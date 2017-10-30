More speech disruption, this time at Rutgers

As I’ve mentioned before Spiked is mounting a four-session “Unsafe Space” tour in the U.S. (see schedule here), featuring thoughtful people debating a variety of topics—all of which are “controversial.” The first discussion, “Title IX: Feminism, sex and censorship on campus”, was supposed to be at American University on September 28, but was canceled at the University and had to be held elsewhere, probably due to pressure from the University branch of the American Association of University Women. (Jebus!)

The second discussion took place at Rutgers on October 2. The topic was “Identity politics: the new racialism on campus?“, and featured Kmele Foster, Sarah Haider, Mark Lilla, and Brian Stascavage. It wasn’t canceled, but there were loud and aggressive protestors in the audience who disrupted the presentations and made the Q&A largely impossible to hear. The session is described by J. Oliver Conroy in an article in Quillette, “Get on the bus or get under it: Shouting down free speech at Rugers.” Conroy not only describes what happened, but includes a thoughtful discussion of intersectionality. First, a bit about the disruption:

As if some signal had been given, the protesters, who had remained mostly quiet during the panelists’ opening statements, began working overtime to hijack the evening. For the course of the 90-minute panel, they repeatedly interrupted the panelists (and other audience members) to deliver vociferous, open-ended monologues that went on for minutes; they drowned out the panel by chanting “Black lives matter” (a slogan completely unrelated to anything the panelists had just said); and they started screaming whenever someone said something with which they disagreed. Usually they kept screaming till they ran out of breath or coherence. The panelists responded with grace and generosity. They not only tolerated the disruptors’ obnoxious behavior, but gave the protesters numerous opportunities to speak. In fact, the panelists repeatedly made it clear that they agreed with many of the protestors’ concerns. But that was beside the point. Most of the protestors clearly had no idea who the panelists were (they kept mispronouncing their names) or what the event was about; their rage was rooted in a vague sense that the panel’s very existence was an injustice and they therefore had a mandate to shut it down and prevent its contagion from spreading. Many of the disruptions took the form of impromptu, condescending lectures on intersectionality, a once obscure academic theory that has over time become the driving doctrine of identity politics for a significant part of the progressive and radical Left. Simply stated, intersectionality refers to the idea that people exist at the intersection of multiple identities, and some of those identities have suffered greater disadvantage than others. So, for example, a white woman is oppressed by virtue of being a woman; but a white gay woman is doubly oppressed, and a black or Latina lesbian is more oppressed than either. Intricate instructional diagrams (such as the “matrix of oppression” table and the illustration below) exist to guide initiates. [JAC: See the article for the illustration.]

Now the idea that you can be oppressed in multiple ways is not only worth considering, but surely true. A black woman will face more obstacles than a white woman, who in turn will face more obstacles than a white man (the apogee of privilege). That’s surely worth pondering, and understanding, even though “class” seems to mysteriously disappear from the matrix. What bothers both Conrad and me is how “intersectionality” is used to give one a form of “speech privilege”: in other words, if you’re oppressed in any way, you can claim authority in all arguments on your axis, if you’re oppressed in two ways, you can shut down an even larger group of people, and so on. Beyond that is the criticism that not everybody who is, say, a woman, will have the same political opinions or the same “lived experience.” This does not mean we shouldn’t consider people as groups, for bigotry is based on group membership.

What seems to bother Conroy most is not the concept of joint forms of bias, but what that has done to Leftist politics, producing something he calls “the intersectional worldview”. That, he claims (and I agree), is somehow ineluctably wedded to censoring the speech of others, either through deplatforming, harassment, or simply declaring that those on other “axes” don’t have the “lived experience” to credit them with a worthwhile opinion:

The intersectional worldview is obviously incompatible with the basic tenets of life in a liberal democracy. That doesn’t bother intersectional activists, however, because they believe liberalism itself to be an elaborate sham that uses the illusory equality of procedural democracy – free and fair elections, courts, the rule of law, the Bill of Rights – to paper over vast social injustices. In the eyes of the intersectional Left, the very idea of universal rights is fatally flawed – or “problematic,” to use a frequent, lazy phrase – because those rights can benefit the wrong people, such as white supremacists (in the case of free speech), or campus rapists (in the case of due process and the rights of the accused). There is a creepy authoritarian bent to all of this. For someone really steeped in the intersectional worldview, almost any tactic or behavior can be justified if it serves the purpose of fighting “oppression,” the definition of which is elastic and gets a little more capacious every day. Because many intersectional activists believe that exposing people to harmful ideas can cause them emotional trauma, they view speech as a form of literal violence. For that reason, it is justifiable to shut down opposing voices before they even speak, a tactic called “no-platforming.” . . . I’m not the first to notice that intersectionality has less in common with an academic school or political movement than a religion. It is a fundamentalist religion, with no tolerance for ambiguity and, like any newly founded religion, it is insecure. People who disagree are blasphemers; people who change their minds are heretics; and the true believer cannot ever rest knowing that out there – somewhere, anywhere – are people who think differently. They must be converted, or destroyed. And, like a religion, intersectionality has its rituals and catechisms. As linguist John McWhorter put it in an incisive essay for The Daily Beast: The call for people to soberly ‘acknowledge’ their White Privilege as a self-standing, totemic act is based on the same justification as acknowledging one’s fundamental sinfulness is as a Christian. One is born marked by original sin; to be white is to be born with the stain of unearned privilege.

And the effects on free speech and free exchange:

The whole teetering husk of what we used to call democratic civil society is built on the crucial premise that one can coexist with others with whom one disagrees, even people whose views one finds repugnant. But the protesters at Rutgers, like those at William & Mary and Reed and campuses across the country, made it clear that they can’t. They view free speech, and rights in general, as a one-way street. They are entitled to voice their opinions at any and every moment, but people who hold what they’ve decided are the wrong views are entitled to no opinion at all. Ever. . . . Actually, the intersectional Left will leave at least one enduring legacy: a generation of university-educated people – “progressive” yet deeply illiberal – whose attitudes toward free expression range from indifference to skepticism to hostility. In a particularly bizarre twist of history, students today regard free speech – once one of the defining causes of the American Left – as a “rightwing” doctrine, and therefore suspect. A woman in my college year explained it to me with chilling clarity: sometimes ensuring “truly fair speech” in “the so-called ‘marketplace of ideas’” requires the “temporary dissuasion of opposing rhetoric.” She is now a lawyer.

Now I don’t know exactly what’s inherent in intersectionality that’s caused this, but the connection drawn by Conroy is clearly true. I don’t remember such censorious attitudes coming out of the civil rights movement in the Sixties, the women’s movement that took off at roughly the same time, or the gay rights movement two decades later, but there we dealt with single axes of oppression. Does this happen only when there’s more than one, putting people in synch on one axis but at cross purposes on another? (The classic example is that of feminists who become illiberal when they praise Islamic societies that oppress women.) Don’t ask me; I’m a biologist.

I can only imagine what will happen in the last two sessions, which are these:

November 2, New York Law School: “Is the Left eating itself”, with Bret Weinstein, Angus Johnston, Laura Kipnis, and Brendan O’Neill November 6, Harvard University: “Is political correctness why Trump won?”, with Wendy Kaminer, Steve Pinker, Brendan O’Neill, and Robby Soave.

Tickets for both events are free and still available; all you have to do is go to the link above and click on “Get your tickets now” for the event you want. I have tickets for the Harvard event, but don’t know if I can make it for sure. I trust the universities will make some effort to stop disruptions.

And even if there are disruptions, you’ll get to see it in the flesh.