A new survey on Americans’ views of free speech gives mixed results

I’ve known about this survey on free speech for a while, but was told not to divulge the details until it was published. Well, it still hasn’t come out yet, but since Conor Friedersdorf published some of its results in The Atlantic (“American’s many divides over free speech“), these are now in the public domain. There are a lot more data to come, of course, but I’ll just summarize what’s been published.
The results, which come from a Cato Institute/YouGov survey of 2300 people, are heartening but not completely so. The good news is that most Americans favor no or very limited restrictions on speech. The bad news is that a substantial fraction of Americans still want restrictions on “hate speech” (despite even more of them arguing, correctly, that defining “hate speech” is problematic), and even laws against it. Many Americans think that “hate speech” is already illegal, though it isn’t. Further, a large percentage of Americans with college experience think that some viewpoints should not be allowed to be expressed by speakers at colleges. I’ll bulletpoint the main results reported by Friedersdorf (and will link to the survey when it appears).
While many readers have claimed that speech restrictions are largely something approved by young people rather than older ones, and that students will grow out of censoriousness as they age, there are no data on that in the article. I trust there will be data published that’s divided up by age, since there are clearly data divided up by whether students are in college or have gone to college. In the meantime, have a gander. I’ve indented and put quotation marks around Friedersdorf’s words, and placed my own comments flush left.
- “. . . 59 percent of Americans say people should be able to express even deeply offensive views, while 40 percent said government should prevent people from engaging in hate speech, with partisan and racial divides characterizing the results.”
That’s almost 100% in total, so few people have no answer or are undecided. But even though a majority favor the courts’ interpretation of the First Amendment, four in ten of all people surveyed still think that the government should prevent hate speech, and the only way to do that is through the law—making it illegal and punishing people. 40% is way too high. Remember, this is not just college students, but (presumably) a representative sample of all Americans.
Here’s a strange result when combined with what I’ll say shortly:
- “An overwhelming majority of Americans believe that ‘it would be hard to ban hate speech because people can’t agree what speech is hateful,’ including 78 percent of Democrats, 77 percent of Latinos, and 59 percent of African Americans. And the notion that ‘freedom of speech ensures the truth will ultimately win out’ was shared by 70 percent of Latinos, 68 percent of African Americans, and 63 percent of Democrats.
It’s surprising that minorities are more in favor of the “truth value” of free speech than Democrats in general, since restrictions of freedom of speech are usually said to be there to protect minorities. But then get this:
- “Yet a majority of Americans and a supermajority of African Americans believe that ‘society can prohibit hate speech and still protect free speech.’ (To complicate matters, a quarter of Americans, 38 percent of African Americans, and 45 percent of Latinos erroneously believe it is already illegal to make a racist statement in public.)”
That conflicts with the finding that a majority of Americans (including 78 percent of Democrats, 77 percent of Latinos, and 59 percent of African Americans) think that it would be hard to ban hate speech because of the difficulty of defining it. Who, then, is to define it? This is a puzzling dichotomy of opinions. As for widespread ignorance of the First Amendment, well, that needs to be remedied, perhaps in school.
What kind of speech should be banned, then?
-
Forty-six percent would support a law making it illegal to say offensive things about African Americans; there is less support for banning insults against other groups (41 percent for Jews, 40 percent for immigrants and military-service members, 39 percent for Hispanics, 37 percent for Muslims, 36 percent for gays, lesbians, and transgender people, 35 percent for Christians). Forty-seven percent of Latinos, 41 percent of African Americans, and 26 percent of whites would favor a law making it illegal to say offensive things about white people in public.Should there be a law making it illegal to say offensive or disrespectful things in public about the police? Fifty-one percent of Latinos say yes. So do 40 percent of African Americans, 38 percent of Democrats, and 36 percent of both independents and Republicans.
Here we have nearly 4 in 10 Americans, despite their “overwhelming belief that it would be hard to ban hate speech” because it’s hard to define, clearly implying they know what hate speech is, and supporting laws against it. None of this should be illegal, for this kind of offensive speech, including anti-police speech, is protected by the First Amendment.
- “Fifty-one percent of Democrats would favor a law “requiring people to refer to a transgender person by their preferred gender pronouns and not according to their biological sex.” Majorities of African Americans, Latinos, whites, and Republicans disagreed.”
Mere civility mandates that you call someone by the pronoun they prefer, but to enforce that with a law is ludicrous! Again, Democrats in general are more authoritarian than minorities (and Republicans!)
In other results, 72% of Republicans and 46% of Democrats think people should be punished for desecrating or burning the American flag. Sorry, but that’s legal, too! And 46% of Democrats? What is it that riles people about a scrap of cloth, whose burning merely symbolizes one’s feelings about what it stands for? That is speech. Further, “53 percent of Republicans and 49 percent of Latinos favor ‘stripping a person of their U.S. citizenship if they burn the American flag.’” (Data from Democrats or other groups aren’t given.) It’s really distressing that so many people feel that exercising one’s Constitutional rights should get them stripped of their citizenship!
You can read the article to see data on being fired for holding offensive beliefs (most people say no) and about punching Nazis (surprisingly, white people are more in favor of such punching than are Latinos or African Americans though only 56% of whites find Nazi-punching immoral). Further, a large majority of all groups “agreed that colleges and universities are not doing enough to teach young Americans about the value of free speech, and not doing enough to ensure students are exposed to a variety of viewpoints––though a small majority believes colleges ‘have an obligation to protect students from offensive speech and ideas that could create a difficult learning environment.’” I would have been happier if both of those questions garnered large majorities in favor of free speech.
I’ll finish with this and throw it to the readers about what viewpoints should be demonized in colleges.
- “When asked, “Suppose the following people were invited to speak at your college, should they be allowed to speak?” respondents who were college students or had college experience answered “no,” various viewpoints should not be allowed, as follows:
- A speaker who advocates for violent protests (81 percent)
- A speaker who plans to publicly reveal the names of illegal immigrants attending the college (65 percent)
- A speaker who says the Holocaust did not occur (57 percent)
- A speaker who says all white people are racist (51 percent)
- A speaker who says Muslims shouldn’t be allowed to come to the U.S. (50 percent)
- A speaker who advocates conversion therapy for gays and lesbians (50 percent)
- A speaker who says transgender people have a mental disorder (50 percent)
- A speaker who publicly criticizes and disrespects the police (49 percent)
- A speaker who says that all Christians are backwards and brainwashed (49 percent)
- A speaker who says the average IQ of whites and Asians is higher than African Americans and Hispanics (48 percent)
- A speaker who says the police are justified in stopping African Americans at higher rates than other groups (48 percent)
- A person who says all illegal immigrants should be deported (41 percent)
- A speaker who says men on average are better at math than women (40 percent)
While all of this should be permitted if a group invites somebody to campus (the advocacy of violence is allowed so long as it doesn’t call for imminent violence on the spot), I can’t imagine that advocates of some of these views would ever be invited, even by Republicans. But even hearing odious stuff like “conversion therapy for gays and lesbians” can be instructive, if for no other reason than we need to learn the best arguments of our opponents. If you don’t want to hear that stuff, don’t go to the talk! So I would say that all of the advocates of those views, if they were invited to speak and accepted, should be allowed to speak.
“DrBrydon”, who kindly sent me this link (and the next one I’ll post on), found these results heartening, but I don’t. Clearly many Americans don’t even understand what the First Amendment says, much less why it was put into the Bill of Rights.
The complete survey with additional summary information can be downloaded at this site:
https://www.cato.org/survey-reports/state-free-speech-tolerance-america
I find the results heartening, if you will, because if you do tend, as I do, to look for stories about outrages against Freedom of Speech and Assembly, then your outlook can become skewed, and it it hard not to see things as worse than they are. There is still plenty of bad in these numbers, but they give some perspective. Let’s face it, we’ve always had, and always will have, fellow citizens who don’t understand Freedom of Speech, and want to limit it for their own ends. Many of the positions surveyed have bare majorities in favor of them, and further detail reveals that there appears to be no general consensus over what should be banned. This means, to me, that as a practical matter, we are not about to repeal the First Amendment. Is there a problem? Yes, but it’s not as bad as I sometimes fear.
As with all surveys, individuals are likely to confuse the issue by misinterpreting questions. Legal restrictions are confused with social disapproval; being prevented from speaking is conflated with an invitation from the university. I know I have problems answering surveys because I tend to overthink the questions. Others underthink them, going with a superficial reaction to what they think they were asked.
I also suspect that many people consider their country an analog to their home or community. If their mother didn’t allow that kind of thing, then it’s just fine to not allow it, period.
I like this guideline I found:
As long as your words don’t directly incite violence or law-breaking, you cannot be held responsible for the way that counter demonstrators or your own supporters react.
Your right to free speech DOES NOT extend to libel, slander, obscenity, “true threats,” or speech that incites imminent violence or law-breaking. If you grab a megaphone during a protest and yell “shoot the cop” or “loot the shop,” your speech is NOT protected.
—
Obscenity is difficult to decide and libel and slander would need to go to court after the speech.
i must admit, the first two on that list should be illegal. Publically revealing nanes illegal immigrants and explicitly promoting violence. I think John Stuart Mill would agree with me based on what he has written. All the other stuff should be fine to say. (ok, not fine, but legal)
What about atheists? I’m really curious to see the number on that question.
I have occasionally in the past considered how much better life would be if lying were outlawed. (Something like a “truth in advertising” on steroids.) But whenever I thought this, I was brought up short by the obvious difficulties of implementing such a law. “Hate speech” being in it’s nature opinion, not fact, would not fall to such a scheme. It might actually be possible to limit the amount of lying in the public square, but it is not possible to limit the breadth of opinion without instituting some form of totalitarian regime.
This sounds like a grade-school aphorism to me. The most persuasive argument is not always the truth. Free speech increases the likelihood that the truth will be spoken, but it is no guarantee the truth will be well received (“win out”).
I teach in an after-school program in the Fall and I am currently doing an informal class on the First Amendment. Next Monday two students are going to defend banning racist speech and two others will defend. All four are Chinese or Japanese and are in 8th grade.
I certainly frequently feel the impulse to assault Nazis (and enjoy the scenes in both “The Blues Brothers” and Woody Allen’s “Manhattan” where it either occurs or is talked about), but have decided to resist.
I would also be a tad disinclined to disinvite “A speaker who plans to publicly reveal the names of illegal immigrants attending the college”. Heckling and harassing attendees of your college is low, especially if this could result in the latter’s arrest. That really IS unsafe speech!!!! I suspect colleges could make a policy on that.
Finally, I would like to see stricter enforcement of any libel that results in harassment or hardship to the targeted speaker.
Currently, survivors of BOTH Sandy Hook AND the Las Vegas massacre are being targeted by gun nuts who think the whole thing is a hoax, and the survivors are being forced to go off social media and in a few cases relocate their homes and move to different addresses. This riles me more than any of the material listed in the survey above.