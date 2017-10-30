On this dreary Monday, please enjoy some nice photos of California birds by reader Joe Dickinson, whose notes and IDs are indented:

Here is a miscellaneous set, mostly birds, from recent weeks. Camping at Bodega Bay, we saw a remarkable concentration of medium waders, mostly marbled godwits (Limosa fedoa) and willets (Catotrophorus semipalmatus), pushed together, I think, by high tide. I will not attempt to identify the gulls in the background.

In a closer view, godwits are brown with upturned bill, willets more gray and straight. I believe the smaller bird front right is an American golden plover (Pluvialis dominica).

Also at Bodega Bay, a great blue heron (Ardea herodias) caught early morning light while perched on a channel marker.

Further north at Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park, a new species for me: a red-breasted sapsucker (Sphyrapicus ruber). According to my Sibley Guide, they bore neat rows of holes in bark (e.g., upper right), then return to drink the sap and eat the insects that accumulate therein.

Back down the coast at Pacheco Pond by Novato, there was a family of mute swans (Cygnus olor, a European import) with three almost grown cygnets.

Also at Pacheco Pond, a male redwing blackbird (Agelaius phoeniceus) seemed a bit confused, putting on territorial displays as if it were spring.

Back home in Aprtos, I spotted this small butterfly (about 2 cm long) that I can’t identify.

Finally, on my routine morning walk by Aptos creek, I saw a wonderful flight of about 50 great egrets (Ardea alba) flying high and coming straight at me out of a foggy sunrise. “Pelicans”, I thought at first, but the profile and wingbeat was not right. Then, maybe gulls, until I noticed the legs extending behind tail. Great egrets, rather than snowy, resolved at home once I had them up on screen and could confirm that legs and feet were black. I’ve seen large groups of snowy egrets in the past, but never flying “in formation” overhead, and I can’t recall ever seeing that many great egrets at once. Very special!