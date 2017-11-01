The annual roundup of “offensive” Halloween costumes: you vote!

Insider has taken it upon itself to show the 16 most offensive Halloween costumes of the year, and why they’re offensive (I didn’t see any of these in person, but I didn’t go to a party or trick-or-treating). Insider‘s description and comments are indented.
I’ll ask you to vote on each costume in a poll following it: is it offensive or not? (You can view the results after you vote.) PLEASE VOTE, as I’d like a decent sample size (of course the readers here aren’t a random cross section of Americans!)
If you have no opinion, don’t vote. You are likely to find at least one or more of these offensive, so please give your reactions to any specific costumes in the comments. Here we go!
“Sexy Shooter Happy Hour”
This Yandy offering comes complete with a “poncho-style” minidress and a sombrero, both of which draw on exaggerated stereotypes of Mexican culture and could be considered offensive.
“This Dream Catcher Costume could be considered cultural appropriation”
“Men’s Arab Sheik Costume.”
It’s harmful to reinforce negative and misconceived notions about a region, religion, or group of people, like this Kmart costume does.
The “Golden Geisha” Costume
Wearing a geisha costume, like this one from Yandy, could be seen as cultural appropriation.
“Rasta Costume Kit.”
This Walmart costume includes a dreadlock wig that could be deemed offensive.
The site that was selling it under the name “Anne Frank costume” removed it, but you can still buy it (under the name of “World War II Evacuee”) from Walmart.
If you’re not Mexican, it would be offensive for you to dress in Day of the Dead-inspired garb, like this costume from Yandy.
Try to avoid costumes that could be interpreted as body-shaming, like this one from Target.
This mock uniform from Spirit Halloween manages to be both ageist and body-shaming to women at the same time.
Although it might seem topical, this Yandy costume, which is intended to look like a reportedly pregnant Kylie Jenner, also has body-shaming implications.
Yandy makes the controversial “Upside Down Honey” costume, which some argue unnecessarily sexualizes Eleven’s iconic outfit by lowering the dress’ neckline while shortening its hemline, swapping sneakers for platform heels, and replacing ankle socks with thigh-high socks. [JAC: This appears to come from a t.v. show, “Stranger Things”.]
“Sexy Convict.”
Incarceration is not funny, though this Yandy costume tries to suggest otherwise. [JAC: The note also says the costume “could be interpreted as trivializing the U.S. prison system”.]
By presenting a straightjacket as a joke, this Yandy costume downplays a serious issue. [JAC: The description adds that “this reinforces harmful misconceptions about mental illness in prison.”]
Homelessness is a serious issue, although this Wonder Costumes getup does not present it as such.
On its own this Yandy costume is fine, but implying that it is the animal that was controversially killed in 2016 would be problematic.
This Yandy costume not only appropriates Middle Eastern culture but also has disturbing sexual undertones. [JAC: ???]
h/t: Melissa
They’re the “most” offensive ones??
Any maybe I’m out of date, but aren’t Halloween costumes supposed to have a scary ghosties and ghoulies theme?
Insanity.
I’m definitely more on the ‘offended’ side than the average, but come on people, surely we can at least agree the Anne Frank one is in unforgivably bad taste! Renaming it ‘evacuee’ isn’t fooling anyone.
Do you think people would find it offensive if I dressed as an ATM dispensing $100 dollar bills?
Dressing as an ATM trivializes the damage that a capitalist society does to its citizens. It also mocks minorities because capitalism is a white supremacist system.
[/s]
The “sexy whatever” costumes seem more sad than offensive to me. If there was a pattern to what offended me it was the costumes that made fun of physical characteristics, rather than those that celebrated a different culture.
None of those rattled my cage. Although I’m on what Matthew’s tweet yesterday showed as the British attitude to Halloween/trick or treating. I sat and nursed a drink and let my wife (who for some inexplicable reason likes this stuff) deal with the incessant doorbell ringing, last night.
At least it didn’t go on late, and this year there were no pictures on the local website of coyotes following the kids around the neighborhood – which did happen last year (wildlife in the Chicago suburbs) It’s about the time of year that the cat stops going outside unsupervised.
I find none of those costumes offensive. Who cares about bad taste, it’s Halloween. The entire point is to shock and scare or just dress silly.
If you’re offended by a Halloween costume that’s a good thing. Maybe it will get you to ask yourself why you’re offended.