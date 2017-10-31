Readers’ wildlife photos

Reader Colin Franks (website here, Facebook here, Instagram here) sent us another lovely batch of gorgeous bird photos. His IDs are indented. And keep sending in your photos, please.

Yellow-rumped Warbler (Setophaga coronate):

Pileated Woodpecker (Hylatomus pileatus):

Rufus Hummingbird (Selasphorus rufus):

Brown Creeper (Certhia Americana):

Bushtit (Psaltriparus minimus):

Common Loon (Gavia immer):

Golden-crowned Kinglet (Regulus satrapa):

Northern Pintail (Anas acuta):

Barn Swallow (Hirundo rustica):

Red-winged Blackbird (Agelaius phoeniceus):

6 Comments

  1. darrelle
    Posted October 31, 2017 at 7:32 am | Permalink

    The Common Loon photo is especially nice. A perfect moment.

    Reply
  2. mkgjones
    Posted October 31, 2017 at 7:34 am | Permalink

    Great shots.

    Reply
  3. Randall Schenck
    Posted October 31, 2017 at 7:44 am | Permalink

    I’ll just throw the camera away. The photo of the Pintail is just wonderful.

    Reply
    • Blue
      Posted October 31, 2017 at 8:26 am | Permalink

      Me, too, Randall, … … the camera — a w a y !

      These are, Mr Franks, smashing !

      Blue

      Reply
      • Blue
        Posted October 31, 2017 at 8:32 am | Permalink

        In fact, Mr Franks, upon my strolls in
        to work along Sycamore Row, I am repeatedly
        dive – bombed by someone who looks
        exactly like the screaming aviator
        within your last photo !

        Blackbirds of the red wing seem
        to just love to come after m’head !

        Blue

        Reply
  4. rickflick
    Posted October 31, 2017 at 8:16 am | Permalink

    The Yellow-rumped Warbler actually has a yellow rump. A friend calls it the butter-butt.
    I had never noticed before that the Golden-crowned Kinglet wears yellow gloves on it’s black legs.

    A great line up. Thanks Colin.

    Reply

