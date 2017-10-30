This is a travesty

America is truly going to hell. First we elect a loon as President, and now this. Our department office keeps a bowl of candy for those who drop in, and the pickings are always pretty good (Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, small 100 Grand candy bars, etc.) But today I found this in the bowl.
It’s a fast day for me, so I just took it and will try it tomorrow. I want to see if there’s any difference between the “good organic stuff” and the usual mixture of wax, sugar, dye, and chemicals that is known to Americans as “candy corn”.
AND THEN. . . . someone put this on my FB page, which led me to Google “candy corn Jesus”, and well. . . let’s just say there’s a lot of stuff. Jut another reason to hate that vile confection:
There’s this:
Can you imagine getting this in your Halloween bag? It’s doubly odious:
I’d add that religion poisons everything, but candy corn is already poison.
Is there a reason why we don’t get candy corn in the UK (least, I’ve never seen it). Is it really that bad?
YES!!!!!
My sister loves it though, and she ages it as she prefers it STALE!
“Candy Corn Jesus”
O.M.G.
Most coherent explanation I ha ever seen of the Trinity.
“America is truly going to hell.”
Best opening sentence I’ve ever read. If it was followed only by the pictures, I would have understood just as well.
If candy corn had 1/4 the amount of sugar it had now, it might be marginally OK.
It also goes stale wayyy faster than a lot of other candy.
No God the Mother…something is really screwed up!
CANDY CORN JESUS…BAHAHAHAHAAA!
That is pretty good – Garbage on garbage.
Further proof that gawd is a horrible engineer. 😉
I know I’ll be doxxed, harassed, and receive death threats for saying this, but…
I love candy corn.
COME AT ME, BRO
(apologies to my family and friends for putting them in danger, but I must speak up about the continuing injustice I see regarding this vital issue)
I agree! Harvest mix too – you know, when the stuff is shaped like pumpkins, bats (vaguely chocolate) moons & such.
Me too although I don’t like the chocolate flavored one as much. Doxx away!!
I’m not ashamed to declare my affection for candy corn. But once again religion ruins everything.
My word… This would certainly be offensive to the Oneness Pentecostals! 😛
Reblogged this on Scotties Toy Box and commented:
This makes me angry. IF I had children going Trick or Treat and they were given this I would want to know why the person handing them out thought it was OK to evangelize to minors without the parent’s permission. I would tell that person that if I wanted my child to be religious I would teach them my own religion which may not be the same as theirs. I would point out all the secular things they may not want their child exposed to and ask them if they thought strangers should have the right to talk to their children about them without the parents permission or against the parents wishes. This again is religious people pushing their beliefs on those who do not share them. Hugs
When we lived in TN many of the most religiously deranged avoided Halloween and the possibility of interacting with satanic rituals….. I assume it was just one more way to make their children miserable….the rest of us just drank brandy slushies while the kids circulated
So if you get those in a halloween bag suspect the churchy bona fides of the giver!
There are some killjoys in our neighborhood who give out little tubes of toothpaste. Now that’s mean. I think they are Catholics.
NOO. Candy corn is gross anyway but this just made it worse.
I’ll stick to biting the heads off jelly babies like a normal person.
Wikipedia article on Candy Corn under subheading of Cultural Myths has : A misconception in the American south, started by comedian Lewis Black in a standup sketch, is that a single batch of candy corn was made at the product’s inception and those stocks are the candy corn that remain in circulation today since there are such few consumers of the candy.
Lewis Black today tweeted repeating this joke, putting the original manufacture date at 1911 but Wikipedia history says Candy corn has been known since 1880