Reader Colin Franks (website here, Facebook here, Instagram here) sent us another lovely batch of gorgeous bird photos. His IDs are indented. And keep sending in your photos, please.
Yellow-rumped Warbler (Setophaga coronate):
Pileated Woodpecker (Hylatomus pileatus):
Rufus Hummingbird (Selasphorus rufus):
Brown Creeper (Certhia Americana):
Bushtit (Psaltriparus minimus):
Common Loon (Gavia immer):
Golden-crowned Kinglet (Regulus satrapa):
Northern Pintail (Anas acuta):
Barn Swallow (Hirundo rustica):
Red-winged Blackbird (Agelaius phoeniceus):
The Common Loon photo is especially nice. A perfect moment.
Great shots.
I’ll just throw the camera away. The photo of the Pintail is just wonderful.
Me, too, Randall, … … the camera — a w a y !
These are, Mr Franks, smashing !
Blue
In fact, Mr Franks, upon my strolls in
to work along Sycamore Row, I am repeatedly
dive – bombed by someone who looks
exactly like the screaming aviator
within your last photo !
Blackbirds of the red wing seem
to just love to come after m’head !
Blue
The Yellow-rumped Warbler actually has a yellow rump. A friend calls it the butter-butt.
I had never noticed before that the Golden-crowned Kinglet wears yellow gloves on it’s black legs.
A great line up. Thanks Colin.