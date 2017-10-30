We have enough black cats now.

I actually have six pictures for tomorrow’s Halloween post, so we’ve reached the limit. If you have a black cat, hold onto your photos for next year’s Halloween Parade, please.

Thanks!
—Mgmt

  1. painedumonde
    Quotas? Should I be triggered? 😉

  2. Joyce Carol Oates
    “We have enough black cats now.” No!

    • whyevolutionistrue
      Hi, Joyce. If you want a fix of black cats, go to this link and see the six dozen of them I put together for Halloween two years ago. All were readers’ cats, and all were lovely.

