Editor in Chief, is ordering his staff about:

Hili: Fill the bowls, please, and go back to work. A: To the computer? Hili: No, clean my litter box first.

In Polish:

Hili: Proszę napełnić miseczki i wrócić do pracy.

Ja: Do komputera?

Hili: Nie, najpierw oczyść kuwetę.

Number of people who go bankrupt every year bc of medical bills: Britain: 0

France:0

Japan: 0

Germany: 0

Canada: 0 USA: 643,000 — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) November 1, 2017

Here’s another example of an animal eating live birds that shouldn’t be doing that. Go read the gruesome story:

Giant coconut-eating crustacean also likes to eat dinosaurs alive https://t.co/oKeYWBH60h — Tommy Leung (@The_Episiarch) November 2, 2017

Like me, naturalist and photographer Gil Wizen got a parasitic botfly, and, like me, he was fascinated and kept it in his body for weeks until it came out. But unlike me, he managed to get the wicked-looking larva to pupate and then hatch into a fly. Go read the story at his link:

It's that day of the year when I get to share a photo of my son. Happy Halloween! More about my beautiful bo(tfl)y: https://t.co/WUzNetZ16C pic.twitter.com/M6mMYGd1Ya — Gil Wizen (@wizentrop) October 31, 2017

No shit!

Finally, a kakapo and a cat:

Our rangers have just caught #kakapo Juanma & Merv (pic) on Whenua Hou – missing for 3 months & >1 year with failed transmitters. pic.twitter.com/iQprXL7L9b — Dr Andrew Digby (@takapodigs) November 2, 2017

Stalking his prey… pic.twitter.com/t59JInnOuQ — DailyDose Of Kittens (@TheDaiIyKitten) November 2, 2017