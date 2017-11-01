Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ The Emperor’s New Clothes

Today’s Jesus and Mo, called “arms2” is recycled from almost nine years ago, but it’s still completely relevant. I wonder if Alvin Plantinga, for example, has studied all 16,000-odd sects of Christianity before embracing his?
On the atheist side, there are a fair number of practicing Christians who believe Dawkins’ interpretation of Christianity.
On the other hand, I think he underestimates the number of folk who believe like the Christians he likes. In the preface to the paperback edition of GD, Dawkins says “The melancholy truth is that understated, decent, revisionist religion is numerically negligible”. IMO, that’s true in the MidWest and South- I’m not so sure about New England or the West Coast.
Plus, there is a bit of a common core shared by many (if not all) schools of Christianity.
Nonetheless, it takes only a little bit of knowledge to be wary of some religions. There is this notion known as the “red flag”.
Any school of thought that has just one bright red flag is grounds for being wary of it without studying the whole thing!!!
Many human decisions are arrived at by well-educated guesses, what computer specialists call heuristic reasoning, in which there is some interior pruning of what lines of inquiry are worth pursuing and what are not.
Fideist defenders of religion like William James appeal to the fact that many decisions are made this way to warrant accepting religious belief without full proof. By the fideist model, all supernatural religious beliefs are a guess and a gamble, but if they seem to ground your deepest moral convictions, you can still subscribe to them.
While, I’m somewhat sympathetic to that position, it also implies you can reject a religion without studying the detailed case made for it!!!