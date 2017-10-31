The eleven-minute video below tells a story of selective breeding: how Bengal cats were created by crossing a domestic cat to an Asian leopard cat (Prionailus bengalensis), and then repeatedly backcrossing the hybrids to domestic cats, instilling a placid domestic-cat temperament, ridding the hybrids of sterility, and preserving a leopard-like pattern of rosettes. One of the heroes of this story is Anthony Hutcherson, a friend I made at the Great New Yorker Dog versus Cat Debate, and who promised me a free Bengal kitten any time I want. (The only reason I haven’t gotten one is because I travel too much.) He also offered one to another team member, Joyce Carol Oates, and she got one (see here).
Anthony’s cats are not only beautiful, but sweet-tempered, as I discovered when I had one in my lap for over an hour in front of a big audience in New York. To read more about him and Bengals, see Ariel Levy’s New Yorker piece, “Living room leopards“.
Interesting for sure. However, I have to say I’m not really much for the breeders. So many cats out there and many people just do not have the responsibility with animals that ends up causing all the problems I would rather see that area be worked on than making new breeds to suit people’s fashion.
Yes. They are gorgeous, but every time I see one I think of all the cats sitting in shelters facing death.
I agree it is a worry. A friend of mine is married to a veterinary nurse, I think it was a love of animals that brought them together. They have some amazing cats, all rescued. One has a leg missing, another is minus an ear but they are still beautiful animals and very friendly.
Very interesting. The Bengals are beautiful.
I wonder why there are so many cats bred solely for their looks, but you don’t really get them bred for personality type traits like some breeds of dog.
I read somewhere that current humane practices of catching feral cats and neutering them might be unintentionally breeding cats to be more wild and less social. The cats they don’t catch and that continue breeding are the wilder ones. At the same time, I wouldn’t want them to stop because I have visited parts of the world with lots of feral cats and you really do feel bad for all the cats that don’t have homes and are hungry.
Really interesting! And the toyger.. wow.