I get emails from goddies

Here’s an email I received this morning. Though it’s addressed to multiple people, it may have been sent to me and “atheists and LGBTQ friends” may be the readers.

I will reveal, besides the state where he lives, the fact that the person is an older gentleman (he has a publicly viewable Facebook page) and—no surprise!—is a God-fearing, Trump-supporting Republican. His morning message:

Greetings atheists and LGBTQ friends. I found your e-mail addresses while browsing through the University of Chicago website, and God inspired me to write this letter to you, because He loves you and gave His life for your salvation. Please reply with honest questions and comments, and if you would like me to visit you and give you a more detailed testimony and Bible study. Or, you can visit one of the many Apostolic Pentecostal churches in Chicago, and show this to the pastor. I really appreciate the honesty of your website, making your e-mail addresses available. Here is some good news for you. But before I tell you, please consider this: understanding new information in your mind , and believing in your heart are 2 separate issues. Please take time to honestly consider my point of view. Then, if you can prove you understand me, and you can then tell me something better, I will consider your point of view. Before you decide to agree or disagree with this message, please try to understand it. Afterwards, you can make a more well-informed decision whether or not to believe it. This is what I recommend of you. “Consider what I say, and the Lord give you understanding” (2 Timothy 2:7). The Bible is true scientifically, historically, archeologically, emotionally, generationally. I would like to show you many forms of infallible proof that the Bible is true, and also show you what is true about the Bible. If you have access to a Bible, please read the cited Scriptures. I understand more than catholic and protestant theologians what is true about important parts of the Bible, intellectually (by meticulously analytically studying original dictionary definitions of Old Testament Hebrew words and New Testament Greek words) and their context (author’s intended meaning), and emotionally (by experience, having received some of God’s promises). Also, keeping everything in proper context, there is nothing in the Bible that contradicts itself, and there is no evidence that can be used to prove anything in the Bible is false. NAME REDACTED

Of course I’d like to see the “infallible proofs that the Bible is true,” but engaging someone like this is like stepping in quicksand: you’re going down and there’s no help. I love the last sentence with its loophole of “proper context,” as well as this claim: “there is no evidence that can be used to prove anything in the Bible is false.” What about evolution? (Of course, he’d probably say it was a metaphor, but I’m not going to find out.)

The beliefs of the Apostolic Pentecostal Church can be found here; they’re more or less what you’d expect: Bible infallible word of God, Jesus is coming back, accepting him will save you, and so on. No mention of snake-handling. . .