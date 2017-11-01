The annual roundup of “offensive” Halloween costumes: you vote!

Insider has taken it upon itself to show the 16 most offensive Halloween costumes of the year, and why they’re offensive (I didn’t see any of these in person, but I didn’t go to a party or trick-or-treating). Insider‘s description and comments are indented.

I’ll ask you to vote on each costume in a poll following it: is it offensive or not? (You can view the results after you vote.) PLEASE VOTE, as I’d like a decent sample size (of course the readers here aren’t a random cross section of Americans!)

If you have no opinion, don’t vote. You are likely to find at least one or more of these offensive, so please give your reactions to any specific costumes in the comments. Here we go!

“Sexy Shooter Happy Hour” This Yandy offering comes complete with a “poncho-style” minidress and a sombrero, both of which draw on exaggerated stereotypes of Mexican culture and could be considered offensive.

“This Dream Catcher Costume could be considered cultural appropriation”

“Men’s Arab Sheik Costume.” It’s harmful to reinforce negative and misconceived notions about a region, religion, or group of people, like this Kmart costume does.

The “Golden Geisha” Costume Wearing a geisha costume, like this one from Yandy, could be seen as cultural appropriation.

“Rasta Costume Kit.”

This Walmart costume includes a dreadlock wig that could be deemed offensive.

“Anne Frank/World War II Girl Costume.”

The site that was selling it under the name “Anne Frank costume” removed it, but you can still buy it (under the name of “World War II Evacuee”) from Walmart.

“Dia De Los Beauty.”

If you’re not Mexican, it would be offensive for you to dress in Day of the Dead-inspired garb, like this costume from Yandy.

“Inflatable Ballerina.”

Try to avoid costumes that could be interpreted as body-shaming, like this one from Target.

“Droopers.”

This mock uniform from Spirit Halloween manages to be both ageist and body-shaming to women at the same time.

“Reality Star in the Making.”

“Upside Down Honey.”

Yandy makes the controversial “Upside Down Honey” costume, which some argue unnecessarily sexualizes Eleven’s iconic outfit by lowering the dress’ neckline while shortening its hemline, swapping sneakers for platform heels, and replacing ankle socks with thigh-high socks. [JAC: This appears to come from a t.v. show, “Stranger Things”.]

“Sexy Convict.” Incarceration is not funny, though this Yandy costume tries to suggest otherwise. [JAC: The note also says the costume “could be interpreted as trivializing the U.S. prison system”.]

“Restrained Convict.”



By presenting a straightjacket as a joke, this Yandy costume downplays a serious issue. [JAC: The description adds that “this reinforces harmful misconceptions about mental illness in prison.”]

“Hobo Nightmare.”

Homelessness is a serious issue, although this Wonder Costumes getup does not present it as such.

“Gorilla/Harembe”

On its own this Yandy costume is fine, but implying that it is the animal that was controversially killed in 2016 would be problematic.

“Snake Charmer.”

This Yandy costume not only appropriates Middle Eastern culture but also has disturbing sexual undertones. [JAC: ???]

