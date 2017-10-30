Who will be indicted?

Today’s the big day: a perp walk for someone indicted by the grand jury in Robert Mueller’s investigation of ties between Russia and the Trump campaign. Who will it be? Put your guesses below. The first person to guess all today’s indictments correctly will win a hearty congratulations from Professor Ceiling Cat.

I can only imagine how nervous some people were this weekend! And Trump is losing it big time:

…the Uranium to Russia deal, the 33,000 plus deleted Emails, the Comey fix and so much more. Instead they look at phony Trump/Russia,…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017

…"collusion," which doesn't exist. The Dems are using this terrible (and bad for our country) Witch Hunt for evil politics, but the R's… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017

…are now fighting back like never before. There is so much GUILT by Democrats/Clinton, and now the facts are pouring out. DO SOMETHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017

All of this "Russia" talk right when the Republicans are making their big push for historic Tax Cuts & Reform. Is this coincidental? NOT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017