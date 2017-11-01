Bard College President has a genius response to snowflake professors beefing about a right-wing speaker

Yes, the title is HuffPoe-ian clickbait, but I couldn’t resist.

A big group of 56 Offended Academics, all of course in the humanities, wrote an open letter in the Chronicle of Higher Education, objecting to the appearance of a far-right-wing German politician at a conference on “Crises of Democracy” at Bard College in New York (Steely Dan fans will recognize Bard from the song “My Old School”). Their beef was that the appearance of a right-wing, anti-immigrant speaker would lend legitimacy and patina to that speaker by giving him a spot at a prestigious conference at a prestigious think tank. (I recognize only one of the letter’s signatories, all professors or students at good schools: the execrable, long-winded, and obscurantist Judith Butler at Berkeley.)

The huffy letter, addressed to both Roger Berkowitz, Director of the Hannah Arendt Center and Leon Botstein, President of Bard College, begins as follows (my emphases):

We are writing to make clear our objections to the invited talk given by the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) politician Marc Jongen during the 2017 Annual Conference of the Hannah Arendt Center, “Crises of Democracy: Thinking in Dark Times” (October 12-13, 2017) (program) as well as your subsequent defense of that invitation. We believe that Jongen’s participation in the conference, regardless of the organizers’ intentions, enabled him to leverage Hannah Arendt’s legacy to legitimize and normalize the AfD’s far-right ideology. The leadership of the Hannah Arendt Center and of Bard College has so far disregarded pressing questions of personal and institutional responsibility arising from this legitimation and normalization. This disregard is particularly troubling given that Hannah Arendt was a German-Jewish refugee who fled National Socialism and wrote powerfully about the plight of the stateless and the special dangers posed by race-based ideologies.

A few more statements from their Big Beef:

. . . We agree with Professor Berkowitz that there is a need to engage with a wide range of political views, including illiberal and even neofascist ones. We also believe, however, that organizers of highly publicized events have crucial responsibilities when the speaker makes statements that vilify already vulnerable groups. [JAC: The groups are immigrants, refugees, and Muslims.] . . . Accordingly, the center lent its institutional legitimacy and communicative power to Jongen’s statements.What remains to be taken into account by the organizers is how this online content serves the interests of far-right propagandists. . . . Jongen and the AfD have significant institutional representation in the Bundestag. They have no difficulty finding public outlets to express their opinions. But the underprivileged and terrorized groups whom Jongen and the AfD regularly attack have no such power or privilege. [JAC: Well, not precisely true, as there are many people, including these 56 big names, who give them a voice.] . . . Arendt’s name and the center’s reputation have now been used to legitimize the AfD’s far-right politics. That is a direct threat to the plurality the Arendt Center says it wants to promote and defend. Unfortunately, the statements of Professor Berkowitz and Professor Botstein fail to address such dangers of legitimation and include no discussion of the concrete steps, if any, they will take to mitigate the damage that has been done.

Note the call for repentance and damage mitigation. Here again we have the Cultural Revolution being enacted in our time. What do they want: for Berkowitz and Botstein to put on paper cone hats and sit in shame with signs around their necks reading, “We invited Marc Jongen to our conference”?

A week ago, Bard President Leon Botstein responded, also in the Chronicle, in no uncertain terms. He wrote what the censorious professors need to hear, and I give the entire response (my emphasies):

I read with some sadness the open letter to the Hannah Arendt Center for Politics and Humanities and Bard College, signed by a stellar cast of distinguished colleagues. The number and quality of the signatories are impressive. But that does not make the argument in the letter right. I am afraid therefore that we will have to agree to disagree. The invitation by an academic center on a college campus, even one named for a distinguished individual, does not constitute either legitimation or endorsement. Right-wing and neo-fascist parties are a reality of modern political life. We cannot pretend they do not exist. We need to hear what their representatives claim directly so that they can be properly challenged. In this case, the speech was followed by a response from Ian Buruma, a preeminent intellectual and scholar, a longtime member of the Bard faculty, and now editor of The New York Review of Books. The event was part of a two-day conference featuring over 25 esteemed speakers on the crisis facing liberal democracies. The speaker was not presented in any context of endorsement or legitimation. Neither Bard nor Roger Berkowitz, director of the Arendt center, needs to apologize or issue a denunciation. The accusation of an implied endorsement is actually an insult, given the public record of the college, the Arendt center, and the published public record of both Roger Berkowitz and myself. The self-righteous stance of the signatories and the moral condemnation in the letter do, sadly, bear a family resemblance to the public denouncements of the Soviet era by party committees in the arts that put terror in the hearts of young musicians and writers, and deterred them from speaking and acting against a group consensus. The issues here are the survival of open debate and of academic censorship. I do not need to be reminded by this open letter of the horrors of fascism and right-wing xenophobia, any more than would Hannah Arendt. I was a child immigrant to the United States in a Polish-Russian, stateless family. My father was the only survivor on his side, and two uncles perished in the Warsaw Ghetto. The lesson I learned growing up, which was reinforced by Arendt in her role as a teacher, is that freedom is a political category and that it is incumbent on colleges to protect it. Allowing the expression, in a public discussion forum, of views and positions that we find reprehensible is a necessary part of the exercise of freedom in the public realm. This is particularly true in the academy. I am therefore, much as Hannah Arendt might have been, disappointed but honored by the chorus of well-credentialed critics.

I find it amusing that Botstein mentions the “stellar cast” and “chorus of well-credentialed critics,” for of course one’s status doesn’t make one’s arguments right. To steal from yet another rock song, one by Dire Straits, I’d say about Botstein’s answer, “That’s the way you do it.”

As far as “damage,” well, author Francine Prose teaches at Bard, and several members of her literature class went to hear Jongen’s speech (and challenges to it) the morning before the class discussed some literature on the Holocaust (that included Primo Levi’s superb book Survival in Auschwitz). Writing about it in the Guardian, Prose adamantly claims that going to that talk was a valuable lesson for her students:

None [of the students] believed that Jongen’s presence had legitimized his ideas; he hadn’t been awarded an honorary degree. Being invited to address a conference at a college, they agreed, was not like being asked to speak at a public rally. They were proud to be associated with a school that trusted their ability to weigh unpopular ideas, an institution brave enough to invite Jongen: an educational institution. They felt that hearing Jongen had been part of their education. It was. Seeing Jongen made them realize that the past is not the past (as Jongen insists) but the present as well, that the evil espoused by Hitler and carried out by Stangl did not die with them. Gessen writes that “what Jongen said has been heard before, and could have been discussed in his absence”. I disagree. I could have assigned my class to read about far-right ideology, or to watch a video, but it wouldn’t have been the same. It would not have had the effect of seeing Marc Jongen (as it were, in the flesh) and realizing that men of that sort are not all dead and gone, but remain a living, pernicious force in the world that my students are about to inherit.

Those students are smarter than all those big name professors put together!

And that, ladies and gentlemen, brothers and sisters, and comrades, is why all those huffy professors, despite flaunting their credentials, are deeply misguided. I once again repeat what John Stuart Mill said in 1859: unless each generation hears and discusses the offensive arguments of the previous generation, they’ll forget not only those arguments, but also how to refute them.

