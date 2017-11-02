Results of the Offensive Costume Vote

I’ve compiled the data on yesterday’s vote about all 16 costumes presented by Insider as being offensive. For each costume, I’ve given the name, the percentages of “no” (not offensive) and “yes” (offensive) answers, and the total sample of respondents. We clearly have a group not prone to offense, but that’s no surprise. Also, I’m sure we have more than 15% women who read this site (and probably responded), though I don’t know how many members of minority groups we have. (I’m going to remedy this soon with another poll.) If we have very few members of the groups that are most likely to be offended, that would explain the fact that for every costume—save Anne Frank—a large majority of readers found it inoffensive. If you want to explain your votes on specific costumes below, and didn’t in the last post, I invite you to chime in.
This has been a useful exercise for me, at least—helping me think about why I found some costumes more offensive than others (only two, really), but, more important, how do we determine whether a). a costume is offensive (and presumably you’d have to poll those whom the costume conjures up, and get a large majority rather than just one offended Arab or Native American); b). whether, if it’s offensive, you shouldn’t wear it; and c.) should you call out such costumes when you see them? I’m still thinking about these issues, but clearly polling people here tells us only whether the readers of this site find something offensive, rather than whether people whose cultures are represented by those costumes find something offensive. And surely the opinions of the latter group is more important.
For those costumes that were found offensive by 10% or more of readers, I’ll add my own gloss below:
Sexy Shooter
No: 90.0%
Yes: 10.0%
N = 492
I was surprised by this one, as the Mexican “stereotype” didn’t seem to be making fun of Mexicans so much (the sombrero is the Mexican equivalent of a cowboy hat, and if it’s denigrating, then every member of a mariachi band is denigrating Mexican culture. But of course members of a culture traditionally have a lot more leeway to use “offensive” terms, or wear certain costumes, than do “outsiders” (the use of the word “nigger” is a classic example). I suspect, but don’t know, that women dislike “sexy” costumes more than do men, and that played a role in this costume.
Dream Catcher
No: 83.8%
Yes: 16.2%
N = 488
Many Native Americans might find this offensive, particularly because of its “spiritual” connotations, and I suspect readers, guessing that, gave it a 16% offense rating.
Men’s Arab Sheik Costume
No: 87.0%
Yes: 13.0 %
N = 476
I was surprised that the “yes” vote was higher here, for (as Greg observed) the costume is accurate, and doesn’t seem to be making fun of anyone. One person noted that when he wore Arab dress one day a year on a national holiday in an Arab country, everyone liked it. Likewise, when I wear Indian clothes in India, people like it.
Golden Geisha Costume
No: 93.0%
Yes: 7.0%
N = 473
Rasta Costume
No: 91.4%
Yes: 8.6%
N = 466
I found this offensive, but most readers didn’t. Why do I feel this way? I’m not quite sure, except that I thought it was the equivalent of “blackface”: the fake dreadlocks and hat seemed to me to mock Jamaicans.
Anne Frank/World War II Costume
No: 50.6%
Yes: 49.4%
N = 492
This was the most “offensive” costume, and it’s clear why: it uses dress-up and fun by appropriating a terrible story of a girl killed in Auschwitz. It’s in bad taste. I wouldn’t wear it, but I wouldn’t tell other people not to, for what I consider offensive is not something I’ll enforce on others, or call them out about.
Dia De Los Beauty Costume
No: 96.2%
Yes: 3.8%
N = 467
Inflatable Ballerina Costume
No: 74.4%
Yes: 25.6%
N = 464
My guess is that this was pretty offensive to some because of fat-shaming: it makes fun of people being overweight, and overweight people are already somewhat ostracized.
Drooper Costume (Older Hooters Girl)
No: 70.8%
Yes: 29.2%
N = 456
My guess is that more women found this offensive than men, for it mocks an inevitable result of aging in women, as well as objectifying the sex by using the “Hooters girl” trope. (I have to say that I’ve never been to a Hooters and wouldn’t want to go.)
Reality Star in the Making Costume (Kylie Jenner)
No: 96.7%
Yes: 3.3%
N = 449
Upside Down Honey Costume
No: 92.9%
Yes: 7.1%
N = 434
Sexy Convict Costume
No: 96.9%
Yes: 3.1%
N = 449
Restrained Convict Costume
No: 93.3%
Yes: 6.7%
N = 448
Hobo Nightmare Costume
No: 93.0%
Yes: 7.0%
N = 442
Gorilla/Harembe Costume
No: 94.3%
Yes: 5.7%
N = 441
Snake Charmer Costume
No: 94.3%
Yes: 5.7%
N = 401
I’ll add here one comment that reader Alex SL made, on the earlier post, in which he wanted to start a discussion. Feel free to respond to this comment.
I think at some point I would like to have a discussion about how the kind of harmless fun that is involved in a costume is ‘harmful’ to a group of people, or why something is called cultural appropriation if it does not involve actual harm or loss to anybody whatsoever. (The original idea was taking over somebody’s IP without re-compensating them for its use because they are powerless to make a case for their interests, and that makes sense; but who in Japan loses one dollar if an American wears a kimono?)
It seems as if this works as follows:
1. You have a costume with a sombrero.
2. ????
3. HARMFUL TO MEXICANS!
To say it with science, this theory does not seem to come with a plausible mechanism of action.
Then again, I was made uncomfortable by the Anne Frank label, and I cannot really demonstrate any harm or loss there either, so maybe it works the same way for other people in the other cases.
Like most of us I thought the Anne Frank costume was the most offensive, I find it hard to understand the mentality of anyone who would try to make fun out of her, unless they were far right idiots and we do have far too many of those in the world.
Sorry to be pedantic but Anne and her sister were transferred from Auschwitz to Bergen- Belsen and they died there with typhus the most likely cause, although the way they were treated it was akin to murder.
You’ve assumed the wearer wants to make fun of Anne Frank but I don’t see any reason why that would be the case. Not all costumes are “trump masks”.
Paul, I was referring to the designer and marketers of the costume, probably should have made that clearer. Whatever, I certainly think useing her name for what is party material is offensive to her memory.
She should be remembered but there are better ways to do it.
Seems the costume was originally named after Anne Frank. Totally offensive. Renaming it for refugee children of WW2, many of whom had harrowing experiences of their own is only slightly less offensive at least to me. I was born in 1939 England and could have easily been one of these children. If you want something with a label on it try a Paddington Bear costume.
How does one differentiate “making fun of” versus “imitation is the sincerest form of flattery”? Wearing a costume, putting on make-up, or altering ones hairdo, can easily go both ways. eg. a dad shaving his head to support his child with leukemia vs. someone shaving their head for a prison camp inmate costume. The person wearing the costume could mean no harm, but someone else might take offense.
As one who voted “not offensive” on the Anne Frank costume, let me explain my reasoning.
The costume itself does not denigrate Anne Frank in any way, and wearing it could be said to keep her in our cultural memory. Yes, she died tragically, but I don’t see why the costume “makes fun” of her.
So why would I find it offensive? Is it just because her story was tragic and it’s a serious topic? Hmm … not convinced.
Anyway, others here will see it differently, which is fine.
By the way, here in the UK we have a custom of burning an effigy of Guido Fawkes at this time of year (I presume Americans know what he attempted to do?). No doubt Catholics could get offended, but few do.
You would also have to recognize it as being an Anne Frank costume. You could also claim it to be a ‘French girl’ or ’50’s flight attendant’ costume.
The Anne Frank costume made me pause, but I then voted it “not offensive”. It didn’t describe how I felt. The combination of too concrete and too grim makes a terrible costume, though — against the “spirit” of Halloween. But I wasn’t offended by it. Maybe I cannot imagine an actual person wearing this. Maybe I am not offended by a hypothetical situation.
The fate of witches isn’t exactly hilarious either, but in their case the association goes to fairytale and pop culture, not to the pyres of the early modern period.
Some were tasteless, though I found none offensive in the end.
Seconded and if you can’t be tasteless on Halloween when can you be?
I agree with Alex SL. It has become far too easy to take offence at things not meant to offend. On the Anne Frank costume I was not offended as there seemed to be just a girl in a dress. If people did not know it was to be Anne Frank, they wouldn’t have given it any thought at all. Was not much of a costume anyway. I was not offended by any of the costumes because there was no intent to harm that I could perceive. For me the offence would be in the actions of those who were wearing the costume, what they did and the ideas they intended to portray. I think people need to remember how to laugh at themselves again. Hugs
I look forward to people’s opinions on the discussion proposed by Alex SL.
In my comments below please note that I am not referring to costumes that are intentionally provocative; most of the issues around costumes involve people who are not deliberately trying to provoke outrage. I understand that there are some grey areas here but I’ll use the SCOTUS pornography definition.
For my part, it seems that there are essentially two groups of people who get offended by costumes – those who are offended for whatever reason because the costume reflects a part of their culture or heritage and there are those who object on behalf of people whose culture or heritage the costume is intended to evoke.
IMO, some in the latter group are doing little more than virtue signaling and those we can dismiss with prejudice. Some are offended because they imagine how a costume might be offensive to others – they are trying to put themselves into other’s shoes. Empathy is good and I’m all for it. But there is some evidence that it is little more than imagination – someone here recently posted polling results from various groups asking if they were offended by popular characterizations of them. Significant majorities of the “targeted” groups reported that they weren’t offended by the characterizations.
It is worth noting that most people who wear “problematic” costumes are completely unaware they are problematic. People wear costumes for lots of reasons; they are simply trying to be funny or ironic or peculiar, or they are paying homage to a culture or people they honor and respect or even simply because they like how they look in the costume. Those who take offense at what others choose to wear should keep this in mind.
I, too, voted “no offense” to the Anne Frank costume.
I think some of the “take offense” process is confusing reminder-of-bad-things for making-fun-of-someone.
I don’t see the costume as making fun of Anne Frank. Sure, it isn’t a very robust way to learn about her story, at least not by labeling the costume with here name. But maybe (in principle) it could provoke someone to ask “Who was she?” That could lead to a net improvement on the planet.
I saw a news item that a German railroad company caused a furor by naming their new high speed train after Anne Frank. It was intended as an honor but given that Anne was shipped off to Auschwitz in a cattle train, it touched nerves.
I said yes on the Anne Frank costume because it just seems to make no sense as a halloween costume. She was a victim in history of a terrible thing. Would we have costumes of the 9/11 victims for Halloween or any victims of the past. How about a George Custer costume with arrows sticking out. And he was not even a particularly nice guy.
I’m surprised the offensive percentages are so low for so many of the costumes. I find all of the ‘sexy’ costumes to be in poor taste, and I’d certainly try to avoid anyone wearing such a costume, but I’m not actually offended. The rasta costume is in similarly poor taste, because of the wig, I think (too close to blackface?), but the other cultural costumes seem mostly boring.
The Anne Frank costume, however, is beyond the pale. To combine such a tragic figure with running around gathering candy? I think I may actually be offended!