A new survey on Americans’ views of free speech gives mixed results

I’ve known about this survey on free speech for a while, but was told not to divulge the details until it was published. Well, it still hasn’t come out yet, but since Conor Friedersdorf published some of its results in The Atlantic (“American’s many divides over free speech“), these are now in the public domain. There are a lot more data to come, of course, but I’ll just summarize what’s been published.

The results, which come from a Cato Institute/YouGov survey of 2300 people, are heartening but not completely so. The good news is that most Americans favor no or very limited restrictions on speech. The bad news is that a substantial fraction of Americans still want restrictions on “hate speech” (despite even more of them arguing, correctly, that defining “hate speech” is problematic), and even laws against it. Many Americans think that “hate speech” is already illegal, though it isn’t. Further, a large percentage of Americans with college experience think that some viewpoints should not be allowed to be expressed by speakers at colleges. I’ll bulletpoint the main results reported by Friedersdorf (and will link to the survey when it appears).

While many readers have claimed that speech restrictions are largely something approved by young people rather than older ones, and that students will grow out of censoriousness as they age, there are no data on that in the article. I trust there will be data published that’s divided up by age, since there are clearly data divided up by whether students are in college or have gone to college. In the meantime, have a gander. I’ve indented and put quotation marks around Friedersdorf’s words, and placed my own comments flush left.

“. . . 59 percent of Americans say people should be able to express even deeply offensive views, while 40 percent said government should prevent people from engaging in hate speech, with partisan and racial divides characterizing the results.”

That’s almost 100% in total, so few people have no answer or are undecided. But even though a majority favor the courts’ interpretation of the First Amendment, four in ten of all people surveyed still think that the government should prevent hate speech, and the only way to do that is through the law—making it illegal and punishing people. 40% is way too high. Remember, this is not just college students, but (presumably) a representative sample of all Americans.

Here’s a strange result when combined with what I’ll say shortly:

“An overwhelming majority of Americans believe that ‘it would be hard to ban hate speech because people can’t agree what speech is hateful,’ including 78 percent of Democrats, 77 percent of Latinos, and 59 percent of African Americans. And the notion that ‘freedom of speech ensures the truth will ultimately win out’ was shared by 70 percent of Latinos, 68 percent of African Americans, and 63 percent of Democrats.

It’s surprising that minorities are more in favor of the “truth value” of free speech than Democrats in general, since restrictions of freedom of speech are usually said to be there to protect minorities. But then get this:

“Yet a majority of Americans and a supermajority of African Americans believe that ‘society can prohibit hate speech and still protect free speech.’ (To complicate matters, a quarter of Americans, 38 percent of African Americans, and 45 percent of Latinos erroneously believe it is already illegal to make a racist statement in public.)”

That conflicts with the finding that a majority of Americans (including 78 percent of Democrats, 77 percent of Latinos, and 59 percent of African Americans) think that it would be hard to ban hate speech because of the difficulty of defining it. Who, then, is to define it? This is a puzzling dichotomy of opinions. As for widespread ignorance of the First Amendment, well, that needs to be remedied, perhaps in school.

What kind of speech should be banned, then?

Forty-six percent would support a law making it illegal to say offensive things about African Americans; there is less support for banning insults against other groups (41 percent for Jews, 40 percent for immigrants and military-service members, 39 percent for Hispanics, 37 percent for Muslims, 36 percent for gays, lesbians, and transgender people, 35 percent for Christians). Forty-seven percent of Latinos, 41 percent of African Americans, and 26 percent of whites would favor a law making it illegal to say offensive things about white people in public.Should there be a law making it illegal to say offensive or disrespectful things in public about the police? Fifty-one percent of Latinos say yes. So do 40 percent of African Americans, 38 percent of Democrats, and 36 percent of both independents and Republicans.

Here we have nearly 4 in 10 Americans, despite their “overwhelming belief that it would be hard to ban hate speech” because it’s hard to define, clearly implying they know what hate speech is, and supporting laws against it. None of this should be illegal, for this kind of offensive speech, including anti-police speech, is protected by the First Amendment.

“Fifty-one percent of Democrats would favor a law “requiring people to refer to a transgender person by their preferred gender pronouns and not according to their biological sex.” Majorities of African Americans, Latinos, whites, and Republicans disagreed.”

Mere civility mandates that you call someone by the pronoun they prefer, but to enforce that with a law is ludicrous! Again, Democrats in general are more authoritarian than minorities (and Republicans!)

In other results, 72% of Republicans and 46% of Democrats think people should be punished for desecrating or burning the American flag. Sorry, but that’s legal, too! And 46% of Democrats? What is it that riles people about a scrap of cloth, whose burning merely symbolizes one’s feelings about what it stands for? That is speech. Further, “53 percent of Republicans and 49 percent of Latinos favor ‘stripping a person of their U.S. citizenship if they burn the American flag.’” (Data from Democrats or other groups aren’t given.) It’s really distressing that so many people feel that exercising one’s Constitutional rights should get them stripped of their citizenship!

You can read the article to see data on being fired for holding offensive beliefs (most people say no) and about punching Nazis (surprisingly, white people are more in favor of such punching than are Latinos or African Americans though only 56% of whites find Nazi-punching immoral). Further, a large majority of all groups “agreed that colleges and universities are not doing enough to teach young Americans about the value of free speech, and not doing enough to ensure students are exposed to a variety of viewpoints––though a small majority believes colleges ‘have an obligation to protect students from offensive speech and ideas that could create a difficult learning environment.’” I would have been happier if both of those questions garnered large majorities in favor of free speech.

I’ll finish with this and throw it to the readers about what viewpoints should be demonized in colleges.

“When asked, “Suppose the following people were invited to speak at your college, should they be allowed to speak?” respondents who were college students or had college experience answered “no,” various viewpoints should not be allowed, as follows: A speaker who advocates for violent protests (81 percent) A speaker who plans to publicly reveal the names of illegal immigrants attending the college (65 percent) A speaker who says the Holocaust did not occur (57 percent) A speaker who says all white people are racist (51 percent) A speaker who says Muslims shouldn’t be allowed to come to the U.S. (50 percent) A speaker who advocates conversion therapy for gays and lesbians (50 percent) A speaker who says transgender people have a mental disorder (50 percent) A speaker who publicly criticizes and disrespects the police (49 percent) A speaker who says that all Christians are backwards and brainwashed (49 percent) A speaker who says the average IQ of whites and Asians is higher than African Americans and Hispanics (48 percent) A speaker who says the police are justified in stopping African Americans at higher rates than other groups (48 percent) A person who says all illegal immigrants should be deported (41 percent) A speaker who says men on average are better at math than women (40 percent)



While all of this should be permitted if a group invites somebody to campus (the advocacy of violence is allowed so long as it doesn’t call for imminent violence on the spot), I can’t imagine that advocates of some of these views would ever be invited, even by Republicans. But even hearing odious stuff like “conversion therapy for gays and lesbians” can be instructive, if for no other reason than we need to learn the best arguments of our opponents. If you don’t want to hear that stuff, don’t go to the talk! So I would say that all of the advocates of those views, if they were invited to speak and accepted, should be allowed to speak.

“DrBrydon”, who kindly sent me this link (and the next one I’ll post on), found these results heartening, but I don’t. Clearly many Americans don’t even understand what the First Amendment says, much less why it was put into the Bill of Rights.

h/t: DrBrydon