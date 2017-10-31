At least six dead in truck attack in Manhattan

Not again! It happened when a Home Depot truck drove along the bike path that was the West Side Highway, hitting people and then the driver exited, brandishing what is described as an “imitation firearm”. The suspect was shot by police but is apparently not dead. According to CNN, police haven’t ruled out terrorism, and the truck method suggests that. But an imitation gun? That doesn’t comport.
The truck:
Looks like terrorism. The guy was shot in the leg when he got out of the truck. Six people killed and several injuries.
Home grown (alt-right, insane christian, just plain insane) or islamist? Or, for that matter, there are nut-job Hindus, Mormons and probably Zorastrians. From the presented data, that can’t be told. (Item hasn’t hit the news in the UK at this time.) On raw terrorism statistics for the US, alt-right would be most likely.
Not that statistics will count for one jot as the adrenals pump out their cargo of doom.
“Witnesses reported the suspect was yelling “Allahu Akbar,” according to four law enforcement sources” is a clue.
Mayor of New York claims terrorism.
In these initial hours after a suspected terrorist attack, a person to follow is Rukmini Callimachi on twitter. She has a database on the accuracy of historical claims of responsibility in similar attacks by which she can give information about the IS record in the immediate aftermath.
It’s a clue, but not reported here.
Even Donald Smallhands isn’t screaming “religious terrorist” yet.
It is reported in the story PCC[e] provides a link to, above.
Truck attacks have occasionally involved fake suicide vests so an imitation gun wouldn’t be too strange.
“Imitation gun” = suicide by cop, as one possibility.
Certainly a possibility.
Spur of the moment decision by someone just going plain-vanilla insane is also plausible. If they were too distressed to do the 20-minutes paperwork – however long it takes in [whatever county, village or country provides Manhattan it’s gun laws?] to get a gun in [wherever the perpetrator started from – same or different state?]. I would hope that the paperwork to hire a truck is less complicated than to buy a real weapon. But “hope” is as strong as it gets – certainly not anything as strong as an expectation.
Hang on – a “Home Depot” truck? They’re a DIY/ builders’ merchants, aren’t they? And they also do truck hire? Presumably you buy a pallet of [whatever], have it put on the truck and drive off, return, pay the rental, pick up your bicycle and pedal home to use the lumber. Insurance checks must be simpler than in UK vehicle hire. Otherwise we wouldn’t put up with the palaver of “your goods will be delivered in 5 days time” we get here.
Or possibly if you have accepted the religious instruction of your elders “Martyrdom by cop”.
Or, if you are cynical, making sure that your ‘warrior’ doesn’t live to expose the leaders and enablers.
What’s Beeb got to say @2200 GMT.
8 body count. Dozen injured.
No mention that weapon was an imitation (which wouldn’t change how the police respond anyway) – indeed eyewitnesses report suspect discharging his/ her weapon.
“Lower Manhattan” (?) Near the new World Trade Centre.
Mentions of chucking-out time at a nearby school, but not clear if that was part of any plan.
I’m amazed that imitation guns are even available in the US – why make fake ones when anyone can just go buy a real one? Must be a foreigner, unaware of the ease of getting a real gun!
…but if you intend to be a martyr anyway why not discredit the cops for shooting an ‘unarmed’ man? Makes great propaganda for stirring up more victimhood.
Aside from a real gun it’s about the most dangerous thing you can have. Kids have been shot by cops who saw a gun. They are supposed to have a red thing on them, but people pull them off. Then they look just like a gun. There was a move to ban them a few years ago.
He had a paintball gun and pellet gun. If you’re using a real gun for your paintball games you’re really way too hard core.
I wonder if it’s going to get a whole lot harder to rent trucks since there attacks seem to use them so often.