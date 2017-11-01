Remember to send in your photos if you have some; I can always use more!

Today we have a special edition on migratory sparrows contributed by reader Mike McDowell, whose notes and IDs are indented:

With the recent arrival of American Tree Sparrows, fall sparrow migration through southern Wisconsin is drawing to a close. Though the month of May marks the return of many flashy neotropical songbirds like warblers, vireos, and flycatchers, October provides an opportunity to appreciate the plumage simplicity of Little Brown Jobs (“LBJs” in birding vernacular). However, as I hope readers can see from these photographs, they’re seasonably colorful in their own way, blending in well with the autumn landscape. Here they are: American Tree Sparrow (Spizella arborea): ):

Dark-eyed Junco (Junco hyemalis): ):

Fox Sparrow (Passerella iliaca): ):

LeConte’s Sparrow (Ammodramus leconteii)

Swamp Sparrow (Melospiza georgiana): ):

Song Sparrow (Melospiza melodia): ):

Lincoln’s Sparrow (Melospiza lincolnii): ):

White-crowned Sparrow (Zonotrichia leucophrys): ):

And a few other fall migrants: Gray-cheeked Thrush (Catharus minimus): ):

Palm Warbler (Setophaga palmarum): ):

And the moon!: