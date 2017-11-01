Two pairs of tweets about the NYC murders

The odor of apologetics is strong today. . .

To make your priority right now the ‘image of Islam’ and not the 8 dead victims is – frankly – disgusting. You. Are. Not. The. Victim. Here. pic.twitter.com/gdsI3qO52i — Maajid (@MaajidNawaz) October 31, 2017

My friend Dr. Orli Peter, a psychologist, analyzed Sarsour’s tweet in a FB post:

Notice how Sarsour invents the “criminalization” of Allahu Akbar so she can foment outrage and divisiveness. This is a common tactic among narcissists — to fan unrest, enflame the crowd with outrage, and take advantage of the ensuing divisions. Watch narcissistic community leaders and religious leaders do the same thing.

. . . and the ever-reliable apologist Nathan Lean, the director of research for the Pluralism, Diversity and Islamophobia project at Georgetown University’s for Muslim-Christian Understanding.

It matters because we’re fighting against IS, not KFC, you useless rectum pic.twitter.com/oukYm1HkTe — Christoph (@Halalcoholism) November 1, 2017

h/t: Orli