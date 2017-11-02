Readers’ wildlife photos (and video)

Today we have shrews—as far as I know, our first ones. These come from reader Richard Bond, whose notes are indented:

I saw this frenetic little beast scuttling around in a tiny part of my garden. I recognised it immediately as a shrew, but one much smaller than I have seen before: about 50 mm for head and body. That, with its colouration and relatively large tail, identified it as a Eurasian pygmy shrew (Somex minutus). It is the smallest mammal native to Britain, weighing about 4 g. It rushed about in the same area for long enough for me to get a camera and take some photographs. Owing to its rapid movement, this was very frustrating: from about 100 shots, a few were blurred by its movement and in some more it had left the field of view altogether by the time that the autofocus had done its stuff. I was helped by the bright sunny day (contrary to rumour, we do have these in Scotland), which helped with depth of focus and exposure time. In most of the rest of the photos it had buried its snout in detritus, and all that I captured was a furball with (perhaps) a scrap of tail. Of the few half-decent ones remaining, these four were the best.