Monday: Hili dialogue

it's Monday again, at least in the U.S.: October 30, 2017, the day before Halloween and the day of Devil's Night.

On October 30, 1817, Simón Bólivar established the independent government of Venezuela. Exactly 14 years later, the escaped slave Nat Turner was captured after leading the bloodiest slave rebellion in United States history, killing some 60 white people. He was hanged on November 11, and then, as a warning to other slaves contemplating rebellion, his body was decapitated and flayed. On this day in 1938, Orson Welles did a radio broadcast of the H. G. Wells play War of the Worlds. Wikipedia says this “caus[ed] anxiety in some of the audience in the United States”, but it was worse than that. Many people went nuts, thinking the play (broadcast as a realistic event, complete with news bulletins) described a real invasion of the U.S. by Martians. As my father recounted, some people ran about distraught in the streets (he was 20 at the time). On this day in 1944, Anne Frank and her sister Margot were moved from Auschwitz to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, where they died, probably of typhus, the next year—shortly before World War II ended. Exactly one year later, Jackie Robinson of the Kansas City Monarchs signed a contract for the Brooklyn Dodgers, becoming the first African-American to play professional baseball. And what a player he was, achieving a lifetime .311 batting average as well as Rookie of the Year, despite the early bigotry and catcalls of the crowds. After a decade he retired, but continued to fight for civil rights until his death. The movie “42“ (Robinson’s number), starring Chadwick Boseman as Robinson and Harrison Ford as Branch Rickey, is well worth watching.

Here’s a four-minute video biography:

On this day in 1961, Stalin’s body was moved out of Lenin’s tomb due to a late realization that he wasn’t very “Leninist”, and Papa Joe was buried by the Kremlin wall. Pity; I would have wanted to see both bodies (I did see the embalmed Mao, though). Finally, on this day in 1995, the voters of Quebec decided by a narrow margin (50.58% to 49.42%) that their province would remain part of Canada rather than becoming an independent state.

Notables born on this day include Christopher Wren (1632), John Adams (1735), Ezra Pound (1885), Charles Atlas (1893), Robert Caro (1935; let’s hope he finishes his multivolume biography of Lyndon Johnson), Grace Slick (1939), Diego Maradona (1960), and Ivanka Trump (1981). Here’s Maradona scoring what many regard as the most beautiful goal of all time, getting past five defenders. This was in the quarterfinals of the 1986 World Cup, with Argentina beating England 2-1. (The other goal, also by Maradona, was an illegal handball that wasn’t caught by the referees.) Argentina went on to win the Cup, and the handball still rankles the English.

It is a lovely goal; see soccer broadcaster Seamus Malin’s take on it in a post I’m quite proud of, but one that’s long forgotten: “Sports special: soccer expert lists the best players, games, and goals ever.”

Notables who died on this day include Joseph Campbell (1987), Steve Allen (2000), and Robert Goulet (2007); what can I say–it was a slow day for the Grim Reaper.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Cyrus was distracted by a lovely female dog on the soccer field:

A: What are you looking at? Hili: I’m watching to see whether Cyrus will bring us the ball or will be more interested in that little bitch.

In Polish:

Ja: Czemu się tak przyglądasz?

Hili: Patrzę czy Cyrus przyniesie nam piłkę, czy zainteresuje się tą suczką.

And here are three tweets from Heather Hastie, including this salacious cat:

When your wife gets home early and you have to pretend that you weren't just about to try on her underwear. pic.twitter.com/tq4hR0H3wY — Paul Bronks (@BoringEnormous) October 24, 2017

Scared by a bubble!

King of the jungle, ffs. pic.twitter.com/Sp9bNrLGxL — Paul Bronks (@BoringEnormous) October 27, 2017

And this little guy might have been born on National Cat Day:

He's just a day old… pic.twitter.com/V01THqYSSb — Life on Earth (@planetepics) October 30, 2017