Best Halloween costume?

It’s not draping a human, really, but this photo, sent to me by reader Janet, showed a truly original and hilarious Halloween “costume”. And who—except for d*gs—could find it offensive?

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on November 1, 2017 at 2:30 pm and filed under d*gs, holidays. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

One Comment

  1. Joseph O’Sullivan
    Posted November 1, 2017 at 2:48 pm | Permalink

    This is obviously cultural appropriation. It is clearly insensitive to mops, and while I’m not a mop myself, I can feel how hurtful this is to them. #mopsarepeopletoo

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: