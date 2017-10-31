The eleven-minute video below tells a story of selective breeding: how Bengal cats were created by crossing a domestic cat to an Asian leopard cat (Prionailus bengalensis), and then repeatedly backcrossing the hybrids to domestic cats, instilling a placid domestic-cat temperament, ridding the hybrids of sterility, and preserving a leopard-like pattern of rosettes. One of the heroes of this story is Anthony Hutcherson, a friend I made at the Great New Yorker Dog versus Cat Debate, and who promised me a free Bengal kitten any time I want. (The only reason I haven’t gotten one is because I travel too much.) He also offered one to another team member, Joyce Carol Oates, and she got one (see here).

Anthony’s cats are not only beautiful, but sweet-tempered, as I discovered when I had one in my lap for over an hour in front of a big audience in New York. To read more about him and Bengals, see Ariel Levy’s New Yorker piece, “Living room leopards“.