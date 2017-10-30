Two easy pieces

Since I can’t brain today, I’ll just give you some light reading: in this case, two short articles. The first, by author Lionel Shriver (if you don’t remember her battles against cultural appropriation, go here, here, and here), appears in the Spectator, and is called “Millennials don’t fear censorship because they plan on doing all the censorship.” It’s largely some familiar arguments for free speech (“if you oppose it, you could be the one who gets censored”, etc.). But it’s well written and makes a good point—the one summarized in the title:

It’s a universal given that young people think they are young. That is, youngness feels central to their very essence. They’ve yet to have the consternating experience of waking up to find they’re 45. Thus youth seems an eternal state of being, and in order to have been permanently condemned to middle age and senility as if consigned to Dante’s realms of hell, all those old farts must have done something terrible. Accordingly, the young casually assume not only that they’re the cutting-edge, trend-setting arbiters of the acceptable now, but that they always will be. The students running campuses like re-education camps aren’t afraid of being muzzled, because they imagine they will always be the ones doing the muzzling — the ones dictating what words we can use (cis, not heterosexual), what books we can read (Tom Sawyer is out), what practices we can embrace (white people may not wear dreadlocks). These millennials don’t fear censorship because they plan on doing all the censoring.

Here’s another classic argument for allowing the “reprehensibles” the right to talk:

‘Freedom of speech’ is only thorny in relation to sentiments that you find obnoxious, stupid, wicked, false or outright appalling. (One of the positions I find it most painful to allow others to advocate in an unfettered public square is the relentless restriction of free speech.) Yet, however horrific the opinion, freedom of expression has benefits. Given the rope to hang themselves, fools, liars and demagogues make ample use of the noose. You needn’t refute their dopey assertions because those assertions sound dopey already. Allowed to talk, people reveal themselves. The world is a safer place.

That’s pretty much the case for the white supremacists and neo-Nazis whose appearance is always protested and often shut down. Yet they sound like fools; I can’t imagine they’d persuade many Americans to join them.

And one of her visions of the future, which isn’t that unthinkable:

Yet suppose that over the next two decades our pert contemporary young person is inexorably demoted to middle-aged slob. During those years, having been paying attention, this still socially aware crusader has concluded that religions are more a force for ill than good — that most religions promote joylessness, superstition, scientific ignorance, polarisation, persecution, a retrograde obsession with sex and oppression of women. The many faiths exerting a drag on human progress include Islam. But thanks to our former young person’s earlier activism, the expression of views offensive to minorities has been criminalised, and Islam in particular enjoys protected status. Any ‘hate speech’ about it tars you as an Islamophobe, a designation that by 2037 lands you in the slammer for ten years.

Here’s a short discussion between Shriver and Yasmin Abdel-Magied, who walked out of Shriver’s talk at the writer’s festival in Brisbane and criticized it in the Guardian, touching off a big debate.

*********

A lot of British Leftists don’t like Matt Ridley (who’s at once an evolutionary biologist, a very rich man, and a Viscount) because he’s a Brixiteer, a staunch libertarian, a climate-change denialist, and was chairman of the Northern Rock Bank when it went bust, sticking the British taxpayer with the bill. Yet he’s also written several good biology books, including Genome and The Origins of Virtue, as well as a well-regarded biography of Francis Crick. (I reviewed his last book, about how everything should be privatized, and didn’t much like it.)

That said, his new piece in the Times, “New enemies threaten the Enlightenment“, isn’t bad, and not just because he quoted me. Here we see a libertarian siding with Bret Weinstein, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, and others, arguing that despite his previous optimism (Ridley wrote The Rational Optimist), he’s worried that the Enlightenment may be stalling—or even reversing itself. (Note the climate-change remark below.)

The no-platforming, safe-space, trigger-warning culture is no longer confined to academia, or to America, but lies behind the judgmentalism of many social media campaigns. Every writer I know feels that he or she is one remark away from disgrace. A de facto blasphemy prohibition has re-emerged in western society and is being enforced not just by the Islamists who murder cartoonists, but, as Ayaan Hirsi Ali, the black, feminist victim of female genital mutilation has experienced, by the Southern Poverty Law Center, which called her an anti-Muslim extremist. Countries where in my youth women wore mini-skirts in public now enforce hijabs or burkas. Sharia law, homophobia and explicit antisemitism are spreading in Britain, where in some state-funded schools four-year-olds are made to wear hijabs. Turkey’s government has joined US Christian evangelicals in trying to expunge evolution from the school curriculum. This is not just about Islam, though it is curious how silent feminists are on Islamic sexism. The enforcement of dogma is happening everywhere. Members of a transgender campaign group have refused to condemn an activist for punching a feminist. Anybody questioning the idea that climate change is an imminent catastrophe, however gently, is quickly labelled a “denier” (ie, blasphemer). How bad is this spasm of intolerance going to get? Perhaps it is a brief hiatus in rationalism, a dimming of the hard-won secular enlightenment, which will soon re-brighten after doing little harm. Or perhaps it is like China’s Cultural Revolution: a short-lived but vicious phenomenon confined to one part of the world that will do terrible harm then cease.

He then recounts one earlier episode of dogma-enforcement and statue-toppling: the effacement of classical culture by Christians in the fourth and fifth centuries. (I didn’t know much about the woman philosopher and polymath Hypatia of Alexandria until I saw Ridley’s reference, and have spent some time looking her up; she was cruelly murdered by Christians). This kind of stuff was what the Enlightenment ended, but Ridley says we still “have a fight on our hands.” I’m not so sure about that, but to stave off anxiety, I’m going to read Steve Pinker’s book Enlightenment Now: The Case for Reason, Science, Humanism, and Progress when it comes out on February 27. I’m sure it will be bracing and optimistic.