Two pairs of tweets about the NYC murders

My friend Dr. Orli Peter, a psychologist, analyzed Sarsour’s tweet in a FB post:
Notice how Sarsour invents the “criminalization” of Allahu Akbar so she can foment outrage and divisiveness. This is a common tactic among narcissists — to fan unrest, enflame the crowd with outrage, and take advantage of the ensuing divisions. Watch narcissistic community leaders and religious leaders do the same thing.
. . . and the ever-reliable apologist Nathan Lean, the director of research for the Pluralism, Diversity and Islamophobia project at Georgetown University’s for Muslim-Christian Understanding.
The good Dr. Peter gets it right. The malignant narcissist such as Sarsour are pretty easy to spot.
Where are the angry mobs tearing down Islamic artefacts the way angry mobs rounded on statues after Charlottesville?
No one was trying to criminalize Islam. There was a question, immediately after the truck driver was captured,as to whether this was an ideologically driven terrorist act or something else – drunk driving or a lunatic responding to voices. The fact that after leaving his truck the driver had yelled Allahu Akbar was cited as evidence that he was a terrorist and not a drunk.
Sarsour knows this.
Or on an anti-cyclist rampage.
Which, as a cyclist, was my first hypothesis until I heard about the Allahu Akbar.
Yeah cyclists weren’t the target. Most of those killed and wounded were pedestrians, including five men from Argentina in NYC together on a high school reunion trip. How very sad.
Am I the only one who notices the deep hypocrisy here?
A man is alleged to have sexually harassed women in the workplace?
All men are evil sexual harassers because they are men, i.e. we have an extrapolation from the individual to the group based on their shared defining characteristic
A Muslim commits an act of mass murder (while screaming phrases that leave no doubt what the motivation is)?
Nah, you can’t extrapolate from the individual to the group based on their shared defining characteristic.
You should know that in postmodernlandia masculinity is toxic, and a medieval doctrine about holy war characterizes its followers as oppressed.
The BBC has gone for the ‘gun control’ line.
I always have top point this out. It does not mean allah is great. It means allah is *greater*. There’s a big difference.
Sarsour is also a “useless rectum” (a most appropriate term) but it is too late for her nonsense. “Allahu Akbar” is a phrase already firmly entrenched in the non-muslim mind along with “Seig Heil” and “Banzai”.
She does have something of a point – that the phrase should not have that place in our lexicon. But it’s too late, IMO. Too many victims of nail bombs and Trucks of Peace to erase the connection now.
I think “Allahu Akbar” is even more deeply entrenched in Jihadist minds.
Christoph (replying to Nathan Lean) could have spared us the unfortunate synecdoche, but the point he is making is important. We are at war with IS, not KFC. Many people, even among those of us who see the seriousness of the threat of the armed movement of Islamist extremism, still have not come to understand the full implication of this fact. This is not about t-r-u-m-p or democrats or republicans. It’s about something more fundamental. The democracies of the world will sooner or later take full stock of this fundamental, and then we will start to turn the corner on the struggle against fundamentalism.