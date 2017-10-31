More on the free speech survey: Microagressions

Earlier today I discussed the upcoming Cato Institute/YouGov survey of Americans’ views on free speech as reported in The Atlantic by Conor Friedersdorf—data that I didn’t find terribly heartening. It turns out that the same survey asked questions about statements considered by many colleges as “microaggressions”. In a related Atlantic piece, “Who is competent to decide what offends?” Friedersdorf summarizes these data separately, though the final report hasn’t yet appeared.

Friedersdorf isn’t an opponent of teaching students arriving at colleges about different cultures. Rather, he objects to the teaching of “cultural competence”: that is, giving messages to students about how to behave towards members of different groups. Here’s what Friedersdorf considers acceptable teaching:

A sound approach to teaching “cultural competence” might inform by exploring the history of blackface; or why Sikhs carry a small knife; or common challenges that orthodox Christian students experience on secular campuses; or the historical experience of a Native tribe with many members enrolled; or differences in classroom culture that Chinese exchange students might exhibit; or the hijab’s meaning. Such particulars would best be shaped by the composition of the student body at a given institution.

Well, that’s already mixing behavioral modification with facts. How can you teach about “the history of blackface” without saying that it’s considered offensive by nearly everyone, black or white? Or describe the “common challenges that orthodox Christian students experience on secular campuses” without conveying a message that challenging those students is wrong? How can you describe the “hijab’s meaning” without saying that covering one’s head is considered by many Muslim women as a form of modesty to avoid exciting men’s sexual urges? After all, that is part of the meaning for many Muslim women.

I’m not so sure , then, that agree with any formal instruction in “cultural competence” along the lines given above. Can’t they just put in the student handbook a paragraph about treating other people with civility and respect? After all, if you don’t go to college you don’t get this form of indoctrination—you’re expected to learn how to get along with other people very different from you. Do we really need the endless first-year seminars and orientations to mold students’ behaviors and language?

But Friedersdorf does object to the kind of “cultural competence” instruction that tells students what others consider “microaggressions,” and he gives some examples:

But a flawed approach leaves students less culturally competent than when they began. Consider a widely circulated educational sheet, derived from an academic text, that seems to have originated in the UC system before being circulated at UC Santa Cruz, the University of Minnesota, the University of Wisconsin, the court system of Philadelphia, and beyond. It lists what it calls examples of “racial microaggressions” that “communicate hostile, derogatory, or negative messages to target persons.” The following statements are included: “You speak good English.”

“When I look at you I don’t see color.”

“America is a melting pot.”

“America is the land of opportunity.”

“Everyone can succeed in this society if they work hard enough.” The UCLA professor Eugene Volokh once criticized this microaggressions sheet for going beyond “evenhandedly trying to prevent insult” to actively stigmatizing contested viewpoints, an inappropriate measure for administrators at a public university. I shared that objection at the time, but recently came upon another as powerful.

Before we get to that, I’ll add that some of those statements do seem rude or patronizing (“You speak good English”; and I’d add one that I’ve also noticed: characterizing members of a minority group as “remarkably articulate/eloquent” when they wouldn’t say that about a white person.) But some of the others are either inoffensive (“America is a melting pot”), or something that might offend a few people but not others (“America is the land of opportunity”). Others (“Indian giver” or “I jewed him down”) are pretty generally offensive. But my preference would be to avoid telling students that any statements like these are offensive, and let them learn it on their own. Believe me–they will, and this avoids having college authorities handle the sticky task of what is offensive and what isn’t.

Which brings us to Friedersdorf’s beef, one derived from the Cato/YouGov survey. It turns out that “microaggression” statements aren’t nearly as offensive to different groups as is assumed—and of course that is assumed when the lists of microaggressions are compiled and circulated. Here are some data from the survey:

Telling a recent immigrant, “you speak good English” was deemed “not offensive” by 77 percent of Latinos; saying “I don’t notice people’s race” was deemed “not offensive” by 71 percent of African Americans and 80 percent of Latinos; saying “America is a melting pot” was deemed not offensive by 77 percent of African Americans and 70 percent of Latinos; saying “America is the land of opportunity” was deemed “not offensive” by 93 percent of African Americans and 89 percent of Latinos; and saying “everyone can succeed in this society if they work hard enough” was deemed “not offensive” by 89 percent of Latinos and 77 percent of African Americans.

The conclusion?

Public-opinion data cannot tell us whether a given statement is wrongheaded; and if campus progressives want to marshal substantive reasons for why any of the above statements should be eschewed, they ought to be free to articulate those arguments, and should receive a fair hearing by people who engage them on the merits. At times, I’m sure I’d agree with their analysis rather than the culture at large. I’m persuaded, for example, that “unauthorized immigrant” is the best locution.

I’m not sure, though, that there are “substantive reasons” beyond people’s reactions to argue why many terms are offensive. The word “Jewess”, for instance, is considered bigoted by some, but not by others. I can’t imagine any grounds for arguing one way or the other about its appropriateness without seeing if it’s considered offensive by people. Suppose that 65% of Jews (Sarah Silverman is one of these) see it as inoffensive, but 35% do. What do you tell the students? Just give them the data breakdown and let them decide for themselves?

I’d say forget the whole thing, because, based on the data above, giving lists of terms that colleges deem offensive, but aren’t offensive to many, has been a botch. I want students to learn how to behave respectfully towards others, but not from a hamhanded bunch of college administrators orchestrating behavior—even if their motivations, as they usually are, are good.

In the end, then, I agree with Freidersdorf that this kind of instruction is misplaced, but I don’t think there’s any way to compile a list of “microaggressions” based on objective reasons why statements are wrongheaded—that is, reasons beyond “this term offends a lot of people”. (One exception: terms like “nigger” or “kike” or “towelhead” which have historically been both used to denigrate groups and are universally considered offensive. But students already know that.) What, for instance, do you do with the statement that “Islam, Orthodox Judaism, and Catholicism are misogynistic faiths”? Surely most believers of these faiths will consider those microaggressions, because they’ll be offended. But those are topics ripe for discussion, and shouldn’t be off limits.

The “microaggressions” that are taught shouldn’t be, while the ones that are “macroaggressions” are those people have already learned not to use—or soon will after they get to college! As Friedersdorf concludes:

But even if almost everyone is on the same page when it comes to blackface, Holocaust denial, or racial slurs, it appears some powerful college administrators are incompetent at formulating a broader picture of what it is to be culturally competent, and are sometimes the ones who’d most benefit from remedial education.

I’d make an exception to Holocaust denialism here, for we still need to educate students what the evidence for the Holocaust is, and I wouldn’t be offended by someone telling me the Holocaust didn’t happen. I’d be astounded, suspect they were bigoted or ignorant, and try to educate them. As for racial slurs, we all know what they are by the time we get to college, for those who don’t go to college know exactly the same thing.

