Tuesday: Hili dialogue, Halloween Black Cat edition

It’s the last day of October, 2017, and that means it’s Halloween, as well as National Caramel Apple Day, and, in Mexico, the beginning of the Day of the Dead, which is really three days. We’ll quickly reprise the events of this day and then onto Halloween.

On this day in 1923, a heat wave began in Oz: it was the first of 160 consecutive days of 100° Fahrenheit (38° C) heat at Marble Bar in northwestern Australia. And people still live there—the population is 208! On this day in 1940, the Battle of Britain came to an end, with many owing a lot to very few. Exactly a year later, Mount Rushmore’s sculpture was completed, though plans originally called for showing each President to the waist (lack of funds precluded that). Here it is (I’ve never seen it):

On October 31, 1984, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi (Nehru’s daughter, no relation to the Mahatma) was shot to death by two of her Sikh security guards, leading to riots and the death of about 3,000 Sikhs. Finally, on this day six years ago, the UN certified that the world population of humans reached 7 billion. How they got so exact I’ll never know.

Notables born on this day include John Keats (1795), Adolf von Baeyer (1835), Vallbhbha Patel (1875; India’s first Deputy Prime Minister), Dan Rather (1931), John Candy and Jane Pauley (both 1950), and Muzzy Izzet (1974, an English-Turkish soccer player whose name I like). Those who died on October 31 include Kitagawa Utamaro (1806), Egon Schiele (1918, only 28 years old), Harry Houdini (1926; died on Halloween!), Indira Gandhi (see above), Ring Larder, Jr. (2000), and Chicago writer Studs Terkel (2008).

Here are two Utamamaro prints of women and cats:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is asking about consciousness (she’s been doing a lot of reading lately):

Hili: What are qualia? A: Nothing edible. Hili: Strange. They sound as if they were.

In Polish:

Hili: Co to są qualia?

Ja: Nic do jedzenia.

Hili: Dziwne, brzmią jakby były.

On to the holiday. Here are a few readers’ black cats, but be sure to check out the Halloween Black Cat Parade from two years ago.

From reader Cicely, a photo entitled “Arabella pretending to be civilised. . . but waiting for the right moment:

From reader Rachel:

Here’s my Lloyd, age 10, meeting his doppelgänger. When I was looking to adopt a cat 7 years ago I remembered hearing that black cats were statistically the least likely to be adopted from shelters. I don’t know if that’s true or not, but I do think that black cats are the most beautiful of all cats, so I deliberately set out to fall in love with a black cat. I think I interviewed half the black cats in Milwaukee, where I was going to grad school at the time, before I found my boy.

From reader Andrey:

This is my cat Electron. Originally from the swamps of the south Louisiana bayou she is now a denizen of the Pacific Northwest living in West Seattle. She is very talkative, but this is one of her contemplative moments.

Reader Tubby sends his black cat with the brief note, “Here is Orson looking pensive.”

And an extra: “Included is a picture of Orson’s licorice toebeans, which, sadly, he does not allow me to touch.”

From reader Ken, a deceased cat:

Pele was a great combination of a super loving staff owner, who loved to be held, and loved to be involved in everything I did, as you can see by his supervisory position on top of my aging PC, circa 2000.

Linda Calhoun has several black cats. This one is Billy the Kit, which, as she says, “is John’s cat. Unless John is gone, I am just the person who opens the cans.”

From reader Woody:

This is my black cat Moe (9 years old), practicing for Trick or Treaters.

From reader David:

Here’s a pic of my daughter’s newly adopted black kitten, Winter, from Tampa, FL. She likes to sit on top of the stairs and look down on her staff like Ceiling Cat.

Happy Halloween! And may you not be forced to eat candy corn (note that the cat below has rejected the corn):

Reader Roger summarizes my feelings about candy corn:

Matthew sent a link to five short Halloween horror stories, each a graphic and each in two sentences. Here’s one:

Reader Simon sent some lovely carved pumpkins from here in Chicago:

Just been to the Night of a Thousand Lanterns at the Botanic Garden. Some things you don’t expect on pumpkins. So here are some with “acceptable” subjects. I know goats are not one of your normally favored species. but in this case you can make an exception!

Now you tell me what the goat means! (I know, but I want readers to guess.) By the way, these aren’t done by computers, but were created by “master carvers” (see below):

Here’s a master carver working on a psychotic clown pumpkin:

Finally, if you click on today’s Google Doodle (i.e., screenshot below), you’ll go to a YouTube video, “Jinx’s night out” with the description, ” Today’s Halloween Doodle checks in on Jinx, the lonely ghost, who embarks on a mission to find the perfect costume — and a place to belong.” Note a case of Asian cultural appropriation in costumes at 1:35: Google screwed up!

But last year’s Doodle, “Magic Cat Academy”, an interactive game, was much better, and I don’t know how I missed it! You can play it by clicking on the screenshot below (draw a ghost’s symbol with your mouse to dispel the spook). There are several levels, and I got to 15,400 before my cat used up his nine lives.

Finally, a tw**t sent by Matthew (for non-Brits, Matthew explains: “Celebrations are cheap small versions of confectionary bars. A Rennie is an indigestion tablet”).

Halloween in America v Halloween in Britain #Halloween pic.twitter.com/CcBuoZUq8j — Stephen Collins (@stephen_collins) October 31, 2017