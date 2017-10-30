Who will be indicted?

Today’s the big day: a perp walk for someone indicted by the grand jury in Robert Mueller’s investigation of ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.  Who will it be? Put your guesses below. The first person to guess all today’s indictments correctly will win a hearty congratulations from Professor Ceiling Cat.

I can only imagine how nervous some people were this weekend! And Trump is losing it big time:

  1. roger
    Paul Manafort

  2. BobTerrace
    Manafort, Kushner and the unindicted co-conspirator Trump.

  3. Stephen Barnard
    My guess is that both Manafort and Flynn have been indicted. I think Mueller wants to see who squeals first. If you’re Manafort or Flynn you don’t want the other guy to get the sweet plea bargain for rattng out your co-conspirators.

    • David Harper
      Ah, the Prisoner’s Dilemma. How delicious. Please pass the popcorn.

  4. John Taylor
    Paul Manaforte and Michael Flynn. They’ll be coming for Trump Junior and Jared but not right away. They’ll let then stew for a while yet.

  5. Mike
    From this side of the Pond,Flynn I would have thought possibly Kushner hopefully the demagogue himself.

  6. Randall Schenck
    As we still do not know my wish would be Kushner and Trump JR. They would have to peel Trump off the ceiling.

    • Simon Hayward
      I considered voting for Melania, but Trump has never been too attached to his wives

  7. Simon Hayward
    Manafort and Gates – at least that’s who my NYT feed says it is

  8. John Dentinger
    I’m too late to win, so I’m going with Ivanka. Why? Because the media would treat her perp walk like a red carpet walk, with fascinating analysis of her outfit and accessories–which, of course, is all most Americans would care about.

  9. dargndorp
    My guess is that nobody will be *arrested* per se. Rather, we’re going to see some language implying someone’s being “held for questioning”, “taken into custody” or something similar.

  10. Randall Schenck
    The word from CNN just now is Manafort. Turning himself in today.

