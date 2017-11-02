Muslim writer wants his “Allahu akbar” back

When I visited Cambridge, I was kvetching to a friend about how mainstream media was losing it over Trump, with many sites becoming both obsessed with Trump and marinated in identity politics. My friend is one of the more Leftist people I know: not an anti-ite socialist or communist, but deeply imbued with Leftist values, and acting on them: teaching English for free to new immigrants, volunteering to help those in a Nicaraguan village, and (for many years) an English teacher and principal in Cambridge public schools that were heavily attended by minority students. So I was surprised to hear him kvetch as well, saying that the only things the New York Times wrote about was how horrible Trump is. When I played devil’s advocate, saying, “Well, he’s doing a lot of public and bad stuff,” my friend responded, “Yeah, but there’s a lot of other important news that isn’t about Trump.”

Like me, my friend feels that the Times, like other media (HuffPo is the most obvious example), is a leftist outlet that has been driven nuts by Trump’s election. The constant harping on his missteps seems to me (and my friend) like a kneejerk reaction: a journalistic tantrum that says, “Well, if we couldn’t prevent him from being elected, we’re going to malign him as much as we can in hopes of bringing him down.”

I don’t mind the maligning at all, as the President is incompetent, thick, uber-conservative, un-Presidential, and just about about every slur I can think of. But it’s clear that the Times, along with many other Leftist outlets, is succumbing not just to Trump Obsession, but to identity politics, which may be just another way to express that obsession. Scan the editorials of the Times over the last few weeks and I think you’ll see what I mean. Of course there are exceptions, like the columnist Bari Weiss (a progressive Leftist who criticizes the ideological purity tests dividing the left), as well as the usual conservative columnists, but by and large I see the NYT converging toward The Huffington Post. It’ll never be that bad, of course, but it’s already abnegating its responsibility for objective journalism.

One example of the Times‘s growing HuffPo-ism is this editorial by Wajahat Ali, a Muslim-American playwright and essayist who has in fact written a lot of articles for HuffPo. Today he writes a HuffPo-ian piece for the NYT, “I want ‘Allahu Akbar’ back.” The tenor is similar to that of Linda Sarsour’s tweet from yesterday; both her and Ali want to reclaim “Allahu akbar” (meaning either “God is great” or “God is greater”) from the terrorists who use it, restoring it to the normal nonviolent usage of “thank God” or “praise God” that Christians use.

Sadly, the “editorial” is weak. Ali spends most of his time recounting the stupid things Trump said after terrorist attacks, like his “many sides” remark after Charlottesville, suggesting that Muslim terrorists be shot with bullets smeared in pig’s blood, and so on. These are a matter of record, and are the usual stupid unthinking utterances of our “President.”

But reclaiming “Allahu akbar” (which Ali says he utters over a hundred times a day) back to its “normal usage” doesn’t depend on Trump’s stupidities. Ali and Sarsour are free to use the phrase as many times as they please, and I won’t call them out when (as Ali recounts), they say it after a meal, or in the bathroom after a successful defecation (!). The issue isn’t Trump. It’s that “Allahu akbar”, when uttered by someone who’s just rammed his car into a crowd, killing eight people, is a pretty good tip-off that the killer was a Muslim and was committing a terrorist act.

Ali doesn’t like Americans identifying the phrase with terrorism, but he doesn’t realize that the phrase is how we get our first notion that a killer was Muslim, and was, in all probability, killing on the instructions of ISIS or aping the methods of ISIS. In fact, Ali seems to think that the phrase has been appropriated by terrorists in an unseemly way, when in truth they’re using the phrase as Muslims always use it: to thank God that something good has happened, whether it be a nice meal, a successful defecation, a mass murder by van, or a beheading. It all comes down to praising God; and Ali doesn’t like his God being praised when infidels are being killed—precisely the instructions of the Qur’an. As he says:

. . . it hurts that on Tuesday, “Allahu” and “akbar,” those two simple words so close to our hearts, instantly shaped the entire news coverage and presidential response. A common, benign phrase used daily by Muslims, especially during prayer, is now understood as code for “It was terrorism.” It’s easy to forget that language is often hijacked and weaponized by violent extremists. Some people yell “Allahu akbar” and others chant “heritage,” “culture” and “white pride.” The preferred slogans of a killer don’t make much difference to the people whose lives are lost or their loved ones, but they make all the difference in Americans’ collective understanding of a tragedy.

Of course it does, and it should! For those are the words indicating that a Muslim terrorist has struck again. And that makes a big difference in how we understand the motivations behind a tragedy. It would be the same if Nazis killed and then said “Heil Hitler” every time they did, except that “Heil Hitler” has no benign usage.

I won’t go into the ludicrous beliefs that underlie Islam—as they underlie all faiths—nor the perfidies particular to Islam. Let Ali use the phrase as he wants, but let him not blame how we understand it, in the context as a tragedy, on the moron who’s our President. In fact, Ali sounds a little desperate at the end of his piece. The first paragraph in particular (my emphasis) is just dumb.

If only the hurricane that devastated Puerto Rico, leaving American citizens in desperate need of power, food or water, could have yelled, “Allahu akbar,” triggering that kind of tough response. Perhaps our president would have been able to see the storm as evil. Perhaps he would have been energized by a “them versus us” rage to insist on swift action to repair the damage. Last night, as breathless news coverage of the phrase the suspect uttered repeated on a loop, I took my children trick-or-treating in the Virginia suburbs. We walked the streets with friendly, diverse neighbors and hordes of happy kids wearing costumes and clutching bags filled with fattening goodies. My 3-year-old was a pirate and my 1-year-old was Supergirl. We all shared smiles and candies with strangers, with open hearts, without fear. Allahu akbar. God is greatest.

The whole article is the whine of a Muslim who doesn’t like other Muslims killing from religious motivations, mixed with a hefty does of Trump hatred. And I’m sure that’s why the Times published this lame editorial, for both tropes fit nicely in its Identity Politics stance. As a colleague told me, “this marks a new low for the Times.” I’m not sure it’s the lowest they’ve gone, but why on Earth was it published?