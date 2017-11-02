My duck is back again! (I think)

I’m sorry, but I’m going to subject you to another duck post. You don’t have to read it, of course, but don’t try to deplatform it!
Walking back from the doctor’s (good news: no cortisone, no surgery, just continued exercises), I was stopped in my tracks when I walked by the pond. There I spied TWO MALLARDS, a hen and drake, and one of them looked like my beloved hen Honey. Of course all hens look like Honey to me, so I whistled, which is how I used to call her for food. And, sure enough, she started swimming toward me, but she stopped about 15 feet away, as she has done for a while.
I wasn’t sure, but this may be the drake and hen who showed up last time, when the hen was definitively identified by a duck expert as Honey. (Duck Expert also thinks the drake is her son who was born this year.)
I ran upstairs, grabbed my Panasonic Lumix as well as a big cup of mealworms to feed them. (It’s clear they haven’t been hanging around for food, as I haven’t seen Honey since September 1.) They both ate eagerly, but took care not to come too close. Still, the hen, but not the drake, perked up each time I whistled. The whistle response suggests that this is Honey.
First, the lovely pair today (the drake is in fine plumage):
Now, on to the identification. It’s overcast, and I was hand-holding the camera at about a 1/10th of a second shutter speed. It took a gazillion photos to get even a couple I could use to crop and see the bill markings. I’ll put the definite Honey markings first (photographed several months ago), and then the ones I photographed today.
Top of the bill, Honey (old photo):
Top of the bill, photographed today:
Left side of the bill, Honey (photographed earlier):
Left side of the bill, today:
I say yes, but I’ve got a strong case of confirmation bias here. So you vote, and feel free to comment below. I will of course consult the Duck Expert on this most important matter.
“You don’t have to read it, of course, but don’t try to deplatform it!”
The laws of physics demanded that I read it. Yeah, I love ducks too.
Do ducks breed with their own offspring or is there some sort of incest avoidance mechanism?
Ha ha, reminds me of the story of an old lady who called the local newspaper to report that her virgin cat had had kittens. She swore that the cat had never left the house. The newspaper sent a reporter around, who immediately noticed a large fat tom cat on the couch cleaning its whiskers. “What about him?” the reporter asked. “Oh, he can’t be the father” the lady said. “He’s her brother.”
What makes them think the drake is her son? Is it common for the young ones to hang around the first year. Have mom continue to do the laundry and so forth. Just kidding.
I’ll ask the Duck Expert.
I am thinking it could be common behavior. The young males would not likely be going out looking for mates until spring anyway. So hang around with mom for now.
Also, please ask the duck expert: Can male Mallards be aged by the number of tail curls? The drake in the picture appears to be a “two curler.” If he is two years old, perhaps Honey found him elsewhere.
It’s really nice to look at these ducks after classifying kittiwakes and guillemots with excruciating attention to detail for the last week give or take a day. Looking at these ducks is so relaxing. They look more like kittiwakes than the sparrows from an earlier post. That might be an elementary observation but that’s what I see. I wonder why the kittiwake males and females aren’t different colors like the ducks. I posted under a picture here also. It’s probably Honey is she responds to the whistle while other ducks don’t. That and the marking on the bill is similar if not the same.
Perhaps you should rename her Jocasta, and him, Oedipus.
Of course its Honey and she remembers you, ducks are the elephants of the bird world.