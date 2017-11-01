Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s now officially November: Wednesday, November 1, 2017. To celebrate the onset of the new month, as I have done before , I’ll post Wallace Stevens’s poem on the degeneration of the seasons:

Metamorphosis by Wallace Stevens Yillow, yillow, yillow,

Old worm, my pretty quirk,

How the wind spells out

Sep – tem – ber…. Summer is in bones.

Cock-robin’s at Caracas.

Make o, make o, make o,

Oto – otu – bre. And the rude leaves fall.

The rain falls. The sky

Falls and lies with worms.

The street lamps Are those that have been hanged.

Dangling in an illogical

To and to and fro

Fro Niz – nil – imbo.

As for food, it’s National Bison Day (for eating), so we can just forget about that. It’s also National Brush Day (appropriately, the day after Halloween), emphasizing the importance of toothbrushing. As Wikipedia says, “On this day, parents are encouraged to make sure their kids brush their teeth for two minutes, twice a day.” Left to their own devices, few people realize how long two minutes is, I get around that by using a Sonicare electric toothbrush that beeps every thirty seconds (to move to a new row, inside or out), and shuts off after two minutes. I use this inexpensive one (I have one at work and at home), and it gives good results, or so my dental hygienist tells me. Get one! And floss every day, too. If you’re gonna tell me what kind of cat to get, I’ll tell you how to take care of your teeth.

On this day in 1520, Magellan’s ships entered the tumultuous straits that later bore his name. On November 1, 1604, Shakespeare’s Othello was presented for the first time (at the Palace of Whitehall); records attribute the play to “Shaxberd”. Exactly 7 years later, The Tempest was presented at the same place. On this date in 1755, Lisbon, Portugal suffered a terrible earthquake, killing about 30,000 people (if you want to see confusion, see the Wikipedia estimates for the death toll from the November 1 entry, the Lisbon entry, and the poem entry in the next sentence). It was this event that inspired Voltaire’s work Poème sur le désastre de Lisbonne, questioning the existence of an omnipotent and beneficent god.

According to Wikipedia, it was on this day in 1896 when “a picture showing the bare breasts of a woman appears in National Geographic magazine for the first time.” Yes, many young men read the magazine as their only chance to see semi-naked women. On November 1, 1922, the last Ottoman sultan, Mehmed VI, abdicated. On this day in 1938, Seabiscuit defeated War Admiral in an upset victory during “the match of the century” in horse racing. Here’s that famous race, a highlight of Laura Hillenbrand’s bestselling book Seabiscuit: An American Legend (an excellent read; see this documentary).

On this day in American photographer Ansel Adams set up his tripod in the evening and photographed a moonrise over the small town of Hernandez, New Mexico; it is perhaps his most famous picture and an iconic image in photography. Here it is:

On this date in 1950, Pope Pius XII, speaking from the “chair” (as Archie Bunker said, being “inflammable”), formally proclaimed and defined the dogma of the Assumption of Mary. This event, Mary’s bodily ascent to Heaven, isn’t in the New Testament, but was simply made up as a gloss on Scripture:

By the authority of our Lord Jesus Christ, of the Blessed Apostles Peter and Paul, and by our own authority, we pronounce, declare, and define it to be a divinely revealed dogma: that the Immaculate Mother of God, the ever Virgin Mary, having completed the course of her earthly life, was assumed body and soul into heavenly glory.

Finally, it was on this day in 1982 that the first car manufactured in the U.S. by an Asian motor company rolled off the assembly line. It was a Honda Accord.

Notables born on November 1 include Grantland Rice and Alfred Wegener (both 1880), Edward Said (1935), Kinky Friedman (1944), Lyle Lovett (1957; once married to Julia Roberts, but for less than two years), and Toni Collette (1972). Those who “fell asleep” on this day include Dale Carnegie (1955), ecologist Robert MacArthur and Ezra Pound (both 1972), Phil Silvers (1985), Nobelist Severo Ochoa (1983), and Walter “Sweetness” Payton (1999).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is nosing around the place where Andrzej and Malgorzata toast sausages around a campfire:

Cyrus: Not a trace of the sausages. Hili: But something is moving in the grass.

It has snowed out in Winnipeg, and Gus’s thermometer-nose and muddy footprints tell the tale. His staff reports:

The season of pink nose and mud feet is upon us.

A tweet found by Matthew Cobb. This is just WRONG:

And thisfrom Gethyn, part of the staff of the coffee-drinking moggie Theo. I’m not sure, though, that this behavior really minimizes noise, or whether there’s a fitness advantage tp halving the number of pawprints.

