My duck is back again! (I think)

I’m sorry, but I’m going to subject you to another duck post. You don’t have to read it, of course, but don’t try to deplatform it!

Walking back from the doctor’s (good news: no cortisone, no surgery, just continued exercises), I was stopped in my tracks when I walked by the pond. There I spied TWO MALLARDS, a hen and drake, and one of them looked like my beloved hen Honey. Of course all hens look like Honey to me, so I whistled, which is how I used to call her for food. And, sure enough, she started swimming toward me, but she stopped about 15 feet away, as she has done for a while.

I wasn’t sure, but this may be the drake and hen who showed up last time, when the hen was definitively identified by a duck expert as Honey. (Duck Expert also thinks the drake is her son who was born this year.)

I ran upstairs, grabbed my Panasonic Lumix as well as a big cup of mealworms to feed them. (It’s clear they haven’t been hanging around for food, as I haven’t seen Honey since September 1.) They both ate eagerly, but took care not to come too close. Still, the hen, but not the drake, perked up each time I whistled. The whistle response suggests that this is Honey.

First, the lovely pair today (the drake is in fine plumage):

Now, on to the identification. It’s overcast, and I was hand-holding the camera at about a 1/10th of a second shutter speed. It took a gazillion photos to get even a couple I could use to crop and see the bill markings. I’ll put the definite Honey markings first (photographed several months ago), and then the ones I photographed today.

Top of the bill, Honey (old photo):

Top of the bill, photographed today:

Left side of the bill, Honey (photographed earlier):

Left side of the bill, today:

I say yes, but I’ve got a strong case of confirmation bias here. So you vote, and feel free to comment below. I will of course consult the Duck Expert on this most important matter.