This is a travesty

America is truly going to hell. First we elect a loon as President, and now this. Our department office keeps a bowl of candy for those who drop in, and the pickings are always pretty good (Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, small 100 Grand candy bars, etc.) But today I found this in the bowl.

It’s a fast day for me, so I just took it and will try it tomorrow. I want to see if there’s any difference between the “good organic stuff” and the usual mixture of wax, sugar, dye, and chemicals that is known to Americans as “candy corn”.

AND THEN. . . . someone put this on my FB page, which led me to Google “candy corn Jesus”, and well. . . let’s just say there’s a lot of stuff. Jut another reason to hate that vile confection:

There’s this:

Can you imagine getting this in your Halloween bag? It’s doubly odious:

I’d add that religion poisons everything, but candy corn is already poison.